GreenBox POS to Add New Secure Token Technology to Gen3 Offering

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (OTCQB: GRBX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, announced today it will be adding Secure Token Technology as part of its stabilized Gen3 software offering, with preference to early adopters and existing users of the Company's current ecosystem.

Recent national developments are bringing blockchain to mainstream transactional environments, such as the letter of the OCC [https://www.occ.gov/topics/charters-and-licensing/interpretations-and- ...], Banking for All Act [https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/3571/text], and the appointment of Mr. Gary Gensler as Head of SEC ( https://beincrypto.com/biden-selects-mit-blockchain-professor-gary-gen ... ). Most notably from the letter handed down from the OCC they state: “This letter addresses the authority of a national bank to hold deposits that serve as reserves for certain “stablecoins.” Generally, a stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to have a stable value as compared with other types of cryptocurrency, which frequently experience significant volatility. One type of stablecoin is backed by an asset such as a fiat currency. Reports suggest stablecoins have various applications, including the potential to enhance payments on a broad scale, and are increasingly in demand.”

These changes highlight the ongoing evolution within the financial payments sector and create an opportunity for GreenBox’s advanced technology as the obvious go-to platform due to its blockchain payment infrastructure. Blockchain customized ledgering offerings are already available from the Company, as well as complete end-to-end banking solutions. It is now time for the next logical step in the bigger picture of the GreenBox token strategy.

GreenBox recognizes the demand for software solutions which are equipped to handle settlements and exchanges in stablecoin currencies. In an article by Harvard Business Review “Is Stablecoin the Next Big Thing in E-Commerce” (https://hbr.org/2020/05/is-stablecoin-the-next-big-thing-in-e-commerce) Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard noted that the “potential for digitalization to deliver greater value and convenience at lower cost has piqued the interest of the traditionally risk-averse institution.” The article further states: “Digital payment services — powered by blockchain technology — could be the next great upheaval in global e-commerce growth. For that to come to pass, however, four conditions need to align: appropriate technology, consumer demand, corporate champions, and an amenable regulatory environment.”