Meten EdtechX Invests RMB20 Million in Course Development of Dual-teacher Classroom Learning and Maintains Strong Growth of Junior ELT Services

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced that the Company has invested RMB20 million in course development of “dual-teacher classroom” learning and that its junior ELT services maintain strong growth. The gross billing of its junior ELT services increased by 200% in January 2021 compared to the same period last year.

In introducing its “dual-teacher classroom” for ABC junior ELT services, the Company carefully selected the course content and electronic teaching aids, conducted trainings for foreign teachers, guided them through the qualification certification process, installed hardware equipment in the classrooms, and adopted standardized course materials and curriculums, among others, which represented an investment by the Company of approximately RMB20 million over the past six months. The dual-teacher classroom adopts an innovative approach to teaching, where foreign teachers live stream courses with the help of advanced Internet technology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company set up live stream courses taught by foreign teachers for 16 learning centers in Beijing. This successfully addressed the challenge that, due to the pandemic, there was a lack of foreign teachers with good teaching skills in China. This approach also improved the students’ learning experience and reduced the Company’s operating costs.

In addition, the Company has seen significant growth in the renewal and referral rates of its existing students, fully demonstrating the value of the Company’s junior ELT services – high quality education, recognized brand name, and reputation. This also helped lower the Company’s costs of acquiring customers. At the same time, in addition to its original ELT business, the Company continues to move forward with its expansion plan in the K12 field. In January 2020, the gross billing of the junior ELT services reached RMB5.9 million, and the gross billing in January 2021 is expected to increase to RMB12.5 million (this estimate is subject to the potential adverse impact of the pandemic), fully demonstrating the growth potential of junior ELT services.