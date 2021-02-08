 

ALBIOMA Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 31 January 2021

Press release

Paris La Défense, 8 February 2021

Total number of shares and voting rights

in the share capital as at 31 January 2021 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Date Number of shares in the share capital Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights1
31/01/2021 31,641,910 31,641,910 31,213,466

Notes

1.          Number of theoretical voting rights, diminished with voting rights attached to the treasury shares within the framework of a share buy-back program, deprived of voting rights.

Next on the agenda: annual results for the 2020 financial year, on 4 March 2021 (before trading).

About Albioma Contacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. 		Investor
 Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
 Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment B, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 		www.albioma.com

 

Attachment




Disclaimer

