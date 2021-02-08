IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) today announced its nine months consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 (“1Q-3Q20”, from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 1

“We were able to structurally and continuously increase profit with strong accumulation of enterprise monthly recurring revenue, especially network services. As a leading comprehensive network solution provider, we need to continuously develop and upgrade our service functions, which always impose in-front cost on us. Yet, when we have substantial accumulation of revenue, we can enjoy scale-merit and expect to see continuous profit growth as we gather revenues of various network services on our common network infrastructure. Among many enterprise network services, IP services (dedicated Internet connectivity services for enterprise), whose revenue growth used to be low single digit, have been growing around 12.5% this fiscal year. Moreover, with our in-house developed various network services, such as reliable VPN Internet connectivity, multi-cloud private connection, SASE type services, remote access services, and security services, we have been able to absorb enterprise network demands that are becoming more complex and advanced,” said Eijiro Katsu, President and COO of IIJ.

“Enterprise mobile, which is generated by direct sales from enterprises and doesn’t include MVNE, continued to grow quite strongly: around 26.7% year over year revenue growth. Although consumer mobile continues to be a red ocean market, our first priority has always been on enterprise usages to which we can leverage our strengths, such as blue-chip customer base, wide range of network services, and SI expertise. Going forward, we expect to operate a growing number and a variety of comprehensive IoT projects, like the factory automation system for Toyota Motor Hokkaido,4 in the middle-to-long term. They shall lead to better utilized mobile infrastructure as well as contribute to improved profitability, along with the business expansion,” continued Katsu.

“We revised our FY2020 financial target upward again by reflecting the favorable demand situation and strong performance, mainly led by the significant improvement in network services gross profit. Our competitive advantage of having expertise in both network and SI should see even greater business opportunity as Japan’s attitude toward IT adoption has changed and become significantly more advanced. This change does not seem to be a onetime phenomenon but rather grow and become stronger in the middle-to-long term under the undeniable and unstoppable waves of so-called digital shift,” said Koichi Suzuki, Founder, Chairman and CEO of IIJ.



1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.

2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.

3 Net profit is “profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent.”

4 For details, please refer to our press release titled “IIJ builds IoT system for new production line at Toyota Motor Hokkaido” which could be found here https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/news/pressrelease/2020/0803.html

1Q-3Q20 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

Operating Results Summary 1Q-3Q19 1Q-3Q20 YoY Change JPY millions JPY millions % Total revenues 150,688 156,070 3.6 Network services 91,525 93,983 2.7 Systems integration (SI) 56,062 59,927 6.9 ATM operation business 3,101 2,160 (30.4 ) Total costs (126,994 ) (127,273 ) 0.2 Network services (76,211 ) (74,201 ) (2.6 ) Systems integration (SI) (49,111 ) (51,672 ) 5.2 ATM operation business (1,672 ) (1,400 ) (16.3 ) Total gross profit 23,694 28,797 21.5 Network services 15,314 19,782 29.2 Systems integration (SI) 6,951 8,255 18.8 ATM operation business 1,429 760 (46.8 ) SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (17,634 ) (18,670 ) 5.9 Operating profit 6,060 10,127 67.1 Profit before tax 5,610 9,227 64.5 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 3,354 5,877 75.2 (Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.







Segment Results Summary

1Q-3Q19 1Q-3Q20 JPY millions JPY millions Total revenues 150,688 156,070 Network services and SI business 147,805 154,039 ATM operation business 3,101 2,160 Elimination (218 ) (129 ) Operating profit 6,060 10,127 Network service and SI business 4,901 9,603 ATM operation business 1,271 616 Elimination (112 ) (92 )

1Q-3Q20 Revenues and Income

Revenues

Total revenues were JPY156,070 million, up 3.6% YoY (JPY150,688 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Network services revenue was JPY93,983 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY91,525 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY29,699 million, up 9.0% YoY from JPY27,258 million for 1Q-3Q19, mainly due to an increase in IP services revenues and mobile-related services revenues along with an increase of telecommunication demands.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY19,390 million, down 0.7% YoY from JPY19,530 million for 1Q-3Q19, mainly due to competition and a decrease in “IIJmio Mobile Service,” consumer mobile services revenues, along with sluggish sales of retailers under the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY18,605 million, down 10.5% YoY from JPY20,796 million for 1Q-3Q19. The decrease was mainly because of the year over year impact by large enterprises clients’ migration to mobile which mostly ended in 3Q19.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY26,289 million, up 9.8% YoY from JPY23,941 million for 1Q-3Q19, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Network Services Revenues Breakdown

1Q-3Q19

1Q-3Q20

YoY Change JPY millions

JPY millions

% Total network services 91,525 93,983 2.7 Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 27,258 29,699 9.0 IP services (including data center connectivity services) 7,992 8,988 12.5 IIJ Mobile services 16,780 18,034 7.5 Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 4,350 5,513 26.7 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 12,430 12,521 0.7 Others 2,486 2,677 7.7 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 19,530 19,390 (0.7 ) IIJmio Mobile Service 17,605 17,363 (1.4 ) Others 1,925 2,027 5.3 WAN services 20,796 18,605 (10.5 ) Outsourcing services 23,941 26,289 9.8

Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services

As of Dec. 31, 2019

As of Dec. 31, 2020

YoY Change Internet connectivity services (enterprise) 1,902,586 2,258,371 355,785 IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) 757 782 25 IP service (less than 1Gbps) 1,259 1,225 (34 ) IIJ Mobile Services 1,815,268 2,165,723 350,455 Enterprise mobile service (IoT usages etc.) 710,604 1,046,470 335,866 IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 1,104,664 1,119,253 14,589 Others 85,302 90,641 5,339 Internet connectivity services (consumer) 1,405,848 1,380,594 (25,254 ) IIJmio Mobile Service 1,072,576 1,037,227 (35,349 ) Others 333,272 343,367 10,095 Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) 4,745.7 6,021.9 1,276.2

(Notes)

Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Service” which show number of subscriptions. The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.



SI revenues , including equipment sales, were JPY59,927 million, up 6.9% YoY (JPY56,062 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY21,687 million, down 1.8% YoY (JPY22,081 million for 1Q-3Q19). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY38,240 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY33,981 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to an increase in private cloud services’ revenues.

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY65,167 million, up 8.2% YoY (JPY60,231 million for 1Q-3Q19); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY23,943 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY23,305 million for 1Q-3Q19), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY41,224 million, up 11.6% YoY (JPY36,926 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of December 31, 2020 amounted to JPY61,104 million, up 10.5% YoY (JPY55,284 million as of December 31, 2019); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,763 million, up 7.7% YoY (JPY9,064 million as of December 31, 2019) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY51,341 million, up 11.1% YoY (JPY46,220 million as of December 31, 2019).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY2,160 million, down 30.4% YoY (JPY3,101 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to the decrease in the number of ATM usage and ATMs in operation along with store closure and stay-at-home by the COVID-19.

Cost of sales

Total cost of sales was JPY127,273 million, up 0.2% YoY (JPY126,994 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY74,201 million, down 2.6% YoY (JPY76,211 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was a decrease in circuit-related costs along with WAN services revenue decrease. There was also a decrease in cost due to mobile unit charge revised by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) based on their actual results of FY2019. Gross profit was JPY19,782 million, up 29.2% YoY (JPY15,314 million for 1Q-3Q19), and gross profit ratio was 21.0% (16.7% for 1Q-3Q19).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY51,672 million, up 5.2% YoY (JPY49,111 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was an increase in license fees along with an increase in cloud-related revenues. Gross profit was JPY8,255 million, up 18.8% YoY (JPY6,951 million for 1Q-3Q19) and gross profit ratio was 13.8% (12.4% for 1Q-3Q19).



Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY1,400 million, down 16.3% YoY (JPY1,672 million for 1Q-3Q19). Gross profit was JPY760 million (JPY1,429 million for 1Q-3Q19) and gross profit ratio was 35.2% (46.1% for 1Q-3Q19).

Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses , which include research and development expenses, totaled JPY18,328 million, up 3.7% YoY (JPY17,680 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was an increase in personnel-related expenses and decreases in sales commission expenses and traveling expenses.

Other operating income was JPY113 million (JPY187 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Other operating expenses was JPY455 million (JPY141 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to disposal loss on fixed assets.

Operating profit

Operating profit was JPY10,127 million (JPY6,060 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 67.1% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

Finance income was JPY317 million, compared to JPY349 million for 1Q-3Q19. It included dividend income of JPY83 million (JPY75 million for 1Q-3Q19) and gains on financial instruments of JPY192 million (JPY192 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Finance expense was JPY490 million, compared to JPY432 million for 1Q-3Q19. It included interest expenses of JPY440 million (JPY432 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY727 million (compared to loss of JPY367 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to loss of DeCurret of JPY785 million.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax was JPY9,227 million (JPY5,610 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 64.5% YoY.

Profit for the period

Income tax expense was JPY3,281 million (JPY2,108 million for 1Q-3Q19). As a result, profit for the period was JPY5,946 million (JPY3,502 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 69.8% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY69 million (JPY148 million for 1Q-3Q19) mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of parent was JPY5,877 million (JPY3,354 million for 1Q-3Q19), up 75.2% YoY.

Financial Position as of December 31, 2020

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of total assets was JPY210,108 million, increased by JPY3,584 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY206,524 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of current assets was JPY91,901 million, increased by JPY5,311 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY86,590 million. The major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of current assets was: an increase in cash and cash equivalents by JPY3,299 million to JPY41,970 million, a decrease in trade receivables by JPY2,763 million to JPY29,822 million, an increase in prepaid expenses by JPY1,377 million to JPY11,074 million and an increase in contract assets by JPY2,822 million to JPY3,261 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of non-current assets was JPY118,207 million, decreased by JPY1,727 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY119,934 million. As for the major breakdown of fluctuation and balance of non-current assets, tangible assets, right-of-use assets and intangible assets decreased mainly due to depreciation. Tangible assets decreased by JPY847 million to JPY16,553 million. Right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers, and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY4,140 million to JPY46,420 million. Intangible assets decreased by JPY1,009 million to JPY17,272 million. The balance of investments accounted for using the equity method was JPY6,708 million, increased by JPY1,881 million, mainly due to an additional investment in DeCurret. The amount of other investments was JPY11,592 million, increased by JPY2,406 million mainly due to fluctuation of fair value of our holding marketable equity securities.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of current liabilities was JPY69,391 million, increased by JPY3,705 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY65,687 million. Trade and other payables increased by JPY1,984 million to JPY20,271 million. Borrowings increased by JPY2,980 million to JPY18,560 million, due to an increase by JPY5,170 million from a transfer from non-current liabilities and a decrease by JPY2,190 from repayment. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY2,198 million to JPY15,647 million, mainly due to lease payments.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY54,544 million, decreased by JPY6,236 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY60,780 million. Long-term borrowings decreased by JPY5,170 million to JPY7,000 million due to a transfer to current portion. Other financial liabilities decreased by JPY2,077 million to JPY34,228 million, mainly due to a transfer to current portion.

As of December 31, 2020, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY85,178 million, increased by JPY6,102 million from the balance as of March 31, 2020 of JPY79,076 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 40.5% as of December 31, 2020.



1Q-3Q20 Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 were JPY41,970 million (JPY36,351 million as of December 31, 2019).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1Q-3Q20 was JPY31,399 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY25,051 million for 1Q-3Q19). There was profit before tax of JPY9,227 million, depreciation and amortization of JPY21,094 million, including JPY8,841 million of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY3,928 million. Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash in of JPY3,526 million compared to net cash in of JPY314 million for 1Q-3Q19. The major factors for the increase in net cash-inflow were: net cash in from decrease in trade receivable and increase in contract liabilities increased in comparison with 1Q-3Q19 and net payment of trade payable, which temporarily increased at the beginning of FY2019, decreased in comparison with 1Q-3Q19. The increase in net cash-inflow related to these factors exceeded the net increased amount of payment of prepaid expenses and contract assets.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1Q-3Q20 was JPY8,918 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY6,461 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY4,555 million (JPY6,222 million for 1Q-3Q19), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY3,722 million (JPY4,017 million for 1Q-3Q19), proceeds from sales of tangible assets, which include sale and leaseback, of JPY1,859 million (JPY1,774 million for 1Q-3Q19) and an investment in an equity method investee of JPY2,754 million.

Net cash used in financing activities for 1Q-3Q20 was JPY19,031 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY14,154 million for 1Q-3Q19), mainly due to repayments of bank borrowings of JPY2,190 million, payments of other financial liabilities of JPY15,252 million, including JPY8,771 million of payment of operating lease under IFRS 16, and dividends paid of JPY1,533 million.

Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets

We have revised our FY2020 financial targets announced on November 9, 2020. For details, please refer to our press release titled “Notice Regarding Upward Revision of the Full-Year Financial Targets for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2021” announced today, February 8, 2021.

Presentation

Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on February 8, 2021.

Presentation materials can also be found here (http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33042e9f-e8a1-4ac0-9d5b- ...)

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 38,671,734 41,970,420 Trade receivables 32,585,326 29,822,130 Inventories 2,476,477 2,345,596 Prepaid expenses 9,696,856 11,073,659 Contract assets 438,675 3,260,968 Other financial assets 2,629,332 3,185,141 Other current assets 92,027 243,044 Total Current Assets 86,590,427 91,900,958 Non-current Assets Tangible assets 17,399,863 16,552,561 Right-of-use Assets 50,560,361 46,420,207 Goodwill 6,082,472 6,082,472 Intangible assets 18,280,247 17,271,611 Investments accounted for using the equity method 4,827,287 6,707,822 Prepaid expenses 7,777,997 8,352,479 Contract assets 60,362 33,774 Other investments 9,186,646 11,592,406 Deferred tax assets 742,857 151,545 Other financial assets 4,645,959 4,626,162 Other non-current assets 369,782 416,113 Total non-current assets 119,933,833 118,207,152 Total assets 206,524,260 210,108,110 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 18,287,546 20,271,191 Borrowings 15,580,000 18,560,000 Income taxes payable 2,283,707 1,698,338 Contract liabilities 5,897,674 6,770,021 Deferred income 88,901 83,410 Other financial liabilities 17,845,194 15,647,406 Other current liabilities 5,703,623 6,360,988 Total current liabilities 65,686,645 69,391,354 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 12,170,000 7,000,000 Retirement benefit liabilities 3,984,880 4,250,999 Provisions 753,518 755,681 Contract liabilities 5,991,807 6,576,503 Deferred income 479,097 422,429 Deferred tax liabilities 136,536 276,857 Other financial liabilities 36,305,781 34,228,425 Other non-current liabilities 958,879 1,033,570 Total non-current liabilities 60,780,498 54,544,464 Total liabilities 126,467,143 123,935,818 Equity Share capital 25,530,621 25,530,621 Share premium 36,271,395 36,372,219 Retained earnings 16,500,993 21,096,389 Other components of equity 2,669,501 4,053,607 Treasury shares (1,896,921 ) (1,875,112 ) Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 79,075,589 85,177,724 Non-controlling interests 981,528 994,568 Total equity 80,057,117 86,172,292 Total liabilities and equity 206,524,260 210,108,110





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 91,524,644 93,983,677 System integration 56,062,205 59,926,698 ATM operation business 3,101,475 2,159,738 Total revenues 150,688,324 156,070,113 Cost of sales Cost of network services (76,210,678 ) (74,201,460 ) Cost of systems integration (49,111,625 ) (51,671,863 ) Cost of ATM operation business (1,672,487 ) (1,400,165 ) Total cost of sales (126,994,790 ) (127,273,488 ) Gross Profit 23,693,534 28,796,625 Selling, general and administrative expense (17,680,244 ) (18,327,863 ) Other operating income 187,214 113,091 Other operating expenses (140,434 ) (454,357 ) Operating Profit 6,060,070 10,127,496 Finance income 349,156 317,146 Finance expenses (432,586 ) (490,797 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (367,133 ) (726,857 ) Profit (loss) before tax 5,609,507 9,226,988 Income tax expense (2,107,255 ) (3,281,332 ) Profit (loss) for the period 3,502,252 5,945,656 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 3,353,994 5,876,784 Non-controlling interests 148,258 68,872 Total 3,502,252 5,945,656 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 37.20 65.16 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 37.04 64.84 * IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenues Network services 30,320,743 31,879,433 System integration 20,146,597 21,760,024 ATM operation business 1,001,449 765,666 Total revenues 51,468,789 54,405,123 Cost of sales Cost of network services (25,057,088 ) (24,305,137 ) Cost of systems integration (17,369,639 ) (18,281,933 ) Cost of ATM operation business (547,741 ) (476,046 ) Total cost of sales (42,974,468 ) (43,063,116 ) Gross Profit 8,494,321 11,342,007 Selling, general and administrative expense (5,779,614 ) (6,203,679 ) Other operating income 28,146 32,677 Other operating expenses (34,733 ) (282,558 ) Operating Profit 2,708,120 4,888,447 Finance income 245,051 349,379 Finance expenses (152,940 ) (163,377 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (234,012 ) (313,322 ) Profit (loss) before tax 2,566,219 4,761,127 Income tax expense (922,320 ) (1,625,064 ) Profit (loss) for the period 1,643,899 3,136,063 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,597,892 3,106,856 Non-controlling interests 46,007 29,207 Total 1,643,899 3,136,063 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (yen) 17.72 34.44 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 17.64 34.27 * IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 3,502,252 5,945,656 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income 2,115,344 1,737,941 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 2,115,344 1,737,941 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (45,806 ) (80,184 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income (471 ) 236 Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using equity method 1,189 (22,038 ) Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss (45,088 ) (101,986 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,070,256 1,635,955 Other comprehensive income 5,572,508 7,581,611 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 5,424,250 7,512,739 Non-controlling interest 148,258 68,872 Other comprehensive income 5,572,508 7,581,611









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Profit (loss) 1,643,899 3,136,063 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated

as measured at fair value through other

comprehensive income 1,297,640 177,294 Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,297,640 177,294 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 71,967 (37,415 ) Financial assets measured at fair value through

other comprehensive income (1,445 ) 17 Share of other comprehensive income of investments

accounted for using equity method (1,304 ) (10,939 ) Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 69,218 (48,337 ) Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,366,858 128,957 Other comprehensive income 3,010,757 3,265,020 Other comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent 2,964,750 3,235,813 Non-controlling interest 46,007 29,207 Other comprehensive income 3,010,757 3,265,020





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests

Total

equity

Share capital

Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2019 25,518,712 36,225,775 12,335,035 4,088,704 (1,896,788 ) 76,271,438 848,172 77,119,610 Cumulative impact of adopting

IFRS 16 - - (33,728 ) - - (33,728 ) - (33,728 ) Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 3,353,994 - - 3,353,994 148,258 3,502,252 Other comprehensive income - - - 2,070,256 - 2,070,256 - 2,070,256 Total comprehensive income - - 3,353,994 2,070,256 - 5,424,250 148,258 5,572,508 Transactions with owners Issuance of common stock 11,909 (11,895 ) - - - 14 - 14 Dividends paid - - (1,217,082 ) - - (1,217,082 ) (53,405 ) (1,270,487 ) Stock-based compensation - 43,065 - - - 43,065 - 43,065 Transfer from other components of

equity to retained earnings - - 1,543,793 (1,543,793 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners 11,909 31,170 326,711 (1,543,793 ) - (1,174,003 ) (53,405 ) (1,227,408 ) Balance, December 31, 2019 25,530,621 36,256,945 15,982,012 4,615,167 (1,896,788 ) 80,487,957 943,025 81,430,982 Nine months ended December 31, 2020

Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests

Total

equity

Share capital

Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total Thousands of yen

Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Balance, April 1, 2020 25,530,621 36,271,395 16,500,993 2,669,501 (1,896,921 ) 79,075,589 981,528 80,057,117 Comprehensive income Profit (loss) - - 5,876,784 - - 5,876,784 68,872 5,945,656 Other comprehensive income - - - 1,635,955 - 1,635,955 - 1,635,955 Total comprehensive income - - 5,876,784 1,635,955 - 7,512,739 68,872 7,581,611 Transactions with owners Purchase of treasury stock - - - - (140 ) (140 ) - (140 ) Disposal of treasury shares - 52,917 - - 21,949 74,866 - 74,866 Dividends paid - - (1,533,237 ) - - (1,533,237 ) (55,832 ) (1,589,069 ) Stock-based compensation - 47,907 - - - 47,907 - 47,907 Transfer from other components of

equity to retained earnings - - 251,849 (251,849 ) - - - - Total transactions with owners - 100,824 (1,281,388 ) (251,849 ) 21,809 (1,410,604 ) (55,832 ) (1,466,436 ) Balance, December 31, 2020 25,530,621 36,372,219 21,096,389 4,053,607 (1,875,112 ) 85,177,724 994,568 86,172,292





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before tax 5,609,507 9,226,988 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 21,355,819 21,093,793 Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 114,310 432,101 Shares of loss (profit) of investments

accounted for using the equity method 367,133 726,857 Finance income (305,089 ) (283,369 ) Finance expenses 437,618 538,117 Other 6,904 332,913 Changes in working capital Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (421,001 ) 2,753,953 Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,176,389 132,323 Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (1,800,779 ) (1,977,177 ) Decrease (increase) in contract assets 1,425,857 (2,795,705 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 215,219 (151,013 ) Decrease (increase) in other financial assets (1,076,142 ) (100,592 ) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (1,215,472 ) 2,820,693 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 873,982 1,501,364 Increase (decrease) in deferred income (17,544 ) (62,159 ) Increase (decrease) in other liabilities 496,485 666,159 Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 449,121 472,422 Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 208,082 266,119 Subtotal 27,900,399 35,593,787 Interest and dividends received 184,017 172,300 Interest paid (430,602 ) (438,861 ) Income taxes paid (2,602,595 ) (3,928,124 ) Cash flows from operating activities 25,051,219 31,399,102 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of tangible assets (6,222,176 ) (4,555,236 ) Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,774,021 1,859,157 Purchases of intangible assets (4,017,051 ) (3,722,346 ) Proceeds from sales of intangible assets 273,773 44,085 Purchase of investments accounted for using equity method (718,000 ) (2,754,000 ) Proceeds from sale of investments accounted for using

equity method - 60,637 Purchases of other investments (100,313 ) (113,076 ) Proceeds from sales of other investments 2,749,885 462,547 Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (188,062 ) (180,311 ) Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits

and guarantee deposits 14,491 25,986 Payments for refundable insurance policies (42,255 ) (50,043 ) Other 14,833 4,695 Cash flows from investing activities (6,460,854 ) (8,917,905 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,500,000 ) (1,830,000 ) Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 2,500,000 (360,000 ) Proceeds from other financial liabilities 1,473,000 - Payments of other financial liabilities (15,356,191 ) (15,252,049 ) Dividends paid (1,217,082 ) (1,533,237 ) Other (53,418 ) (55,832 ) Cash flows from financing activities (14,153,691 ) (19,031,118 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (43,661 ) (151,393 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,393,012 3,298,686 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 31,957,789 38,671,734 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 36,350,802 41,970,420

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (UNAUDITED)



Going Concern Assumption

Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes In Shareholders' Equity

Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information

IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operate their network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet their customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”

Segment information for the Company is as follows:

Nine months ended December 31, 2019

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 147,586,849 3,101,475 ― 150,688,324 Intersegment transactions 217,943 ― (217,943 ) ― Total revenue 147,804,792 3,101,475 (217,943 ) 150,688,324 Segment operating profit 4,901,631 1,270,909 (112,470 ) 6,060,070 Finance income 349,156 Finance expense (432,586 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (367,133 ) Profit before tax 5,609,507

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

Reportable segments Network service and systems integration business ATM operation

business Adjustments Consolidated Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Thousands of yen Revenue Customers 153,910,375 2,159,738 ― 156,070,113 Intersegment transactions 128,904 ― (128,904 ) ― Total revenue 154,039,279 2,159,738 (128,904 ) 156,070,113 Segment operating profit 9,603,150 615,697 (91,351 ) 10,127,496 Finance income 317,146 Finance expense (490,797 ) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method (726,857 ) Profit before tax 9,226,988

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events (Unaudited)

Nothing to be reported.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 (“1Q-3Q20”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 [Under IFRS]

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2020

(April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations (Millions of yen, except per share amounts. % shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss)

for the period Profit (loss)

attributable to owners

of the parent Other comprehensive income Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 156,070 3.6 % 10,127 67.1 % 9,227 64.5 % 5,946 69.8 % 5,877 75.2 % 7,582 36.1 % Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 150,688 7.9 % 6,060 10.0 % 5,610 0.8 % 3,502 (2.7 )% 3,354 (3.3 )% 5,573 242.6 %





Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share JPY JPY Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 65.16 64.84 Nine Months ended December 31, 2019 37.20 37.04 (Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split was conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.





(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total equity attributable to

owners of the parent Ratio of owners' equity

to total assets JPY millions JPY millions JPY millions % As of December 31, 2020 210,108 86,172 85,178 40.5 As of March 31, 2020 206,524 80,057 79,076 38.3

2．Dividends



Dividend per Shares 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total JPY JPY JPY JPY JPY Fiscal Year Ended

March 31, 2020 ― 13.50 ― 13.50 27.00 Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021 ― 20.50 ― Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021

(forecast) 10.25 ― (Notes) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: No IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the pre-split basis amount, revised forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY20.50 and JPY41.00, respectively

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

(% shown is YoY change) Revenues Operating profit Profit (loss) before tax Profit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings per share JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY millions % JPY Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021 213,000 4.2 13,500 64.1 12,300 71.8 7,600 89.7 84.26 (Notes) Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: Yes IIJ conducted stock a split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of January 1, 2021. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, please refer to “Considered Factors for FY2020 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.

