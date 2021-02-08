Nuveen Closed-End Fund Reorganization Complete

In the reorganization, NEA acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of NUM in a tax-free transaction in exchange for newly-issued common shares in an aggregate amount equal in value to the net assets transferred. The exchange was based upon the values of the funds’ net assets as of the close of trading on February 5, 2021. The exchange ratio at which common shares of NUM were exchanged for common shares of NEA is listed below:

The reorganization of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUM) into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) was completed prior to the open of the New York Stock Exchange on February 8, 2021.

Ticker Fund Name Exchange Ratio NUM Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.01088836

Additionally, preferred shareholders of NUM received an equivalent number of newly issued preferred shares of NEA with substantially the same terms as their previous preferred shares.

For more information about the shareholder-approved reorganization, please visit www.nuveen.com/CEF.

