Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|44,888
|232.30
|10,427,423
|1 February2021
|23,264
|231.38
|5,382,780
|2 February2021
|21,610
|232.88
|5,032,545
|3 February2021
|21,854
|235.06
|5,136,984
|4 February2021
|20,921
|237.17
|4,961,771
|5 February2021
|19,985
|239.66
|4,789,527
|Accumulated under the programme
|152,522
|234.27
|35,731,030
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 152,522 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.21% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare