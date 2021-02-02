 

Latécoère Information Regarding the Voting Rights and Shares Required by the Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

02.02.2021, 17:45  |  32   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT):

DATE

NUMBER OF SHARES

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

January 31, 2021

94,818,518

Number of theoretical voting rights * : 94,895,098

Number of exercisable voting rights** : 94,740,418

* Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).



