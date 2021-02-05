 

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.02.2021, 14:46  |  26   |   |   

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB- LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Net earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 totaled $889,000, compared to the $586,000 in net earnings reported for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

Net earnings for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $3,915,000, compared to the $2,249,000 reported for the year ended December 31, 2019. Earnings per share was $6.40 for December 31, 2020, compared to $3.65 for December 31, 2019. Return on Assets finished the year at 1.78% for 2020 compared to 1.21% for 2019. The Return on Equity finished the year at 13.76% for December 31, 2020, compared to 9.28% for December 31, 2019.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.


LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)

      12/31/2020 12/31/2019  
           
Total assets     $220,365 $188,251  
           
Loans receivable, net     134,996 124,238  
Allowance for loan losses     1,872 1,762  
Cash and cash equivalents     12,430 5,630  
Interest Bearing Time Deposits in banks     5,000 5,000  
Securities available for sale     59,127 46,298  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     731 731  
Deposits     189,476 160,588  
FHLB borrowings and note payable     - -  
Accrued Interest and other liabilities     2,438 3,418  
Shareholders’ equity     28,451 24,245  
Shares Issued and Outstanding     611,863 610,681  
Nonperforming loans     451 250  
Real Estate Owned     - -  
           
   Quarter ended 12/31  Year ended 12/31
  2020 2019 2020 2019  
           
Interest income $2,911 $2,178 $8,663 $8,090  
Interest expense 172 352 916 1,532  
Net interest income 2,739 1,826 7,747 6,558  
Provision for loan losses 88 - 197 -  
Net interest income after provision 2,651 1,826 7,550 6,558  
Gain on sale of investment/assets - 3 - 75  
Gain/Loss on sale of REO - - - (6 )
Gain on sale of loans 525 74 1,459 228  
Gain on BOLI Settlement - - 722 -  
Other income 70 196 832 788  
Total general, admin & other expense 2,131 1,367 5,931 4,915  
Earnings before income taxes 1,115 732 4,632 2,728  
Income tax expense 226 146 717 479  
Net Income $889 $586 $3,915 $2,249  
           
           
Earnings Per share     $6.40 $3.65  
Shares Outstanding     611,863 610,681  
           

Contact: Chad Higgins
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCBB- LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net earnings for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Capable of Detecting the Brazil P.1 Variant of the ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International Completes Acquisition of The Vehicle Converters LLC (TVC), Increasing ILUS ...
DSG Global Enters Negotiations for US Manufacturing and Assembly Facilities for its Electric ...
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $8.4 Million, $0.05 Per Share, and Cash Flow from Operations of ...
Post Holdings Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
Hofseth Biocare ASA: FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL REPORT
U.S. Global Investors Announces Increase in Dividend and Reports Strong Acceleration of Growth in ...
Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of Upsized $175 Million Initial Public ...
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units