Quanterix Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,571,428 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $70.00 per share. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by Quanterix. Gross proceeds from the sale of the shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250 million. Quanterix has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 535,714 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions.
The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.
The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR (File No. 333-249925) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 6, 2020, which automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by e-mail at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, from SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare