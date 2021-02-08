 

IIJ Corrects Figures Disclosed in its press release titled “IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021”

TOKYO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE1: 3774) has corrected figures disclosed in its press release titled “IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021” which was disclosed at noon (JST) on February 8, 2021. The corrected points are underlined.

Correction
In page 4 of our press release titled “IIJ Announces its Nine Months Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021.”

[Before Correction]
Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY65,167 million, up 8.2% YoY (JPY60,231 million for 1Q-3Q19); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY23,943 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY23,305 million for 1Q-3Q19), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY41,224 million, up 11.6% YoY (JPY36,926 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of December 31, 2020 amounted to JPY61,104 million, up 10.5% YoY (JPY55,284 million as of December 31, 2019); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,763 million, up 7.7% YoY (JPY9,064 million as of December 31, 2019) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY51,341 million, up 11.1% YoY (JPY46,220 million as of December 31, 2019).

[After Correction]
Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY65,821 million, up 9.3% YoY (JPY60,231 million for 1Q-3Q19); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY23,943 million, up 2.7% YoY (JPY23,305 million for 1Q-3Q19), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY41,878 million, up 13.4% YoY (JPY36,926 million for 1Q-3Q19).

Order backlog for SI, equipment sales, as of December 31, 2020 amounted to JPY61,758 million, up 11.7% YoY (JPY55,284 million as of December 31, 2019); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY9,763 million, up 7.7% YoY (JPY9,064 million as of December 31, 2019) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY51,995 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY46,220 million as of December 31, 2019).

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations　  Tel: +81-3-5205-6500   E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp  URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir




