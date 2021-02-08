 

UMC Reports Sales for January 2021

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2021.

Revenues for January 2021

Period

2021

2020

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

January

15,529,559

14,091,018

+1,438,541

+10.21%

Jan.-Jan.

15,529,559

14,091,018

+1,438,541

+10.21%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.



