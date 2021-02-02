 

100% of Customers Recommend Snowflake for Fourth Consecutive Year in Dresner Advisory Services ADI Report

02.02.2021   

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced Snowflake received a perfect recommend score in the 2021 Wisdom of Crowds Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Study after 100 percent of Snowflake customers who participated in the survey said they would recommend Snowflake to other organizations, for the fourth consecutive year. The ADI report is published annually by Dresner Advisory Services, LLC.

In 2021 Snowflake maintained a high score across all metrics and ranked as an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience Model, which evaluates a vendor’s product and its customers’ real-world experiences with the vendor’s sales and services staff. Additionally, Snowflake achieved the rank of Credibility Leader in the report’s Vendor Credibility Model. High placement in the upper-right quadrant confirms customers believe they receive top value and maintain significant confidence in Snowflake.

“With scores well above the overall sample, Snowflake is an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. It is best in class for a number of product measures including scalability, usability, ease of installation, ease of administration, customization and extensibility, and ease of upgrade/migration to new versions. It maintains a perfect recommend score,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Snowflake’s Senior Vice President of Product Christian Kleinerman said: “Snowflake’s Data Cloud is helping customers mobilize their data to unlock more business value. To have 100% of customers recommend Snowflake for four consecutive years is a testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering product innovations that put our customers’ needs first.”

Dresner rated vendors in the study on a five-point scale across 33 different criteria. Categories covered sales/acquisition experience (eight criteria), value for price paid (one), quality and usefulness of product (12), quality of technical support (five), quality and value of consulting services (five), whether the vendor is recommended (one), and integrity (one). Vendors that Dresner rated include some of the biggest global tech companies in software, cloud services, search, advertising and e-commerce.

Download the 2021 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study to learn more.

About Snowflake

Snowflake delivers the Data Cloud — a global network where thousands of organizations mobilize data with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. Inside the Data Cloud, organizations unite their siloed data, easily discover and securely share governed data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single and seamless experience across multiple public clouds. Snowflake’s platform is the engine that powers and provides access to the Data Cloud, creating a solution for data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, data science, data application development, and data sharing. Join Snowflake customers, partners, and data providers already taking their businesses to new frontiers in the Data Cloud. Snowflake.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.



