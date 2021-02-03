 

Exchange Bank Announces Shari DeMaris as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.02.2021, 21:27  |  18   |   |   

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announces Shari DeMaris as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Ms. DeMaris joined Exchange Bank in October 2020, working with Greg Jahn, Exchange Bank’s EVP/CFO of 18 years, in anticipation of his retirement on January 15, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005897/en/

Shari DeMaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Shari DeMaris, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Exchange Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

“Shari brings to this position an impressive set of executive management and financial skills,” said Troy Sanderson, president and chief executive officer. “Her abilities make her an excellent fit to round out our leadership team.”

An Iowa native, Shari brings over 23 years of technical accounting and financial leadership experience within financial institutions to her role as Exchange Bank’s EVP and chief financial officer. The foundation of her career was built in public accounting, first with Arthur Andersen and then McGladrey (now RSM). For the last 15 years, Shari has been with Hills Bank and Trust headquartered in Hills, Iowa. As their chief financial officer, she helped to grow the bank to its current $3.3 billion and led a 12-person finance and accounting team.

Shari is a licensed CPA with bachelor’s degrees in both Accounting and Spanish from DePaul University and the University of Iowa, respectively. Active in her community, Shari has served as chair and board member for both the Iowa City Area Development Group and the Chamber of Commerce, has been board chair for the Domestic Violence Intervention Program and was a mentor for the Youth Leadership Program.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3.1 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 15-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2019 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Petaluma People’s Choice Awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local bank and the North Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2019 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—retaining the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exchange Bank Announces Shari DeMaris as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announces Shari DeMaris as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Ms. DeMaris joined Exchange Bank in October 2020, working with Greg Jahn, Exchange Bank’s EVP/CFO of 18 years, in anticipation of his …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Expansion of Its ESG Program
Heritage Cannabis Announces Purefarma and Pura Vida Products are now Available Online on the ...
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
PerkinElmer Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020
Spotify Technology S.A. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update