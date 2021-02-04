 

NICE Presents Best Practices to Accelerate Leadership in CX Agility and Empower Exceptional Experiences

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced new online events showcasing strategies for ensuring exceptional experiences by empowering leadership in CX agility. With unprecedented change impacting businesses globally, agility in adapting to dynamically shifting needs and demands is critical. NICE’s new series provides businesses with avenues for leading in CX agility through the right mix of people, processes and technologies and therefore deliver on the promise of exceptional customer service. Complexity-free migration to the cloud, methods for driving deeper operational efficiencies through intelligent automation, automated quality management and ways to improve employee engagement via AI-driven workforce management are just some of the topics to be covered in the sessions.

Joining NICE’s thought leadership-driven virtual events will be leading analysts including Aberdeen, Forrester, Opus Research and DMG. Key events include:

Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Development, said, “Transformations that were considered strategic are today understood to be critical. With so much change in the current business environment, the companies that lead in CX agility are those that will stay at the top. Our online events present organizations with a myriad of opportunities to incorporate CX agility into the fabric of their business to rapidly meet customer needs and market demands while also engaging employees and driving a solid bottom line.”

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

