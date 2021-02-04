NICE Presents Best Practices to Accelerate Leadership in CX Agility and Empower Exceptional Experiences
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced new online events showcasing strategies for ensuring exceptional experiences by empowering leadership in CX agility. With unprecedented change impacting businesses globally, agility in adapting to dynamically shifting needs and demands is critical. NICE’s new series provides businesses with avenues for leading in CX agility through the right mix of people, processes and technologies and therefore deliver on the promise of exceptional customer service. Complexity-free migration to the cloud, methods for driving deeper operational efficiencies through intelligent automation, automated quality management and ways to improve employee engagement via AI-driven workforce management are just some of the topics to be covered in the sessions.
Joining NICE’s thought leadership-driven virtual events will be leading analysts including Aberdeen, Forrester, Opus Research and DMG. Key events include:
- February 11, 2021: "The Total Economic Impact of NICE Enlighten and Nexidia Solutions" by Kris Peterson, Consultant, Forrester.
- February 18, 2021: Omer Minkara, VP and Principal Analyst, Aberdeen, will discuss how to "Decomplicate Your Cloud Migration: How to Minimize the Complexities of Migrating Your Contact Center from On-Prem to the Cloud.”
- March 4, 2021: "How Quality Management Improves Coaching” by Donna Fluss, President, DMG Consulting LLC.
- March 11, 2021: Dan Miller, Lead Analyst and Founder, and Derek Top, Research Director, Opus Research, will explain “How Contact Centers Are Adapting to New Threats and Challenges.”
Eran Liron, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Development, said, “Transformations that were considered strategic are today understood to be critical. With so much change in the current business environment, the companies that lead in CX agility are those that will stay at the top. Our online events present organizations with a myriad of opportunities to incorporate CX agility into the fabric of their business to rapidly meet customer needs and market demands while also engaging employees and driving a solid bottom line.”
