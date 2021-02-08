 

Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 14:14  |  49   |   |   

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it is commencing a public offering of one or more series of senior notes, subject to market and other conditions. The notes will be issued by Crown Castle International Corp. Crown Castle intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem or repurchase all of its outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023, repay a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under its commercial paper program and a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its Senior Unsecured Term Loan A Facility, and pay fees and expenses related to the foregoing.

Barclays, BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup, MUFG, and RBC Capital Markets are the joint book-running managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the existing effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting any joint book-running manager using the information provided below. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is also available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the indenture governing Crown Castle’s outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Crown Castle management's current expectations. Such statements include plans, projections and estimates regarding the proposed offering, including the use of proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect Crown Castle and its results is included in Crown Castle's filings with the SEC. The term "including," and any variation thereof, means "including, without limitation."

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS CONTACT INFORMATION

Barclays Capital Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 1-888-603-5847
Email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com 		BofA Securities, Inc.
NC1-004-03-43
200 North College Street, 3rd floor
Charlotte NC  28255-0001
Attn: Prospectus Department
Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com
Citigroup Global Markets Inc.
c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
1155 Long Island Avenue
Edgewood, NY 11717
Telephone: 1-800-831-9146
E-mail: prospectus@citi.com

 		MUFG Securities Americas Inc.
1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Attn: Capital Markets Group
Telephone: 1-877-649-6848
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor
New York, NY 10281
Attn: Transaction Management
Telephone: 1-866-375-6829
Facsimile: 212-658-6137
E-Mail: rbcnyfixedincomeprospectus@rbccm.com﻿ 		 
   

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it is commencing a public offering of one or more series of senior notes, subject to market and other conditions. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Swiss Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Breaks USD 500 Million in Assets Under Management.
ERYTECH Announces TRYbeCA-1 Phase 3 Trial in 2L Pancreatic Cancer to Continue to Final Analysis
Lectra enters into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Gerber Technology
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
NIO Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Crown Castle Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
27.01.21
Crown Castle Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Maintains Outlook for Full Year 2021
27.01.21
Crown Castle and Verizon Expand Strategic Relationship with Long-Term 5G Small Cell Commitment
13.01.21
Crown Castle Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Details