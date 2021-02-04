NICE Presents Best Practices to Accelerate Leadership in CX Agility and Empower Exceptional Experiences

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced new online events showcasing strategies for ensuring exceptional experiences by empowering leadership in CX agility. With unprecedented change impacting businesses globally, agility in adapting to dynamically shifting needs and demands is critical. NICE’s new series provides businesses with avenues for leading in CX agility through the right mix of people, processes and technologies and therefore deliver on the promise of exceptional customer service. Complexity-free migration to the cloud, methods for driving deeper operational efficiencies through intelligent automation, automated quality management and ways to improve employee engagement via AI-driven workforce management are just some of the topics to be covered in the sessions.

Joining NICE’s thought leadership-driven virtual events will be leading analysts including Aberdeen, Forrester, Opus Research and DMG. Key events include: