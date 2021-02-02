 

Umicore - Disposal of own shares

Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 25/01/2021 – 29/01/2021:

Date and time of disposal

  		Incentive Stock Option Plan Number of disposed shares Exercise price (€)
25/01/2021 9:10 ISOP 2017 4,000 25.500
25/01/2021 10:07 ISOP 2017 2,000 25.500
25/01/2021 11:15 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
25/01/2021 11:15 ISOP 2016 375 16.632
26/01/2021 10:06 ISOP 2016 1,000 16.632
26/01/2021 10:50 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
26/01/2021 11:53 ISOP 2015 500 17.289
26/01/2021 11:53 ISOP 2017 3,000 25.500
26/01/2021 12:49 ISOP 2016 5,000 16.632
26/01/2021 13:12 ISOP 2017 2,000 25.500
26/01/2021 13:27 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
26/01/2021 13:27 ISOP 2014 4,000 16.143
27/01/2021 9:43 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
27/01/2021 9:43 ISOP 2017 4,000 25.500
27/01/2021 9:44 ISOP 2014 1,000 16.143
27/01/2021 9:44 ISOP 2016 750 16.632
27/01/2021 10:09 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
27/01/2021 10:24 ISOP 2014 2,500 16.143
27/01/2021 10:25 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500
28/01/2021 15:38 ISOP 2014 2,000 16.143
29/01/2021 9:00 ISOP 2017 5,000 25.500
29/01/2021 12:25 ISOP 2014 2,500 16.143
29/01/2021 16:50 ISOP 2017 1,000 25.500

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Eva Behaeghe            +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck         +32 2 227 74 34                                     aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com





Wertpapier


Disclaimer

