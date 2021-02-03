ePlus Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ: PLUS), a leading provider of technology and financing solutions, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020.

“We are very pleased with ePlus’ third quarter performance. Our strategic focus on supporting customers’ hybrid work environments with customized cloud, collaboration and security solutions continues to gain relevance. Net earnings increased 10.7% on flat revenues, driven by lower operating expenses and an increase in higher margin services revenues. Security solutions increased to 23.3% of adjusted gross billings, compared to 20.3% the prior quarter, as customers prioritized securing their remote workforce capabilities,” noted Mark Marron, president and chief executive officer.

“The demand for our annuity-type and managed services and security continues to demonstrate that our long-term strategic focus in these areas is delivering the right solutions and value to our customers. Our technology segment’s operating income increased 41%, which more than offset a difficult quarter over quarter comparison in our financing segment. While we expect operating costs will increase post-pandemic, we do anticipate certain sustainable cost savings, especially from real estate and travel and entertainment costs.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the third quarter of the prior fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:

Consolidated net sales decreased 0.3% to $427.6 million, from $429.0 million.

Technology segment net sales increased 1.2% to $415.6 million, from $410.6 million due to an increase in sales of product and services. Service revenues increased 3.3% to $52.1 million, from $50.4 million due to an increase in managed services. Adjusted gross billings increased 0.3% to $587.8 million from $586.3 million.

Financing segment net sales decreased 34.5% to $12.0 million, from $18.4 million due to lower transactional gains, as we had several large government-related transactions last year.

Consolidated gross profit decreased 5.3% to $98.2 million, from $103.7 million. Consolidated gross margin was 23.0%, down from 24.2% last year, primarily due to lower product margins, partially offset by higher service margins.

Operating expenses were $68.9 million, down 11.0% from $77.4 million last year, primarily due to decreases in salaries and benefits, travel expenses, and advertising & marketing. Our headcount at the end of the quarter was 1,586, down 16 from a year ago and up 89 from the sequential quarter. The acquisition of System Management Planning, Inc. on December 31, 2020 added 102 employees to our headcount, of which 93 were customer-facing roles.

Consolidated operating income increased 11.4% to $29.3 million.

Our effective tax rate for the current quarter was 28.1%, lower than the prior year quarter of 28.3%.

Net earnings increased 10.7% to $21.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.0% to $34.4 million, from $31.9 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.62, compared with $1.46 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.79, compared with $1.64 last year.

First Nine Months Fiscal 2021 Results

For the nine months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the nine months of the prior fiscal year ended December 31, 2019:

Consolidated net sales decreased 0.5% to $1,215.7 million, from $1,221.9 million.

Technology segment net sales decreased 0.1% to $1,176.2 million, from $1,176.9 million due to a larger portion of our sales that were recognized on a net basis. Service revenues increased 3.5% to $149.3 million, from $144.3 million primarily due to an increase in managed services. Adjusted gross billings was $1,735.3 million, an increase of 1.3% from $1,713.8 million.

Financing segment net sales decreased 12.2% to $39.6 million, from $45.0 million, primarily due to a decrease in transactional gains.

Consolidated gross profit decreased 1.2% to $295.7 million, from $299.4 million. Consolidated gross margin was 24.3%, compared with 24.5% last year, due to lower gross margin in our financing segment.

Operating expenses were $212.9 million, down 4.1% from $222.0 last year, primarily due to a decrease in travel expenses, healthcare cost, advertising & marketing, and acquisition related expenses.

Consolidated operating income increased 6.9% to $82.7 million.

Our effective tax rate for the first nine months of the current year was 29.8%, higher than last year of 28.7%, due to an adjustment to the federal benefit from state taxes.

Net earnings increased 5.4% to $58.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.0% to $98.7 million, from $95.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share was $4.39, compared with $4.16 in the prior year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.97, compared with $4.89 last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2020, ePlus had cash and cash equivalents of $86.5 million, compared with $86.2 million as of March 31, 2020. Inventory, which represents equipment ordered by customers but not yet delivered, increased 61.7% due to ongoing customer projects. Total shareholders’ equity was $545.0 million, compared with $486.1 million as of March 31, 2020. Total shares outstanding were 13.5 million on December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

Summary and Outlook

“ePlus continues to execute on our strategy of providing premier technology solutions to our customers while expanding our offerings and our geographic footprint. The recent acquisition of System Management Planning (SMP) increases our presence in Upstate New York and the Northeast and adds to our existing collaboration expertise and staffing solutions, while building on our enterprise and state, local and education customer base.

“We will continue to utilize our strong financial position to add customer facing personnel, gain new customers, and adopt new technology solutions, both through prudent organic investments and acquisitions, to complement our geographic footprint and technology solutions portfolio, in support of long term, sustainable growth,” Mr. Marron concluded.

Recent Corporate Developments/Recognitions

In the month of January: ePlus announced the acquisition of the business of System Management and Planning, Inc. (SMP), an established provider of technology solutions and services in upstate New York and the Northeast.

In the month of December: ePlus announced that it has teamed up with the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the Radio City Rockettes creating an exclusive, one-of-a-kind holiday celebration, entitled Delivering Joy. ePlus announced that it developed a methodology to help Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers accelerate adoption of the new AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) service, which makes it easy to deploy, scale, and manage third-party virtual appliances. ePlus announced participation with AWS on the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace.

In the month of November: ePlus announced that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit Digital Geographical Region award for Americas Technology Excellence Partner of the Year: Data Center. ePlus celebrated its 30 th anniversary as a leading global technology and financing provider helping advise and enable customers to achieve more from their technology and flexible financing options.

In the month of October: ePlus announced that it successfully completed multiple attestations for controls surrounding its Managed Services Center, Cloud Hosted Services, Service Desk and OneSource family of software products.



Conference Call Information

ePlus will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 3, 2021:

In a new process, participants must pre-register in advance to listen or participate in the call. Once registered, the call-in numbers will be provided by email.

Date: February 3, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Pre-registration link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6852766 Webcast: http://www.eplus.com/investors (live and replay) Replay: (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) Passcode: 6852766

The replay of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and be available through February 10, 2021.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking, and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More.

ePlus and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-looking statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the efficacy of vaccine roll-outs, which could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations and has resulted worldwide in governmental authorities imposing numerous unprecedented measures to try to contain the virus that has impacted and may further impact our workforce and operations, the operations of our customers, and those of our respective vendors, suppliers, and partners; national and international political instability fostering uncertainty and volatility in the global economy including an economic downturn, an increase in tariffs or adverse changes to trade agreements, exposure to fluctuation in foreign currency rates, interest rates and downward pressure on prices; reduction of vendor incentive programs; and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to successfully perform due diligence and integrate acquired businesses; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors’ or suppliers’ IT systems and data and audio communication networks, supply chains or other systems; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with one or more of our largest volume customers or vendors; a possible decrease in the capital spending budgets of our customers or a decrease in purchases from us; our ability to raise capital, maintain or increase as needed our lines of credit with vendors or floor planning facility, or obtain debt for our financing transactions; uncertainty regarding the phase out of LIBOR may negatively affect our operating results; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; the creditworthiness of our customers and our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our own and our customers’ electronic and other confidential information and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; our reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service and software as a service; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel and vendor certifications; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $86,463 $86,231 Accounts receivable—trade, net 460,385 374,998 Accounts receivable—other, net 34,355 36,570 Inventories 81,304 50,268 Financing receivables—net, current 126,692 70,169 Deferred costs 28,939 22,306 Other current assets 8,514 9,256 Total current assets 826,652 649,798 Financing receivables and operating leases—net 87,342 74,158 Property, equipment and other assets 43,387 32,596 Goodwill 126,945 118,097 Other intangible assets—net 41,628 34,464 TOTAL ASSETS $1,125,954 $909,113 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $159,175 $82,919 Accounts payable—floor plan 177,084 127,416 Salaries and commissions payable 33,197 30,952 Deferred revenue 68,466 55,480 Recourse notes payable—current - 37,256 Non-recourse notes payable—current 62,021 29,630 Other current liabilities 31,095 22,986 Total current liabilities 531,038 386,639 Non-recourse notes payable—long term 6,312 5,872 Deferred tax liability—net 3,763 2,730 Other liabilities 39,832 27,727 TOTAL LIABILITIES 580,945 422,968 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $.01 per share par value; 2,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 per share par value; 25,000 shares authorized; 13,503 outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 13,500 outstanding at March 31, 2020 145 144 Additional paid-in capital 150,624 145,197 Treasury stock, at cost, 993 shares at December 31, 2020 and 896 shares at March 31, 2020 (75,372) (68,424) Retained earnings 469,063 410,219 Accumulated other comprehensive income—foreign currency translation adjustment 549 (991) Total Stockholders' Equity 545,009 486,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,125,954 $909,113

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales Product $375,512 $378,569 $1,066,408 $1,077,667 Services 52,092 50,422 149,308 144,261 Total 427,604 428,991 1,215,716 1,221,928 Cost of sales Product 297,514 293,209 827,111 832,135 Services 31,939 32,086 92,935 90,427 Total 329,453 325,295 920,046 922,562 Gross profit 98,151 103,696 295,670 299,366 Selling, general, and administrative 65,390 73,090 201,746 209,400 Depreciation and amortization 3,143 3,647 10,000 10,667 Interest and financing costs 355 694 1,179 1,898 Operating expenses 68,888 77,431 212,925 221,965 Operating income 29,263 26,265 82,745 77,401 Other income (expense) 813 997 1,095 912 Earnings before taxes 30,076 27,262 83,840 78,313 Provision for income taxes 8,438 7,712 24,996 22,477 Net earnings $21,638 $19,550 $58,844 $55,836 Net earnings per common share—basic $1.62 $1.47 $4.41 $4.19 Net earnings per common share—diluted $1.62 $1.46 $4.39 $4.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic 13,332 13,320 13,342 13,329 Weighted average common shares outstanding—diluted 13,378 13,378 13,402 13,410

Technology Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net sales Product $363,478 $360,206 0.9% $1,026,845 $1,032,620 (0.6%) Services 52,092 50,422 3.3% 149,308 144,261 3.5% Total 415,570 410,628 1.2% 1,176,153 1,176,881 (0.1%) Cost of sales Product 295,310 290,980 1.5% 820,859 825,509 (0.6%) Services 31,939 32,086 (0.5%) 92,935 90,427 2.8% Total 327,249 323,066 1.3% 913,794 915,936 (0.2%) Gross profit 88,321 87,562 0.9% 262,359 260,945 0.5% Selling, general, and administrative 62,377 67,759 (7.9%) 190,519 197,615 (3.6%) Depreciation and amortization 3,115 3,619 (13.9%) 9,916 10,555 (6.1%) Interest and financing costs - - nm 266 - nm Operating expenses 65,492 71,378 (8.2%) 200,701 208,170 (3.6%) Operating income $22,829 $16,184 41.1% $61,658 $52,775 16.8% Adjusted gross billings $587,825 $586,308 0.3% $1,735,283 $1,713,755 1.3% Adjusted EBITDA $27,876 $21,687 28.5% $77,312 $70,895 9.1%

Technology Segment Net Sales by Customer End Market Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change Telecom, Media, & Entertainment 23% 17% 6% Technology 18% 22% (4%) SLED 16% 17% (1%) Healthcare 14% 15% (1%) ​Financial Services 13% 14% (1%) ​All others 16% 15% 1% Total 100% 100%

Financing Segment Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (in thousands) (in thousands) Net sales $12,034 $18,363 (34.5%) $39,563 $45,047 (12.2%) Cost of sales 2,204 2,229 (1.1%) 6,252 6,626 (5.6%) Gross profit 9,830 16,134 (39.1%) 33,311 38,421 (13.3%) Selling, general, and administrative 3,013 5,331 (43.5%) 11,227 11,785 (4.7%) Depreciation and amortization 28 28 0.0% 84 112 (25.0%) Interest and financing costs 355 694 (48.8%) 913 1,898 (51.9%) Operating expenses 3,396 6,053 (43.9%) 12,224 13,795 (11.4%) Operating income $6,434 $10,081 (36.2%) $21,087 $24,626 (14.4%) Adjusted EBITDA $6,519 $10,169 (35.9%) $21,358 $24,933 (14.3%)

ePlus inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION

We included reconciliations below for the following non-GAAP information: (i) Adjusted Gross Billings, (ii) Adjusted EBITDA, (iii) Segment Adjusted EBITDA, (iv) non-GAAP Net Earnings and (v) non-GAAP Net Earnings per Common Share - Diluted.

We define adjusted gross billings as our technology segment net sales calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude the costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription/SaaS licenses, and services.

We define adjusted EBITDA as net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the following: interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expense, provision for income taxes, and other income (expense). Segment adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for interest expense, share based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, and depreciation and amortization. We consider the interest on notes payable from our financing segment and depreciation expense presented within cost of sales, which includes depreciation on assets financed as operating leases, to be operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share – diluted are based on net earnings calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude other income (expense), share based compensation, and acquisition related amortization expense, and the related tax effects.

Our use of non-GAAP information as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate non-GAAP adjusted gross billings, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP net earnings per common share or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Technology segment net sales $415,570 $410,628 $1,176,153 $1,176,881 Costs incurred related to sales of third-party maintenance, software assurance and subscription / SaaS licenses, and services 172,255 175,680 559,130 536,874 Adjusted gross billings $587,825 $586,308 $1,735,283 $1,713,755

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Consolidated Net earnings $21,638 $19,550 $58,844 $55,836 Provision for income taxes 8,438 7,712 24,996 22,477 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,143 3,647 10,000 10,667 Share based compensation 1,756 1,944 5,427 6,021 Acquisition and integration expense 233 - 232 1,739 Interest and financing costs - - 266 - Other (income) expense [2] (813) (997) (1,095) (912) Adjusted EBITDA $34,395 $31,856 $98,670 $95,828 Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Technology Segment Operating income $22,829 $16,184 $61,658 $52,775 Depreciation and amortization [1] 3,115 3,619 9,916 10,555 Share based compensation 1,699 1,884 5,240 5,826 Acquisition and integration expense 233 - 232 1,739 Interest and financing costs - - 266 - Adjusted EBITDA $27,876 $21,687 $77,312 $70,895 Financing Segment Operating income $6,434 $10,081 $21,087 $24,626 Depreciation and amortization [1] 28 28 84 112 Share based compensation 57 60 187 195 Adjusted EBITDA $6,519 $10,169 $21,358 $24,933

Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) GAAP: Earnings before taxes $30,076 $27,262 $83,840 $78,313 Share based compensation 1,756 1,944 5,427 6,021 Acquisition and integration expense 233 - 232 1,739 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 1,986 2,421 6,386 6,953 Other (income) expense [2] (813) (997) (1,095) (912) Non-GAAP: Earnings before taxes 33,238 30,630 94,790 92,114 GAAP: Provision for income taxes 8,438 7,712 24,996 22,477 Share based compensation 493 553 1,621 1,736 Acquisition and integration expense 65 - 65 506 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 541 668 1,856 1,938 Other (income) expense [2] (228) (283) (314) (258) Tax benefit on restricted stock - 39 (40) 87 Non-GAAP: Provision for income taxes 9,309 8,689 28,184 26,486 Non-GAAP: Net earnings $23,929 $21,941 $66,606 $65,628 Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.62 $1.46 $4.39 $4.16 Share based compensation 0.10 0.10 0.29 0.32 Acquisition and integration expense 0.01 - 0.01 0.09 Acquisition related amortization expense [3] 0.10 0.14 0.33 0.38 Other (income) expense [2] (0.04) (0.05) (0.05) (0.05) Tax benefit on restricted stock - (0.01) - (0.01) Total non-GAAP adjustments – net of tax 0.17 0.18 0.58 0.73 Non-GAAP: Net earnings per common share – diluted $1.79 $1.64 $4.97 $4.89

[1] Amount consists of depreciation and amortization for assets used internally. [2] Interest income and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. [3] Amount consists of amortization of intangible assets from acquired businesses.

