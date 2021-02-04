Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2020 fourth quarter and full year results on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A press release will be issued before markets open and a conference call is scheduled at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 282-2924 (Canada & U.S.) or (470) 495-9480 (international) and entering passcode 5988977#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 11:30 AM ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Canada & U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available at the following link Gildan Q4 2020 audio webcast.