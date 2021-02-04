Regis Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Takes Action on a Number of Initiatives to Position the Company for Growth

Three Months Ended December 31,

Six Months Ended December 31,

(Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019

Consolidated Revenue $ 104,320 $ 208,765 $ 215,716 $ 455,803

System-wide Revenue (1) $ 261,452 $ 428,731 $ 523,573 $ 878,019

System-wide Same-Store Sales Comps (2) (32.0 )% (2.3 )% (32.3 )% (1.7 )%

Franchise Same-Store Sales Comps (2) (31.1 )% (1.4 )% (31.5 )% (0.8 )%

Company-owned Same-Store Sales Comps (36.2 )% (3.6 )% (35.4 )% (2.7 )%

Operating Loss $ (26,755 ) $ (7,466 ) $ (58,345 ) $ (17,372 )

Loss From Continuing Operations $ (32,879 ) $ (16,520 ) $ (68,144 ) $ (30,698 )

Diluted Loss per Share From Continuing Operations $ (0.92 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (0.85 )

EBITDA (3) $ (20,030 ) $ (9,178 ) $ (38,968 ) $ (15,020 )

as a percent of revenue (19.2 )% (4.4 )% (18.1 )% (3.3 )%

As Adjusted (3)

Net (Loss) Income, as Adjusted $ (25,902 ) $ 4,622 $ (53,833 ) $ 18,522

Diluted (Loss) Income per Share, as Adjusted $ (0.72 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.50 ) $ 0.50

EBITDA, as Adjusted (3) $ (17,526 ) $ 17,014 $ (36,169 ) $ 46,799

as a percent of revenue (16.8 )% 8.1 % (16.8 )% 10.3 %

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Represents total sales within the system, excluding TBG franchise sales. (2) System-wide and franchise same-store sales excludes TBG in both periods. (3) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, within the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning and operating technology enabled hair salons, today reported a second quarter 2021 net loss from continuing operations of $32.9 million, or $0.92 loss per diluted share as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $16.5 million, or $0.46 loss per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. The Company’s second quarter reported results included $7.0 million of discrete items. Excluding discrete items, the Company reported second quarter 2021 adjusted net loss of $25.9 million, or $0.72 loss per diluted share as compared to adjusted net income of $4.6 million, or $0.13 earnings per diluted share, for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted net income was driven primarily by the decrease in the gain from the sale of salons to franchisees of $18.2 million due to lower proceeds per salon in the current year. The elimination of adjusted net income that had been generated in the prior year period from the 768 company-owned salons that were sold and converted to the Company’s asset-light franchise portfolio over the past twelve months also contributed to the decline, but this was partially offset by significant reductions in general and administrative expense and marketing. Additionally, the Company estimates it lost approximately $35 million in revenue due to government-mandated salon closures and lower traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue in the quarter of $104.3 million decreased $104.4 million, or 50.0%, year-over-year driven primarily by the conversion of a net 768 company-owned salons to the Company's asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months and due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.5 million decreased $34.5 million, versus the same period last year. Excluding the $3.2 million adjusted loss and $15.0 million adjusted gain from the sale of company-owned salons during the current and prior year quarter, respectively, adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.3 million was $16.3 million unfavorable versus the same period last year. This was driven primarily by the elimination of adjusted EBITDA that had been generated in the prior year period from the 768 company-owned salons that were sold and converted to the Company’s asset-light franchise portfolio over the past twelve months, partially offset by significant reductions in general and administrative expense and marketing spend.

Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "While the effects of the pandemic are evident in our results, we remain very confident about the strength of our business and our brands. Over the past quarter, we have executed on a number of strategic initiatives including a brand-centric corporate reorganization, the implementation of a zero-based budgeting process, an evolution of our corporate salon refranchising strategy, and the launch of new salon automation functionalities to our proprietary POS and salon management technology: Opensalon PRO. These initiatives were designed to transform Regis into a nimble, performance-driven, data-oriented organization, which we believe will position Regis well for a solid comeback."

Second Quarter Segment Results

Franchise Salons

Three Months Ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease) Six Months Ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (1) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Product $ 14.2 $ 16.2 $ (2.0 ) $ 28.0 $ 28.0 $ — Product sold to TBG mall locations — 0.7 (0.7 ) — 2.0 (2.0 ) Total product 14.2 16.9 (2.7 ) 28.0 30.0 (2.0 ) Royalties and fees 19.9 29.3 (9.4 ) 37.9 57.4 (19.5 ) Franchise rental income 32.3 33.6 (1.3 ) 64.6 65.1 (0.5 ) Total franchised salons revenue $ 66.4 $ 79.8 $ (13.4 ) $ 130.4 $ 152.4 $ (22.0 ) Franchise Same-Store Sales Comps (2) (31.1 )% (1.4 )% (31.5 )% (0.8 )% EBITDA, as Adjusted $ 10.8 $ 13.1 $ (2.3 ) $ 17.7 $ 24.9 $ (7.2 ) as a percent of revenue 16.2 % 16.4 % 13.6 % 16.4 % as a percent of adjusted revenue (3) 36.6 % 37.6 % 31.3 % 38.8 % Total Franchise Salons 5,269 4,790 479 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 83.6 % 67.8 %

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences. (2) TBG is excluded from same-store sales in all periods. (3) Adjusted revenue excludes non-margin revenue. See Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Second quarter Franchise revenue was $66.4 million, a $13.4 million, or 16.8% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, and included franchise rental income of $32.3 million. Royalties and fees were $19.9 million, a $9.4 million, or 32.2% decrease versus the same period last year. Royalties and other franchise fees decreased $3.5 million due to an estimated $5.5 million decrease in royalties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by an increase in franchisees. Advertising funds decreased $6.0 million also related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Product sales to franchisees of $14.2 million decreased $2.7 million versus the same period last year due to lower same-store retail sales due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchise adjusted EBITDA of $10.8 million decreased $2.3 million, or 17.6% year-over-year primarily due to the decline in franchise same-store sales of 31.1% primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total franchised locations open at December 31, 2020 were 5,269 compared to 4,790 at December 31, 2019.

Company-Owned Salons

Three Months Ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease) Six Months Ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (1) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenue $ 37.9 $ 128.9 $ (91.0 ) $ 85.3 $ 303.4 $ (218.1 ) Company-owned Same-Store Sales Comps (36.2 )% (3.6 )% (35.4 )% (2.7 )% Year-over-Year Ticket change 10.8 % 3.0 % 12.3 % 3.0 % Year-over-Year Transaction change (47.0 )% (6.6 )% (47.7 )% (5.7 )% EBITDA, as Adjusted $ (10.7 ) $ 4.2 $ (14.9 ) $ (21.4 ) $ 15.7 $ (37.1 ) as a percent of revenue (28.2 )% 3.3 % (25.1 )% 5.2 % Total Company-owned salons 1,037 2,277 (1,240 ) as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 16.4 % 32.2 %

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences.

Second quarter revenue for the Company-owned salon segment decreased $91.0 million, or 70.6%, versus the prior year to $37.9 million. The year-over-year decline in revenue was driven by the decrease of a net 768 salons sold and converted to the Company's asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months, the closure of a net 472 unprofitable salons over the past 12 months and a decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Company-owned same-store sales decreased 36.2%, primarily driven by a 47.0% decrease in transactions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a 10.8% increase in average ticket.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA decreased $14.9 million, or 352.6%, versus the same period last year driven primarily by the elimination of EBITDA that had been generated in the prior year period from the 768 company-owned salons that were sold and converted to the Company's asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decline in service and product margins, partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expense and marketing spend.

Other Key Events

In October 2020, Felipe Athayde joined the Company as CEO and President to lead the Company as it enters its growth phase.

In December 2020, the Company announced a brand-centric reorganization. This reorganization is the first major strategic initiative by Felipe Athayde, the Company's CEO, and reorients the Company to focus on the performance of its brands and the profitability of its franchisees. As part of the reorganization, Supercuts, SmartStyle and Portfolio Brands (a collection of growth and innovation concepts), are each run by a Brand President and dedicated team. This presents a departure from the Company's previous organizing principle that only distinguished between the Franchise and Company-owned businesses.

Continued migration of the Company's proprietary cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution, Opensalon PRO. Approximately 1,000 salons, or 18%, of our franchise salons, have signed contracts to install Opensalon PRO, with approximately 350 salons currently live.

Launched a comprehensive zero-based budget and zero-based organization initiative, to align our cost structure with our brand-focused franchise strategy.

The Company continues its extensive lease re-negotiation efforts; since mid-May total system-wide lease savings of over $9 million have been achieved.

Today, the Company filed a $150 million shelf registration and $50 million prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission under which it may offer and sell, from time to time, up to $50 million worth of its of its Class A common stock in “at-the-market offerings.” Net proceeds from sales of shares under the “at-the-market” program, if any, may be used, among other things, to fund working capital requirements, repay debt, and support of our growth strategies. Such strategies may include positioning the Company for potential expansion through targeted industry acquisitions and alternatives to fund additional capital investment requirements related to potential partnership opportunities to facilitate continued growth of our proprietary technology, Opensalon PRO. The timing and amount of sales of shares, if any, will depend on a variety of factors, including prevailing market conditions, the trading price of shares, and other factors as determined by the Company.

The Company continues to make meaningful progress on its multi-year strategy to convert to a fully-franchised model. During the second quarter, it sold and transferred 145 company-owned salons to its asset-light franchise portfolio. The Company is still committed to converting to a fully-franchise capital-light business.

The impact of the transactions closed in the quarter is as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease) Six Months Ended

December 31, Increase

(Decrease) 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Salons sold to franchisees 145 443 (298 ) 282 988 (706 ) Cash proceeds received $ 3,413 $ 31,468 $ (28,055 ) $ 7,148 $ 69,414 $ (62,266 ) (Loss) gain on venditions, excluding goodwill derecognition $ (3,226 ) $ 14,993 $ (18,219 ) $ (3,888 ) $ 41,213 $ (45,101 ) Non-cash goodwill derecognition — (27,400 ) 27,400 — (59,480 ) 59,480 Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net $ (3,226 ) $ (12,407 ) $ 9,181 $ (3,888 ) $ (18,267 ) $ 14,379

Non-GAAP reconciliations:

For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations." A complete reconciliation of reported earnings to adjusted earnings is included in this press release and is available on the Company’s website at www.regiscorp.com.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,850 $ 113,667 Receivables, net 31,185 31,030 Inventories 51,483 62,597 Other current assets 17,226 19,138 Total current assets 150,744 226,432 Property and equipment, net 43,579 57,176 Goodwill 228,950 227,457 Other intangibles, net 4,532 4,579 Right of use asset 637,108 786,216 Other assets 40,237 40,934 Total assets $ 1,105,150 $ 1,342,794 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 36,922 $ 50,918 Accrued expenses 49,277 48,825 Short-term lease liability 127,649 137,271 Total current liabilities 213,848 237,014 Long-term debt, net 177,500 177,500 Long-term lease liability 540,930 680,454 Long-term financing liabilities 27,640 27,981 Other non-current liabilities 86,784 94,142 Total liabilities 1,046,702 1,217,091 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 35,768,086 and 35,625,716 common shares at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 1,788 1,781 Additional paid-in capital 22,076 22,011 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,786 7,449 Retained earnings 25,798 94,462 Total shareholders’ equity 58,448 125,703 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,105,150 $ 1,342,794

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For The Three And Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 And 2019 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Service $ 28,987 $ 101,805 $ 65,395 $ 243,746 Product 23,146 43,983 47,895 89,639 Royalties and fees 19,902 29,347 37,858 57,364 Franchise rental income 32,285 33,630 64,568 65,054 Total revenue 104,320 208,765 215,716 455,803 Operating expenses: Cost of service 22,097 67,358 50,620 157,840 Cost of product 17,203 27,258 33,572 53,585 Site operating expenses 10,350 26,330 23,589 59,272 General and administrative 26,690 32,691 52,837 73,316 Rent 12,902 20,495 26,127 44,759 Franchise rent expense 32,285 33,630 64,568 65,054 Depreciation and amortization 6,388 7,747 13,764 17,127 Long-lived asset impairment 3,160 — 8,984 — TBG mall location restructuring — 722 — 2,222 Total operating expenses 131,075 216,231 274,061 473,175 Operating loss (26,755 ) (7,466 ) (58,345 ) (17,372 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (3,701 ) (1,464 ) (7,463 ) (2,903 ) Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net (3,226 ) (12,407 ) (3,888 ) (18,267 ) Interest income and other, net 403 2,869 517 3,040 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (33,279 ) (18,468 ) (69,179 ) (35,502 ) Income tax benefit 400 1,948 1,035 4,804 Loss from continuing operations (32,879 ) (16,520 ) (68,144 ) (30,698 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 79 — 452 Net loss $ (32,879 ) $ (16,441 ) $ (68,144 ) $ (30,246 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.92 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (0.85 ) Income from discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.92 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (1.90 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 35,931 35,798 35,889 36,028

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For The Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 And 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (68,144 ) $ (30,246 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Non-cash adjustments related to discontinued operations — (586 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,123 14,484 Salon asset impairment — 2,643 Long-lived asset impairment 8,984 — Deferred income taxes (669 ) (6,380 ) Gain from sale of company headquarters, net — (2,513 ) Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net 3,888 18,267 Stock-based compensation 89 2,139 Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 875 138 Other non-cash items affecting earnings 202 (243 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of asset sales (21,812 ) (17,032 ) Net cash used in operating activities (65,464 ) (19,329 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (7,502 ) (17,576 ) Proceeds from sale of assets to franchisees 7,148 69,414 Costs associated with sale of salon assets to franchisees (222 ) (1,550 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance policies 1,200 — Proceeds from sale of company headquarters — 8,996 Net cash provided by investing activities 624 59,284 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of revolving credit facility — (30,000 ) Repurchase of common stock — (28,246 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld (212 ) (1,809 ) Minority interest buyout (562 ) — Distribution center lease payments (478 ) (480 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,252 ) (60,535 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (68 ) 122 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (66,160 ) (20,458 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 122,880 92,379 End of period $ 56,720 $ 71,921

REGIS CORPORATION Same-Store Sales SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES (1): Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (32.3 )% (31.9 )% (32.2 )% (2.0 )% (9.6 )% (4.3 )% Supercuts (33.2 ) (29.6 ) (32.9 ) (0.4 ) (11.8 ) (1.1 ) Portfolio Brands (30.9 ) (23.8 ) (30.0 ) (1.5 ) (8.0 ) (2.3 ) Total (32.4 )% (28.9 )% (32.0 )% (1.1 )% (9.6 )% (2.3 )% Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (33.6 )% (31.3 )% (33.0 )% (0.9 )% (8.6 )% (3.1 )% Supercuts (33.5 ) (28.0 ) (33.2 ) 0.2 (9.8 ) (0.4 ) Portfolio Brands (31.2 ) (21.7 ) (30.1 ) (1.3 ) (6.7 ) (2.0 ) Total (32.8 )% (27.7 )% (32.3 )% (0.5 )% (8.3 )% (1.7 )%

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) System-wide same-store sales are calculated as the total change in sales for system-wide franchise and company-owned locations for more than one year that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date system-wide same-store sales are the sum of the system-wide same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Franchise salons that do not report daily sales are excluded from same-store sales. Locations relocated within a one-mile radius are included in same-store sales as they are considered to have been open in the prior period. System-wide same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation. TBG salons were not a franchise location in fiscal year 2021 so they are excluded from fiscal year 2020 same-store sales for comparability.

FRANCHISE SAME-STORE SALES (1): Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (29.3 )% (33.9 )% (30.4 )% (5.1 )% (14.8 )% (7.6 )% Supercuts (32.7 ) (28.6 ) (32.5 ) 0.1 (10.5 ) (0.5 ) Portfolio Brands (29.5 ) (20.7 ) (28.4 ) (0.4 ) (6.8 ) (1.4 ) Total (31.4 )% (28.1 )% (31.1 )% (0.4 )% (10.1 )% (1.4 )% Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (30.2 )% (33.3 )% (31.0 )% (4.3 )% (16.6 )% (7.6 )% Supercuts (33.1 ) (27.1 ) (32.7 ) 0.9 (8.8 ) 0.3 Portfolio Brands (30.1 ) (18.4 ) (28.8 ) — (7.3 ) (1.0 ) Total (32.0 )% (26.3 )% (31.5 )% 0.3 % (10.1 )% (0.8 )%

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Franchise same-store sales are calculated as the total change in sales for salons that have been a franchise location for more than one year that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date franchise same-store sales are the sum of the franchise same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Franchise salons that do not report daily sales are excluded from same-store sales. Locations relocated within a one-mile radius are included in same-store sales as they are considered to have been open in the prior period. Franchise same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation. TBG salons were not a franchise location in fiscal year 2021 so they are excluded from fiscal year 2020 same-store sales for comparability.

COMPANY-OWNED SAME-STORE SALES (2): Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (38.2 )% (29.0 )% (35.3 )% (1.2 )% (8.6 )% (3.5 )% Supercuts (39.9 ) (40.3 ) (40.0 ) (3.9 ) (17.7 ) (5.1 ) Portfolio Brands (35.3 ) (33.9 ) (35.1 ) (2.5 ) (9.4 ) (3.3 ) Total (37.3 )% (31.2 )% (36.2 )% (2.1 )% (9.3 )% (3.6 )% Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (38.0 )% (29.4 )% (35.4 )% (0.1 )% (7.1 )% (2.2 )% Supercuts (39.7 ) (37.1 ) (39.5 ) (3.6 ) (13.4 ) (4.4 ) Portfolio Brands (33.9 ) (30.8 ) (33.6 ) (2.4 ) (6.0 ) (2.8 ) Total (36.6 )% (30.3 )% (35.4 )% (1.6 )% (7.2 )% (2.7 )%

_______________________________________________________________________________

(2) Company-owned same-store sales are calculated as the total change in sales for company-owned locations that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date company-owned same-store sales are the sum of the company-owned same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Locations relocated within a one-mile radius are included in same-store sales as they are considered to have been open in the prior period. Company-owned same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation.

REGIS CORPORATION System-Wide Location Counts December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 FRANCHISE SALONS: SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 1,535 1,317 Supercuts 2,368 2,508 Portfolio Brands (1) 1,207 1,217 Total North American salons 5,110 5,042 Total International Salons (2) 159 167 Total Franchise Salons 5,269 5,209 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 83.6 % 76.1 % COMPANY-OWNED SALONS: SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 466 751 Supercuts 154 210 Portfolio Brands (1) 340 505 Mall-based (3) 77 166 Total Company-owned salons 1,037 1,632 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 16.4 % 23.9 % OWNERSHIP INTEREST LOCATIONS: Equity ownership interest locations 78 82 Grand Total, System-wide 6,384 6,923

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Portfolio Brands was previously referred to as Signature Style. (2) Canadian and Puerto Rican salons are included in the North American salon totals. (3) The mall-based salons were acquired from TBG on December 31, 2019. They are included in continuing operations under the Company-owned operating segment from January 1, 2020.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

We believe our presentation of non-GAAP operating loss, net (loss) income, net (loss) income per diluted share, and other non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful insight into our ongoing operating performance and an alternative perspective of our results of operations. Presentation of the non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our core ongoing operating performance from the same perspective as management and the Board of Directors. These non-GAAP financial measures provide investors an enhanced understanding of our operations, facilitate investors’ analyses and comparisons of our current and past results of operations and provide insight into the prospects of our future performance. We also believe the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide supplemental information that research analysts frequently use to analyze financial performance.

The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations as they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP reconciling items for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:

The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Items impacting comparability are not defined terms within U.S. GAAP. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We determine which items to consider as “items impacting comparability” based on how management views our business, makes financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluates the Company’s ongoing performance. The following items have been excluded from our non-GAAP results:

Employee litigation reserve

Professional fees

Severance expense

CEO transition

Corporate office transition

Benefit from lease liability decrease in excess of previously impaired ROUA ("Lease Liability Benefit")

Lease termination fees

Real estate fees

Asset retirement obligations

Long-lived asset impairment

TBG restructuring

Goodwill derecognition

TBG discontinued operations

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating loss and U.S. GAAP net loss to equivalent non-GAAP measures Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, U.S. GAAP financial line item 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP revenue $ 104,320 $ 208,765 $ 215,716 $ 455,803 U.S. GAAP operating loss $ (26,755 ) $ (7,466 ) $ (58,345 ) $ (17,372 ) Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments (1) Employee litigation reserve Site operating expenses — (600 ) — (600 ) Professional fees General and administrative 1,216 115 2,943 115 Severance General and administrative 2,022 497 2,391 2,917 CEO Transition General and administrative — — (1,294 ) — Corporate office transition Rent — 404 — 404 Lease liability benefit Rent (2,226 ) — (8,286 ) — Lease termination fees Rent 1,117 — 6,670 — Real estate fees Rent 375 — 375 — Asset retirement obligation Depreciation and amortization 1,383 — 2,672 — Long-lived asset impairment Long-lived asset impairment 3,160 — 8,984 — TBG restructuring TBG restructuring — 968 — 2,468 Total non-GAAP operating expense adjustments 7,047 1,384 14,455 5,304 Non-GAAP operating loss (1) $ (19,708 ) $ (6,082 ) $ (43,890 ) $ (12,068 ) U.S. GAAP net loss $ (32,879 ) $ (16,441 ) $ (68,144 ) $ (30,246 ) Non-GAAP net income adjustments: Non-GAAP revenue adjustments — — — — Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments 7,047 1,384 14,455 5,304 Corporate office transition Interest income and other, net — (2,513 ) — (2,513 ) Goodwill derecognition Interest income and other, net — 27,400 — 59,480 Income tax impact on Non-GAAP adjustments (2) Income taxes (70 ) (5,129 ) (144 ) (13,051 ) TBG discontinued operations, net of income tax Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (79 ) — (452 ) Total non-GAAP net income adjustments 6,977 21,063 14,311 48,768 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (25,902 ) $ 4,622 $ (53,833 ) $ 18,522

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Adjusted operating margins for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were 18.9% and 2.9%, and were 20.3% and 2.6% for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and are calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. (2) Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% and 22% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments.

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share to non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.915 ) $ (0.459 ) $ (1.899 ) $ (0.840 ) Employee litigation reserve (1) — (0.013 ) — (0.013 ) Professional fees (1) 0.034 0.002 0.081 0.002 Severance (1) 0.055 0.010 0.067 0.061 CEO Transition (1) — — (0.036 ) — Corporate office transition (1) — (0.044 ) — (0.044 ) Lease liability benefit (1) (0.061 ) — (0.229 ) — Lease termination fees (1) 0.031 — 0.184 — Real estate fees (1) 0.010 — 0.010 — Asset retirement obligation (1) 0.038 — 0.074 — Long-lived asset impairment (1) 0.087 — 0.248 — TBG restructuring (1) — 0.020 — 0.052 Goodwill derecognition (1) — 0.593 — 1.259 TBG discontinued operations, net of tax — (0.002 ) — (0.012 ) Impact of change in weighted average shares (3) — 0.018 — 0.031 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share (2) $ (0.721 ) $ 0.125 $ (1.500 ) $ 0.496 U.S. GAAP Weighted average shares - basic 35,931 35,798 35,889 36,028 U.S. GAAP Weighted average shares - diluted 35,931 35,798 35,889 36,028 Non-GAAP Weighted average shares - diluted (3) 35,931 37,120 35,889 37,366

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% and 22% for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments. (2) Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding. (3) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share reflects the weighted average shares associated with non-GAAP net (loss) income, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents. The earnings per share impact of the adjustments for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019 included additional shares for common stock equivalents of 1.3 million. The impact of the adjustments described above result in the impact of the common stock equivalents to be dilutive to the non-GAAP net income per share. For the three and six months ended December 31, 2020, the impact of the adjustments described above resulted in a non-GAAP net loss, therefore, the impact of the common stock equivalents is not dilutive.

REGIS CORPORATION

Reconciliation Of Reported U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA, A Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents U.S. GAAP net (loss) income for the respective period excluding interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, as EBITDA excluding identified items impacting comparability for each respective period. For the three and six months ended December 31, 2020, the items impacting comparability consisted of the items identified in the non-GAAP reconciling items for the respective periods. The impacts of the income tax provision adjustments associated with the above items are already included in the U.S. GAAP reported net (loss) income to EBITDA reconciliation, therefore there is no adjustment needed for the reconciliation from EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Franchise Company-

owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 10,430 $ (17,370 ) $ (25,939 ) $ (32,879 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 3,701 3,701 Income taxes, as reported — — (400 ) (400 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 289 4,311 1,788 6,388 Long-lived asset impairment 94 3,066 — 3,160 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 10,813 $ (9,993 ) $ (20,850 ) $ (20,030 ) Professional fees — — 1,216 1,216 Severance — — 2,022 2,022 Lease liability benefit (34 ) (2,192 ) — (2,226 ) Lease termination fees — 1,117 — 1,117 Real estate fees — 375 — 375 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 10,779 $ (10,693 ) $ (17,612 ) $ (17,526 )

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Franchise Company-

owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 12,126 $ (1,105 ) $ (27,462 ) $ (16,441 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 1,464 1,464 Income taxes, as reported — — (1,948 ) (1,948 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 210 5,938 1,599 7,747 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 12,336 $ 4,833 $ (26,347 ) $ (9,178 ) Professional fees — — 115 115 Severance — — 497 497 Employee litigation reserve — (600 ) — (600 ) TBG restructuring 722 — 246 968 Corporate office transition — — (2,109 ) (2,109 ) Goodwill derecognition — — 27,400 27,400 TBG discontinued operations, net of income tax — — (79 ) (79 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 13,058 $ 4,233 $ (277 ) $ 17,014

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Consolidated EBITDA margins for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were (19.2)% and (4.4)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were (16.8)% and 8.1%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period.

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 Franchise Company-

owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 16,776 $ (38,116 ) $ (46,804 ) $ (68,144 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 7,463 7,463 Income taxes, as reported — — (1,035 ) (1,035 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 563 9,393 3,808 13,764 Long-lived asset impairment 704 8,280 — 8,984 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 18,043 $ (20,443 ) $ (36,568 ) $ (38,968 ) Professional fees — — 2,943 2,943 Severance — — 2,391 2,391 CEO Transition — — (1,294 ) (1,294 ) Lease liability benefit (298 ) (7,988 ) — (8,286 ) Lease termination fees — 6,670 — 6,670 Real estate fees — 375 — 375 Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 17,745 $ (21,386 ) $ (32,528 ) $ (36,169 )

Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 Franchise Company-owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 22,335 $ 4,296 $ (56,877 ) $ (30,246 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 2,903 2,903 Income taxes, as reported — — (4,804 ) (4,804 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 370 12,045 4,712 17,127 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 22,705 $ 16,341 $ (54,066 ) $ (15,020 ) Professional fees — — 115 115 Severance — — 2,917 2,917 Employee litigation reserve — (600 ) — (600 ) TBG restructuring 2,222 — 246 2,468 Corporate office transition — — (2,109 ) (2,109 ) Goodwill derecognition — — 59,480 59,480 TBG discontinued operations — — (452 ) (452 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 24,927 $ 15,741 $ 6,131 $ 46,799

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Consolidated EBITDA margins for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were (18.1)% and (3.3)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were (16.8)% and 10.3%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period.

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Reported Franchise EBITDA As A Percent Of U.S. GAAP Revenue To EBITDA As A Percent Of Adjusted Revenue (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 As Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,779 $ 13,058 U.S. GAAP revenue 66,423 79,841 As Adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue 16.2 % 16.4 % Non-margin revenue adjustments: Franchise rental income (32,285 ) (33,630 ) Ad Fund revenue (4,715 ) (10,703 ) TBG product sales — (744 ) Adjusted revenue $ 29,423 $ 34,764 As Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1) 36.6 % 37.6 %

Six Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 As Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,745 $ 24,927 U.S. GAAP revenue 130,404 152,387 As Adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue 13.6 % 16.4 % Non-margin revenue adjustments: Franchise rental income (64,568 ) (65,054 ) Ad Fund revenue (9,224 ) (21,129 ) TBG product sales — (2,010 ) Adjusted revenue $ 56,612 $ 64,194 As Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1) 31.3 % 38.8 %

_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding.

