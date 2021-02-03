Arcutis Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif,, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Arcutis”) (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. In addition, Arcutis has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to Arcutis from the offering are expected to be $192.5 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Arcutis, and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. Subject to customary conditions, the offering is expected to close on February 5, 2021.



Arcutis currently intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities, to fund the continued development of its multiple programs, including ARQ-151, ARQ-154, ARQ-252 and ARQ-255 programs, filing of the NDA for ARQ-151 in psoriasis, approval and commercial launch for ARQ-151 in psoriasis, and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.