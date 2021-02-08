IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock Valuable Data Across Hybrid Cloud Environments

-Partnership designed to support businesses looking to maximize the value of vast amounts of data — including those in retail, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and telecommunications

-The two companies will also deliver the expertise and data science skills businesses need to scale AI-infused solutions

ARMONK, N.Y. and DENVER, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) today announced a new partnership consisting of IBM's hybrid cloud data platform designed to deliver AI for business, with Palantir's next generation operations platform for building applications. The product is expected to simplify how businesses build and deploy AI-infused applications with IBM Watson and help users access, analyze, and take action on the vast amounts of data that is scattered across hybrid cloud environments – without the need for deep technical skills. The new product, Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data, is planned for general availability in March of 2021.

As part of today's news, Palantir is adopting Red Hat OpenShift, allowing it to run anywhere in the hybrid cloud.

Today, nearly 75 percent of businesses surveyed in an IBM sponsored report say they are exploring or implementing AI. However, 37 percent cited limited AI expertise and 31 percent cite increasing data complexities and silos as barriers to successful adoption1.

To help address these challenges, the new product will leverage Palantir Foundry and will integrate with IBM Cloud Pak for Data services, such as Watson, providing an information architecture that includes data and AI with built-in governance. It is designed to provide an easy to use "no-code/low-code" environment for building applications that use AI to inform data-driven decision making and automate tasks and processes. Built on Red Hat OpenShift, Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for Data is intended to help businesses reduce data silos, integrate data sources across hybrid cloud environments, and govern data throughout the AI lifecycle. The product is being designed to help users securely build and deploy AI applications with that data quickly, to rapidly complement and extend existing enterprise systems and accelerate their digital transformation.