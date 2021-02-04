Quanterix Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,571,428 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $70.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250 million. Quanterix has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 535,714 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.