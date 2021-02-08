 

SHARC Energy Showcases Wastewater Heat Recovery Retrofit to a Leading West Coast Laundry Service

WashOut Laundry will eliminate more than 100 tonnes of GHG emissions annually with FortisBC support

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that WashOut Laundry (“WashOut”), one of Canada’s most eco-conscious laundry services, has signed a Capital Incentive Funding Program Approval Letter with FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. (collectively, “FortisBC”) to install a PIRANHA retrofit to recover energy from wastewater.

The agreement is significant because WashOut is Vancouver’s pioneering, eco-friendly laundry service, setting the standard for best practices in its sector. WashOut will be implementing a PIRANHA T15 into its current laundry facility located on Annacis Island. This marks the first PIRANHA retrofit to be approved under the FortisBC Custom Performance Program (“FortisBC Rebate”).

By implementing the PIRANHA system to capture the heat from wastewater that would normally go down the drain and into the sewer system, WashOut is projected to save over 2,100 gigajoules per year of natural gas, saving 105 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

“WashOut couldn’t be more excited to be a business leader taking the initiative to reduce our carbon footprint as the first laundry in Vancouver to install a PIRANHA system, significantly reducing our GHG emissions and saving on energy costs,” said Mike Freides, founder of WashOut in Vancouver. “SHARC Energy and FortisBC made it easy to take this step for the climate.”

WashOut represents another strategic commercialization agreement for SHARC Energy to demonstrate that the PIRANHA can be put into new and existing buildings and businesses, of almost any size, creating energy savings and reducing GHGs emissions. PIRANHA units are now in operation or scheduled to be installed in Canada in Burnaby, Vancouver, Lake Louise and Ottawa and internationally in Boulder, Colorado, Seattle, Washington, and Canberra and Sydney, Australia.

SHARC Energy is a strong supporter of the FortisBC Rebate which significantly reduces the cost associated with retrofit projects in medium- to large-commercial, institutional, multi-unit residential or light-industrial buildings and facilities.

“The FortisBC Rebate provides climate-change conscious owners with incentives to mitigate escalating carbon taxes,” said Lynn Mueller, President and CEO of SHARC Energy. “SHARC Energy and FortisBC invite other businesses, from all sectors, to take part in the rebate program and help them transition to energy-efficient, low-carbon heating and cooling with the PIRANHA.”

