UMC Reports Sales for January 2021
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2021.
Revenues for January 2021
|
Period
2021
2020
Y/Y Change
Y/Y (%)
January
15,529,559
14,091,018
+1,438,541
+10.21%
Jan.-Jan.
15,529,559
14,091,018
+1,438,541
+10.21%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
