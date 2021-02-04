 

Quanterix Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 13:00  |  32   |   |   

Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,571,428 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $70.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250 million. Quanterix has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 535,714 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-249925) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020, which automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quanterix Prices Public Offering of Common Stock Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,571,428 shares of its common stock at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Approval of Its Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the ...
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Titan Medical Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering
Casper Expands Executive Leadership Team
Payoneer to Become Publicly Traded Company Through Combination With FTAC Olympus Acquisition ...
Nexstar Media Group Digital Network Delivers Record Use and Growth in 2020
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Quanterix Announces Proposed Public Offering of $200.0 Million of its Common Stock
22.01.21
Quanterix to Participate in PMWC 2021 COVID-19 Conference
13.01.21
Quanterix Provides Operational and Preliminary Financial Highlights
11.01.21
Quanterix Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 N Protein Antigen Test
06.01.21
Quanterix Corporation to Present At 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference