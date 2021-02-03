Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020

Nexstar’s digital network averaged a record 91 million unique monthly users in 2020, a 70% increase compared to the prior year period. Strong audience growth fueled record content engagement, with visitors generating 7.8 billion total pageviews and spending 10.4 billion total multiplatform minutes on Nexstar’s local websites and mobile apps, up 130% and 136%, respectively, from 2019. In addition, Nexstar’s digital network generated 1.6 billion total video views, highlighting the Company’s leading local brands and news content.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) announced today that its digital network delivered record growth in 2020, ranking #1 in local news for every month of the year and reaching all-time highs across key performance indicators (KPIs) including average monthly users, total pageviews, total multiplatform minutes and total digital video views, according to Comscore.

Karen Brophy, Nexstar, Inc. President, Digital, stated, “Nexstar’s successful realignment of its digital operations following the acquisition of Tribune Media focuses on content and audience development and has delivered tremendous results, with Nexstar’s digital network generating record performance in terms of overall use and year-over-year growth. Reflecting the strength of Nexstar’s strong, local news organizations across the country, our local websites and mobile apps ranked #1 in local news for every month in 2020, with over 90 million average unique monthly users, reflecting both same-station and acquisition-related audience growth, as well as the Company’s unprecedented level of COVID-19 and 2020 election coverage.

“Local news has never been more essential for Americans and as the most powerful and trusted voice in America, more people are engaging with their broadcast stations’ news content on more platforms than ever before. To continue growing our audience share and content engagement in 2021, we remain focused on leveraging our integrated content strategy across Nexstar’s 400+ digital touchpoints and increasing awareness of our fact-based, unbiased national news network, NewsNation, and the NewsNationNow website and mobile app, while scaling BestReviews, our recently acquired leading consumer product recommendations company.”