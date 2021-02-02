PRGX Honored with Employer Partner of the Year Award from the University of Hertfordshire Business School

The Employer Partner of the Year Award is given to companies who have partnered with the UK-based university to help students grow professionally. Hertfordshire students are placed with global companies and get hands-on work experience during their undergraduate and graduate years.

ATLANTA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc., a global leader in recovery audit and spend analytics services, was recognized by the University of Hertfordshire Business School as an Employer Partner of the Year.

Lee Constantin, PRGX Audit Manager and BA Management Alumni, and Sandra Williams-Carrraro, PRGX Resourcing Specialist, accepted the award on PRGX’s behalf.

“Last year we worked with six students. Throughout the year they spent with us, it was really fantastic to see them grow in confidence and maturity,” stated Williams-Carraro during her acceptance speech.

About PRGX Global, Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients' financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

PRGX News Media Contact

Grant Tucker

Arketi Group

404.819.1889 cell

gtucker@arketi.com



