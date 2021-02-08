IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

 

TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its nine months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (“1Q-3Q20”, from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

Highlights of Financial Results for 1Q-3Q20
  Total revenues JPY156.1 billion up 3.6 % YoY2    
  Gross profit JPY28.8 billion up 21.5 % YoY    
  Operating profit JPY10.1 billion up 67.1 % YoY    
  Profit before tax JPY9.2 billion up 64.5 % YoY    
  Net profit3 JPY5.9 billion up 75.2 % YoY    
               
New Financial Targets for FY2020 (Revised on February 8, 2021)
            Previous Targets  
  Total revenues JPY213.0 billion up 4.2 % YoY JPY212.0 billion  
  Operating profit JPY13.5 billion up 64.1 % YoY JPY11.3 billion  
  Profit before tax JPY12.3 billion up 71.8 % YoY JPY10.0 billion  
  Net profit JPY7.6 billion up 89.7 % YoY JPY6.1 billion  

Overview of 1Q-3Q20 Financial Results and Business Outlook

“We were able to structurally and continuously increase profit with strong accumulation of enterprise monthly recurring revenue, especially network services. As a leading comprehensive network solution provider, we need to continuously develop and upgrade our service functions, which always impose in-front cost on us. Yet, when we have substantial accumulation of revenue, we can enjoy scale-merit and expect to see continuous profit growth as we gather revenues of various network services on our common network infrastructure. Among many enterprise network services, IP services (dedicated Internet connectivity services for enterprise), whose revenue growth used to be low single digit, have been growing around 12.5% this fiscal year. Moreover, with our in-house developed various network services, such as reliable VPN Internet connectivity, multi-cloud private connection, SASE type services, remote access services, and security services, we have been able to absorb enterprise network demands that are becoming more complex and advanced,” said Eijiro Katsu, President and COO of IIJ.

“Enterprise mobile, which is generated by direct sales from enterprises and doesn’t include MVNE, continued to grow quite strongly: around 26.7% year over year revenue growth. Although consumer mobile continues to be a red ocean market, our first priority has always been on enterprise usages to which we can leverage our strengths, such as blue-chip customer base, wide range of network services, and SI expertise. Going forward, we expect to operate a growing number and a variety of comprehensive IoT projects, like the factory automation system for Toyota Motor Hokkaido,4 in the middle-to-long term. They shall lead to better utilized mobile infrastructure as well as contribute to improved profitability, along with the business expansion,” continued Katsu.

“We revised our FY2020 financial target upward again by reflecting the favorable demand situation and strong performance, mainly led by the significant improvement in network services gross profit. Our competitive advantage of having expertise in both network and SI should see even greater business opportunity as Japan’s attitude toward IT adoption has changed and become significantly more advanced. This change does not seem to be a onetime phenomenon but rather grow and become stronger in the middle-to-long term under the undeniable and unstoppable waves of so-called digital shift,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ builds IoT system for new production line at Toyota Motor Hokkaido” which could be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2020/0803.html

1Q-3Q20 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary
  1Q-3Q19 1Q-3Q20 YoY Change
  JPY millions JPY millions %
Total revenues 150,688   156,070   3.6  
Network services 91,525   93,983   2.7  
Systems integration (SI) 56,062   59,927   6.9  
ATM operation business 3,101   2,160   (30.4 )
Total costs (126,994 ) (127,273 ) 0.2  
Network services (76,211 ) (74,201 ) (2.6 )
Systems integration (SI) (49,111 ) (51,672 ) 5.2  
ATM operation business (1,672 ) (1,400 ) (16.3 )
Total gross profit 23,694   28,797   21.5  
Network services 15,314   19,782   29.2  
Systems integration (SI) 6,951   8,255   18.8  
ATM operation business 1,429   760   (46.8 )
SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (17,634 ) (18,670 ) 5.9  
Operating profit 6,060   10,127   67.1  
Profit before tax 5,610   9,227   64.5  
Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 3,354   5,877   75.2  
(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.


Segment Results Summary
  1Q-3Q19 1Q-3Q20
  JPY millions JPY millions
Total revenues 150,688   156,070  
Network services and SI business 147,805   154,039  
ATM operation business 3,101   2,160  
Elimination (218 ) (129 )
Operating profit 6,060   10,127  
Network service and SI business 4,901   9,603  
ATM operation business 1,271   616  
Elimination (112 ) (92 )
         

1Q-3Q20 Revenues and Income

Revenues
Total revenues were JPY156,070 million, up 3.6% YoY (JPY150,688 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Network services revenue was JPY93,983 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY91,525 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY29,699 million, up 9.0% YoY from JPY27,258 million for 1Q-3Q19, mainly due to an increase in IP services revenues and mobile-related services revenues along with an increase of telecommunication demands.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY19,390 million, down 0.7% YoY from JPY19,530 million for 1Q-3Q19, mainly due to competition and a decrease in “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services revenues, along with sluggish sales of retailers under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY18,605 million, down 10.5% YoY from JPY20,796 million for 1Q-3Q19. The decrease was mainly because of the year over year impact by large enterprises clients’ migration to mobile which mostly ended in 3Q19.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY26,289 million, up 9.8% YoY from JPY23,941 million for 1Q-3Q19, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

  1Q-3Q19
 1Q-3Q20
 		YoY Change
  JPY millions
 JPY millions
 		%
Total network services 91,525   93,983   2.7  
  Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 27,258   29,699   9.0  
    IP services (including data center connectivity services) 7,992   8,988   12.5  
    IIJ Mobile services 16,780   18,034   7.5  
      Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 4,350   5,513   26.7  
      IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 12,430   12,521   0.7  
    Others 2,486   2,677   7.7  
  Internet connectivity services (consumer) 19,530   19,390   (0.7 )
    IIJmio Mobile Service 17,605   17,363   (1.4 )
    Others 1,925   2,027   5.3  
  WAN services 20,796   18,605   (10.5 )
  Outsourcing services 23,941   26,289   9.8  

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

  As of Dec. 31, 2019
 As of Dec. 31, 2020
 		YoY Change
Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,902,586   2,258,371   355,785  
  IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) 757   782   25  
  IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,259   1,225   (34 )
  IIJ Mobile Services 1,815,268   2,165,723   350,455  
    Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 710,604   1,046,470   335,866  
    IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 1,104,664   1,119,253   14,589  
  Others 85,302   90,641   5,339  
Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,405,848   1,380,594   (25,254 )
  IIJmio Mobile Service 1,072,576   1,037,227   (35,349 )
  Others 333,272   343,367   10,095  
Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 4,745.7   6,021.9   1,276.2  

(Notes)

  1. Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Service” which show number of subscriptions.
  2. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts.
  3. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY59,927 million, up 6.9% YoY (JPY56,062 million for 1Q-3Q19).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY21,687 million, down 1.8% YoY (JPY22,081 million for 1Q-3Q19). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY38,240 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY33,981 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY65,167 million, up 8.2% YoY (JPY60,231 million for 1Q-3Q19); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY23,943 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY23,305 million for 1Q-3Q19), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY41,224 million, up 11.6% YoY (JPY36,926 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of December 31, 2020 amounted to JPY61,104 million, up 10.5% YoY (JPY55,284 million as of December 31, 2019); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,763 million, up 7.7% YoY (JPY9,064 million as of December 31, 2019) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY51,341 million, up 11.1% YoY (JPY46,220 million as of December 31, 2019).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,160 million, down 30.4% YoY (JPY3,101 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to the decrease in the number of ATM usage and ATMs in operation along with store closure and stay-at-home by the COVID-19.

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY127,273 million, up 0.2% YoY (JPY126,994 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY74,201 million, down 2.6% YoY (JPY76,211 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was a decrease in circuit-related costs along with WAN services revenue decrease. There was also a decrease in cost due to mobile unit charge revised by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) based on their actual results of FY2019. Gross profit was JPY19,782 million, up 29.2% YoY (JPY15,314 million for 1Q-3Q19), and gross profit ratio was 21.0% (16.7% for 1Q-3Q19).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY51,672 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY49,111 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was an increase in license fees along with an increase in cloud-related revenues. Gross profit was JPY8,255 million, up 18.8% YoY (JPY6,951 million for 1Q-3Q19) and gross profit ratio was 13.8% (12.4% for 1Q-3Q19).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,400 million, down 16.3% YoY (JPY1,672 million for 1Q-3Q19). Gross profit was JPY760 million (JPY1,429 million for 1Q-3Q19) and gross profit ratio was 35.2% (46.1% for 1Q-3Q19).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY18,328 million, up 3.7% YoY (JPY17,680 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was an increase in personnel-related expenses and decreases in sales commission expenses and traveling expenses.

Other operating income was JPY113 million (JPY187 million for 1Q-3Q19).
Other operating expenses was JPY455 million (JPY141 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY10,127 million (JPY6,060 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 67.1% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY317 million, compared to JPY349 million for 1Q-3Q19. It included dividend income of JPY83 million (JPY75 million for 1Q-3Q19) and gains on financial instruments of JPY192 million (JPY192 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Finance expense was JPY490 million, compared to JPY432 million for 1Q-3Q19. It included interest expenses of JPY440 million (JPY432 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY727 million (compared to loss of JPY367 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to loss of DeCurret of JPY785 million.

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY9,227 million (JPY5,610 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 64.5% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY3,281 million (JPY2,108 million for 1Q-3Q19). As a result, profit for the period was JPY5,946 million (JPY3,502 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 69.8% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY69 million (JPY148 million for 1Q-3Q19) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY5,877 million (JPY3,354 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 75.2% YoY.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of total assets was JPY210,108 million, increased by JPY3,584 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY206,524 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of current assets was JPY91,901 million, increased by JPY5,311 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY86,590 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY3,299 million to JPY41,970 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY2,763 million to JPY29,822 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,377 million to JPY11,074 million and an increase in contract assets by JPY2,822 million to JPY3,261 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of non-current assets was JPY118,207 million, decreased by JPY1,727 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY119,934 million. As for the major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of non-current assets, tangible assets, right-of-use assets and intangible assets decreased mainly due to depreciation. Tangible assets decreased by JPY847 million to JPY16,553 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers, and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY4,140 million to JPY46,420 million. Intangible assets decreased by JPY1,009 million to JPY17,272 million. The balance of investments accounted for using the equity method was JPY6,708 million, increased by JPY1,881 million, mainly due to an additional investment in DeCurret. The amount of other investments was JPY11,592 million, increased by JPY2,406 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of current liabilities was JPY69,391 million, increased by JPY3,705 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY65,687 million. Trade and other payables increased by JPY1,984 million to JPY20,271 million. Borrowings increased by JPY2,980 million to JPY18,560 million, due to an increase by JPY5,170 million from a transfer from non-current liabilities and a decrease by JPY2,190 from repayment. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY2,198 million to JPY15,647 million, mainly due to lease payments.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY54,544 million, decreased by JPY6,236 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY60,780 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY5,170 million to JPY7,000 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY2,077 million to JPY34,228 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY85,178 million, increased by JPY6,102 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY79,076 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 40.5% as of December 31, 2020.

1Q-3Q20 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were JPY41,970 million (JPY36,351 million as of December 31, 2019).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q20 was JPY31,399 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY25,051 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was profit before tax of JPY9,227 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY21,094 million, including JPY8,841 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY3,928 million. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash in of JPY3,526 million compared to net cash in of JPY314 million for 1Q-3Q19. The major factors for the increase in net cash-inflow were: net cash in from decrease in trade receivable and increase in contract liabilities increased in comparison with 1Q-3Q19 and net payment of trade payable, which temporarily increased at the beginning of FY2019, decreased in comparison with 1Q-3Q19. The increase in net cash-inflow related to these factors exceeded the net increased amount of payment of prepaid expenses and contract assets.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q20 was JPY8,918 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY6,461 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY4,555 million (JPY6,222 million for 1Q-3Q19), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY3,722 million (JPY4,017 million for 1Q-3Q19), proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,859 million (JPY1,774 million for 1Q-3Q19) and an investment in an equity method investee of JPY2,754 million.

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q20 was JPY19,031 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY14,154 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to repayments of bank borrowings of JPY2,190 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY15,252 million, including JPY8,771 million of payment of operating lease under IFRS 16, and dividends paid of JPY1,533 million.

Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets

We have revised our FY2020 financial targets announced on November 9, 2020. For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021” announced today, February 8, 2021.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 8, 2021.
Presentation materials can also be found here (http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33042e9f-e8a1-4ac0-9d5b- ...)

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:

Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
       
  March 31, 2020   December 31, 2020
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Assets          
Current Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 38,671,734     41,970,420  
Trade receivables 32,585,326     29,822,130  
Inventories 2,476,477     2,345,596  
Prepaid expenses 9,696,856     11,073,659  
Contract assets 438,675     3,260,968  
Other financial assets 2,629,332     3,185,141  
Other current assets 92,027     243,044  
Total Current Assets 86,590,427     91,900,958  
Non-current Assets          
Tangible assets 17,399,863     16,552,561  
Right-of-use Assets 50,560,361     46,420,207  
Goodwill 6,082,472     6,082,472  
Intangible assets 18,280,247     17,271,611  
Investments accounted for using the equity method 4,827,287     6,707,822  
Prepaid expenses 7,777,997     8,352,479  
Contract assets 60,362     33,774  
Other investments 9,186,646     11,592,406  
Deferred tax assets 742,857     151,545  
Other financial assets 4,645,959     4,626,162  
Other non-current assets 369,782     416,113  
Total non-current assets 119,933,833     118,207,152  
Total assets 206,524,260     210,108,110  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Liabilities          
Current liabilities          
Trade and other payables 18,287,546     20,271,191  
Borrowings 15,580,000     18,560,000  
Income taxes payable 2,283,707     1,698,338  
Contract liabilities 5,897,674     6,770,021  
Deferred income 88,901     83,410  
Other financial liabilities 17,845,194     15,647,406  
Other current liabilities 5,703,623     6,360,988  
Total current liabilities 65,686,645     69,391,354  
Non-current liabilities          
Borrowings 12,170,000     7,000,000  
Retirement benefit liabilities 3,984,880     4,250,999  
Provisions 753,518     755,681  
Contract liabilities 5,991,807     6,576,503  
Deferred income 479,097     422,429  
Deferred tax liabilities 136,536     276,857  
Other financial liabilities 36,305,781     34,228,425  
Other non-current liabilities 958,879     1,033,570  
Total non-current liabilities 60,780,498     54,544,464  
Total liabilities 126,467,143     123,935,818  
Equity          
Share capital 25,530,621     25,530,621  
Share premium 36,271,395     36,372,219  
Retained earnings 16,500,993     21,096,389  
Other components of equity 2,669,501     4,053,607  
Treasury shares (1,896,921 )   (1,875,112 )
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 79,075,589     85,177,724  
Non-controlling interests 981,528     994,568  
Total equity 80,057,117     86,172,292  
Total liabilities and equity 206,524,260     210,108,110  
       


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)      
       
  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenues      
Network services 91,524,644     93,983,677  
System integration 56,062,205     59,926,698  
ATM operation business 3,101,475     2,159,738  
Total revenues 150,688,324     156,070,113  
       
Cost of sales      
Cost of network services (76,210,678 )   (74,201,460 )
Cost of systems integration (49,111,625 )   (51,671,863 )
Cost of ATM operation business (1,672,487 )   (1,400,165 )
Total cost of sales (126,994,790 )   (127,273,488 )
Gross Profit 23,693,534     28,796,625  
           
Selling, general and administrative expense (17,680,244 )   (18,327,863 )
Other operating income 187,214     113,091  
Other operating expenses (140,434 )   (454,357 )
Operating Profit 6,060,070     10,127,496  
           
Finance income 349,156     317,146  
Finance expenses (432,586 )   (490,797 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (367,133 )   (726,857 )
Profit (loss) before tax 5,609,507     9,226,988  
Income tax expense (2,107,255 )   (3,281,332 )
Profit (loss) for the period 3,502,252     5,945,656  
       
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:      
Owners of the parent 3,353,994     5,876,784  
Non-controlling interests 148,258     68,872  
Total 3,502,252     5,945,656  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic earnings per share (yen) 37.20     65.16  
Diluted earnings per share (yen) 37.04     64.84  
       
* IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021.    
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)      
       
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenues      
Network services 30,320,743     31,879,433  
System integration 20,146,597     21,760,024  
ATM operation business 1,001,449     765,666  
Total revenues 51,468,789     54,405,123  
       
Cost of sales      
Cost of network services (25,057,088 )   (24,305,137 )
Cost of systems integration (17,369,639 )   (18,281,933 )
Cost of ATM operation business (547,741 )   (476,046 )
Total cost of sales (42,974,468 )   (43,063,116 )
Gross Profit 8,494,321     11,342,007  
           
Selling, general and administrative expense (5,779,614 )   (6,203,679 )
Other operating income 28,146     32,677  
Other operating expenses (34,733 )   (282,558 )
Operating Profit 2,708,120     4,888,447  
           
Finance income 245,051     349,379  
Finance expenses (152,940 )   (163,377 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (234,012 )   (313,322 )
Profit (loss) before tax 2,566,219     4,761,127  
Income tax expense (922,320 )   (1,625,064 )
Profit (loss) for the period 1,643,899     3,136,063  
       
Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:      
Owners of the parent 1,597,892     3,106,856  
Non-controlling interests 46,007     29,207  
Total 1,643,899     3,136,063  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic earnings per share (yen) 17.72     34.44  
Diluted earnings per share (yen) 17.64     34.27  
       
* IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021.    
Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)    
       
  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Profit (loss) 3,502,252     5,945,656  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax      
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss      
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
as measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income 		2,115,344     1,737,941  
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 2,115,344     1,737,941  
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss      
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (45,806 )   (80,184 )
Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income 		(471 )   236  
Share of other comprehensive income of investments
accounted for using equity method 		1,189     (22,038 )
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (45,088 )   (101,986 )
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,070,256     1,635,955  
Other comprehensive income 5,572,508     7,581,611  
Other comprehensive income attributable to:      
Owners of the parent 5,424,250     7,512,739  
Non-controlling interest 148,258     68,872  
Other comprehensive income 5,572,508     7,581,611  
       

 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)    
       
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Profit (loss) 1,643,899     3,136,063  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax      
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss      
Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
as measured at fair value through other
comprehensive income 		1,297,640     177,294  
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,297,640     177,294  
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss      
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 71,967     (37,415 )
Financial assets measured at fair value through
other comprehensive income 		(1,445 )   17  
Share of other comprehensive income of investments
accounted for using equity method 		(1,304 )   (10,939 )
Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 69,218     (48,337 )
Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,366,858     128,957  
Other comprehensive income 3,010,757     3,265,020  
Other comprehensive income attributable to:      
Owners of the parent 2,964,750     3,235,813  
Non-controlling interest 46,007     29,207  
Other comprehensive income 3,010,757     3,265,020  
       


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)
Nine months ended December 31, 2019
  Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity   Non-controlling interests
   Total
equity
  Share capital
   Share premium   Retained earnings   Other components of equity   Treasury shares   Total    
  Thousands of yen
   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Balance, April 1, 2019 25,518,712     36,225,775     12,335,035     4,088,704     (1,896,788 )   76,271,438     848,172     77,119,610  
Cumulative impact of adopting
IFRS 16 		-     -     (33,728 )   -     -     (33,728 )   -     (33,728 )
Comprehensive income                                
Profit (loss) -     -     3,353,994     -     -     3,353,994     148,258     3,502,252  
Other comprehensive income -     -     -     2,070,256     -     2,070,256     -     2,070,256  
Total comprehensive income -     -     3,353,994     2,070,256     -     5,424,250     148,258     5,572,508  
Transactions with owners                                
Issuance of common stock 11,909     (11,895 )   -     -     -     14     -     14  
Dividends paid -     -     (1,217,082 )   -     -     (1,217,082 )   (53,405 )   (1,270,487 )
Stock-based compensation -     43,065     -     -     -     43,065     -     43,065  
Transfer from other components of
equity to retained earnings 		-     -     1,543,793     (1,543,793 )   -     -     -     -  
Total transactions with owners 11,909     31,170     326,711     (1,543,793 )   -     (1,174,003 )   (53,405 )   (1,227,408 )
Balance, December 31, 2019 25,530,621     36,256,945     15,982,012     4,615,167     (1,896,788 )   80,487,957     943,025     81,430,982  
                                 
                                 
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
  Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity   Non-controlling interests
   Total
equity
  Share capital
   Share premium   Retained earnings   Other components of equity   Treasury shares   Total    
  Thousands of yen
   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621     36,271,395     16,500,993     2,669,501     (1,896,921 )   79,075,589     981,528     80,057,117  
Comprehensive income                                
Profit (loss) -     -     5,876,784     -     -     5,876,784     68,872     5,945,656  
Other comprehensive income -     -     -     1,635,955     -     1,635,955     -     1,635,955  
Total comprehensive income -     -     5,876,784     1,635,955     -     7,512,739     68,872     7,581,611  
Transactions with owners                                
Purchase of treasury stock -     -     -     -     (140 )   (140 )   -     (140 )
Disposal of treasury shares -     52,917     -     -     21,949     74,866     -     74,866  
Dividends paid -     -     (1,533,237 )   -     -     (1,533,237 )   (55,832 )   (1,589,069 )
Stock-based compensation -     47,907     -     -     -     47,907     -     47,907  
Transfer from other components of
equity to retained earnings 		-     -     251,849     (251,849 )   -     -     -     -  
Total transactions with owners -     100,824     (1,281,388 )   (251,849 )   21,809     (1,410,604 )   (55,832 )   (1,466,436 )
Balance, December 31, 2020 25,530,621     36,372,219     21,096,389     4,053,607     (1,875,112 )   85,177,724     994,568     86,172,292  
                                 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)      
       
  Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  December 31, 2019   December 31, 2020
  Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Profit (loss) before tax 5,609,507     9,226,988  
Adjustments      
Depreciation and amortization 21,355,819     21,093,793  
Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 114,310     432,101  
Shares of loss (profit) of investments
accounted for using the equity method 		367,133     726,857  
Finance income (305,089 )   (283,369 )
Finance expenses 437,618     538,117  
Other 6,904     332,913  
Changes in working capital      
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (421,001 )   2,753,953  
Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,176,389     132,323  
Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (1,800,779 )   (1,977,177 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets 1,425,857     (2,795,705 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets 215,219     (151,013 )
Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (1,076,142 )   (100,592 )
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (1,215,472 )   2,820,693  
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 873,982     1,501,364  
Increase (decrease) in deferred income (17,544 )   (62,159 )
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 496,485     666,159  
Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 449,121     472,422  
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 208,082     266,119  
Subtotal 27,900,399     35,593,787  
Interest and dividends received 184,017     172,300  
Interest paid (430,602 )   (438,861 )
Income taxes paid (2,602,595 )   (3,928,124 )
Cash flows from operating activities 25,051,219     31,399,102  
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of tangible assets (6,222,176 )   (4,555,236 )
Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,774,021     1,859,157  
Purchases of intangible assets (4,017,051 )   (3,722,346 )
Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 273,773     44,085  
Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (718,000 )   (2,754,000 )
Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using
equity method 		-     60,637  
Purchases of other investments (100,313 )   (113,076 )
Proceeds from sales of other investments 2,749,885     462,547  
Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (188,062 )   (180,311 )
Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
and guarantee deposits 		14,491     25,986  
Payments for refundable insurance policies (42,255 )   (50,043 )
Other 14,833     4,695  
Cash flows from investing activities (6,460,854 )   (8,917,905 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,500,000 )   (1,830,000 )
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 2,500,000     (360,000 )
Proceeds from other financial liabilities 1,473,000     -  
Payments of other financial liabilities (15,356,191 )   (15,252,049 )
Dividends paid (1,217,082 )   (1,533,237 )
Other (53,418 )   (55,832 )
Cash flows from financing activities (14,153,691 )   (19,031,118 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (43,661 )   (151,393 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,393,012     3,298,686  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 31,957,789     38,671,734  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 36,350,802     41,970,420  
           

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)

Going Concern Assumption
Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity
Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

  Reportable segments        
Network service and systems integration business     ATM operation
business 		    Adjustments   Consolidated
Thousands of yen     Thousands of yen     Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenue                  
Customers 147,586,849     3,101,475         150,688,324  
Intersegment transactions 217,943         (217,943 )    
Total revenue 147,804,792     3,101,475     (217,943 )   150,688,324  
Segment operating profit 4,901,631     1,270,909     (112,470 )   6,060,070  
Finance income                 349,156  
Finance expense                 (432,586 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method                 (367,133 )
Profit before tax                 5,609,507  
                   

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

  Reportable segments        
Network service and systems integration business     ATM operation
business 		    Adjustments   Consolidated
Thousands of yen     Thousands of yen     Thousands of yen   Thousands of yen
Revenue                  
Customers 153,910,375     2,159,738         156,070,113  
Intersegment transactions 128,904         (128,904 )    
Total revenue 154,039,279     2,159,738     (128,904 )   156,070,113  
Segment operating profit 9,603,150     615,697     (91,351 )   10,127,496  
Finance income                 317,146  
Finance expense                 (490,797 )
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method                 (726,857 )
Profit before tax                 9,226,988  
                     

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)
Nothing to be reported.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (“1Q-3Q20”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 [Under IFRS]

February 8, 2021

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section
Stock code number: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: February 15, 2021
Scheduled date for dividend payment: -
Supplemental material on quarterly results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly report: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2020
(April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Millions of yen, except per share amounts. % shown is YoY change)
  Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss)
for the period 		Profit (loss)
attributable to owners
of the parent 		Other comprehensive income
Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 156,070 3.6 % 10,127 67.1 % 9,227 64.5 % 5,946 69.8 % 5,877 75.2 % 7,582 36.1 %
Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 150,688 7.9 % 6,060 10.0 % 5,610 0.8 % 3,502 (2.7 )% 3,354 (3.3 )% 5,573 242.6 %
                                     


  Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share  
  JPY JPY  
       
       
Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 65.16 64.84  
       
       
Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 37.20 37.04  
       
(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.


(2) Consolidated Financial Position
  Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to
owners of the parent 		Ratio of owners' equity
 to total assets
  JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions %
As of December 31, 2020 210,108 86,172 85,178 40.5
As of March 31, 2020 206,524 80,057 79,076 38.3
         

2Dividends

  Dividend per Shares
1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total
  JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2020 		13.50 13.50 27.00
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021 		20.50    
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021
 (forecast) 		      10.25
(Notes)
  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No
  2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the pre-split basis amount, revised forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY20.50 and JPY41.00, respectively

3Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(% shown is YoY change)
  Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share
  JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2021 		213,000 4.2 13,500 64.1 12,300 71.8 7,600 89.7 84.26
(Notes)
  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes
  2. IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split.
  3. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, please refer to “Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None
(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate
      i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
      ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None
      iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None 
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
      i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
            As of December 31, 2020: 93,469,200 shares
            As of March 31, 2020: 93,469,200 shares
      ii. Number of treasury stock:
            As of December 31, 2020: 3,263,532 shares
            As of March 31, 2020: 3,301,900 shares
      iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
            For the nine months ended December 31, 2020: 90,191,724 shares
            For the nine months ended December 31, 2019: 90,158,642 shares

(Note) IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Number of shares outstanding (shares of common stock) in the above have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

* Status of Audit Procedures
This document is not subject to the quarterly review by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions
      i) Forward-looking statements
      Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of February 8, 2021. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, please refer to the page 8 of this document.
      ii) Others
      Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on Monday, February 8, 2021.




