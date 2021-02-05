 

Draganfly Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

Los Angeles, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, today announced an interview with CEO Cameron Chell will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg International on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. local time across Europe. The RedChip Money Report airs on Bloomberg Television U.S. on Saturdays at 7 p.m. local time in 73 million homes and on the Bloomberg Network in Europe in 100 million homes at 6 pm local time on Sundays.

In the exclusive interview, Mr. Chell discusses Draganfly’s specialization in drones, sensors, and AI, the rapidly growing drone market, and Draganfly’s wide range of lucrative applications for breakthrough spectral imaging technology.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com

Investors Relations Contact
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
407-491-4498
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Dave@redchip.com
Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎information” as ‎defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎and information can ‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. ‎Forward-‎‎‎‎looking ‎statements and ‎information are subject to various ‎known and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, ‎many of which are ‎beyond the ability of the ‎Company to control or predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the ‎Company’s actual ‎results, performance or ‎achievements to be materially different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎‎expressed or implied ‎thereby, and are ‎developed based on assumptions about such ‎‎‎‎risks, ‎uncertainties ‎and other ‎factors set out here ‎in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎impact of ‎epidemics, ‎pandemics ‎or other public ‎health crises, including the current outbreak of ‎‎‎‎the novel ‎coronavirus known as ‎‎COVID-19 on the ‎Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition, ‎the successful ‎integration of ‎‎technology, the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities ‎markets; ‎uncertainties relating to ‎the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the ‎inherent ‎uncertainty of cost ‎estimates and the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, ‎currency ‎fluctuations; regulatory ‎restrictions, liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and ‎other ‎related risks and uncertainties ‎disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s ‎most ‎recent filings filed with ‎securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎The Company ‎undertakes no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information ‎except as required ‎by applicable ‎law. Such forward-looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment ‎based on ‎information currently available. No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and ‎actual ‎future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue ‎reliance ‎on forward-looking statements or information.




