Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board, Reinforcing Its Growth Strategy

Ramin Heydarpour is founder and managing partner of Flex R&D Inc., a California-based engineering consulting firm with deep expertise in roll-to-roll process and product development. He was previously Global Vice President at Avery Dennison, where he led the development of innovative products in food packaging, brand identification, office, and consumer products. He has a track record of inventing and developing new products in a broad range of applications, including flexible packaging, RFID tags, and pressure-sensitive labels, and has 26 granted patents.

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSXV:YNV, OTCQB:YNVYF, FRA:1XNA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramin Heydarpour as Chairman of the Board of Directors effective February 4, 2021.

Additionally, Ramin has held several leadership positions at Fortune 500 companies in the past 25 years, which have provided a broad perspective and a clear insight into the following areas:

Building effective R&D organizations and growing technical talent

Alignment of technical capabilities with business strategy

Connecting unmet market needs to technical solutions

Efficient development and scale-up of new products

"In addition to his leadership experience, Ramin brings broad market knowledge of printed electronics, technical expertise, and sales acumen to Ynvisible. Ramin’s appointment as Chairman aligns with our growth strategy, especially into North America", said Michael Robinson, CEO of Ynvisible.

After directly recommending Ramin Heydarpour, an independent director, as his successor, Leif Ljungqvist has stepped down as Chairman of the Company in order to focus on his CEO role at ChromoGenics AB.

"Leif's contribution changed the game for Ynvisible. Leif brought in a new center of excellence and network that is vital to our success. He demonstrated our integrity and staying-power to the industry. Leif has left an indelible mark on Ynvisible. We are thankful for his service and continued support," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, Vice Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

ABOUT YNVISIBLE INTERACTIVE INC.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.