 

Alpha Lithium Accelerates Drilling Program At Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle, is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling of Phase Two of its three-phase drilling program on Alpha’s 100% owned, 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar.

Further to its press release dated January 26, 2021, Alpha added a second drilling rig to accelerate the Company’s planned campaign by starting Phase Two before Phase One is complete. The current drill program is an additional step towards the completion of a 43-101 Resource Estimate. In that regard, engineers and geologists have been dispatched to ensure proper sampling protocols are undertaken to ensure a Resource Estimate can be completed expeditiously, upon completion of the drilling program.

The second drilling rig is exploring on the portion of the Tolillar Salar that was previously acquired from the Salta Province energy and mining resources company, Recursos Energeticos y Mineros de Salta SA (“REMSA”). This new wellbore is the Company’s first foray into the southern extension that was previously identified using Vertical Electrical Sounding (“VES”) technology (see press release August 26, 2020). This part of Tolillar Salar has not been previously explored; however, the geophysics program identified deeper horizons indicated to contain brine and, if so, would add significant brine-bearing acreage to a corporate Resource Estimate.

Brad Nichol, Chief Executive of Alpha, commented, “Last week was an incredible week for Alpha shareholders. We reported a three-times oversubscribed $20 million bought deal financing, demonstrating fantastic support from global institutions for our company and we reported the acceleration of our drilling program. We have previously determined the presence of lithium in Tolillar Salar and our job now is to map out and size the resource so that our internal lithium chemistry experts can begin testing of different Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technologies.”

Alpha recently added a renowned group of lithium chemistry experts to its team (see press release November 18, 2020) for the purpose of examining and evaluating different DLE techniques that have been shown to economically extract lithium at concentrations lower than 100 mg/L.

Qualified Person

Michael Rosko, MS, PG, of E. L. Montgomery and Associates (M&A) of Santiago, Chile, is a registered geologist (CPG) in Arizona, California and Texas, a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME No. 4064687), and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rosko has extensive experience in salar environments and has been a qualified person on many lithium brine projects. Mr. Rosko and M&A are completely independent of Alpha Lithium. Mr. Rosko has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alpha Lithium Accelerates Drilling Program At Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: ALLIF) (Frankfurt: 2P62) (“Alpha” or the “Company”), sole owner of one of the last large, undeveloped salars in Argentina’s Lithium …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Private Placement of Common Shares
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
QYOU Media Inc. Announces Increase to Bought Deal Financing
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:04 Uhr
Alpha Lithium forciert Bohrprogramm im Lithiumprojekt Tolillar in Argentinien
08:07 Uhr
INVESTOREN stehen Schlange: LITHIUM-GRANATE legt so richtig los: Mega-Deal über 20 Mio., weiteres Bohrgerät angeschafft und Kursexplosion heute!?
26.01.21
Alpha Lithium fügt zweites Bohrgerät hinzu und beschleunigt Bohrprogramm bei Lithiumprojekt Tolillar in Argentinien
26.01.21
Alpha Lithium Adds Second Rig and Accelerates Drilling Program at Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina
26.01.21
Alpha Lithium meldet Aufstockung des „Bought Deal“-Angebots auf 20.000.000 Dollar
26.01.21
Beste Lithium-Aktie 2021: Wird das DIE NÄCHSTE Millennial Lithium? 10-Millionen-Finanzierung völlig überzeichnet
25.01.21
Alpha Lithium meldet öffentliches Bought Deal-Angebot von 10 Mio. $
22.01.21
Alpha Lithium erhält Bohrlizenz für Phase-2-Bohrungen bei Lithiumprojekt Tolillar in Argentinien
19.01.21
Alpha Lithium Receives Drilling License for Phase Two of Drilling at Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina
12.01.21
Alpha Lithium Provides Drilling Update For Tolillar Lithium Project in Argentina

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11:23 Uhr
741
Voltaic Minerals - mit unglaublichen Gehalten von 1700 mg/L