UMC Reports Sales for January 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2021.

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

January 15,529,559 14,091,018 +1,438,541 +10.21%

Jan.-Jan. 15,529,559 14,091,018 +1,438,541 +10.21%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

