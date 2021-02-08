 

Amicus Therapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Fabry Disease Gene Therapy Data at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 20:30  |  67   |   |   

Amicus Optimized Transgene Show Greater Substrate Reduction than Wild Type Construct Across All Tissues and Doses

Further Validates Combining Amicus-Engineered Transgenes with Penn’s AAV Gene Therapy Technologies to Develop Next Generation Gene Therapies

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced initial preclinical data from its investigational adeno-associated viral (AAV) gene therapy program for Fabry disease in mice. The results are featured in a virtual poster presentation at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021, being held February 8-12, 2021. The poster is also available in the Events and Presentations section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website.

Fabry disease is an inherited lysosomal disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase A (GLA). Reduced or absent levels of GLA lead to accumulation of disease substrate leading to cellular disfunction and organ damage, which results in the clinical manifestations of Fabry disease. Amicus, in collaboration with the Gene Therapy Program of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn), is developing a novel gene therapy for Fabry disease that combines the Amicus protein-engineering expertise and deep knowledge and experience in Fabry disease with Penn’s adeno associated virus (AAV) gene transfer technologies.

This initial preclinical study assessed a range of single doses of AAV in Gla knockout (KO) mice with either natural unmodified hGLA (“wildtype hGLA”) or Amicus/Penn engineered hGLA transgenes (“engineered hGLA”). The Amicus/Penn engineered hGLAs are designed for improved stability which is believed to provide a larger window for the enzyme to stay active while in circulation prior to being taken up into the target tissues and for additional stabilization after cell uptake. The lead Amicus/Penn engineered hGLA declared as an IND candidate is designated as AT-GTX-701.

Preclinical Poster Highlights for Amicus/Penn AAV Gene Therapy for Fabry Disease:

  • Improved for stability: In vitro characterization of two stabilized alpha-Gal A constructs with engineered disulfide bonds demonstrated stable homodimer formation, enhanced temperature, plasma, and neutral pH stability compared to wildtype.
  • Dose dependent response: The lowest tested dose of AT-GTX-701 in Gla KO mice showed partial substrate reduction, while highest tested dose resulted in near complete substrate reduction.
  • Significantly greater substrate reduction vs. wildtype transgene: AT-GTX-701 demonstrated significantly greater lyso-Gb3/GL-3 substrate reduction across all Fabry disease relevant tissues including the dorsal root ganglia (DRG), kidney, and heart, with reductions at low dose being equal to or greater than the reductions observed at higher doses with wildtype transgene.
  • First evidence of dorsal route ganglia storage reduction: DRG are affected in Fabry disease and associated with neuropathic pain. AT-GTX-701’s stabilized transgene provided the first evidence for DRG storage reduction in a Fabry mouse model treated with an AAV gene therapy.
  • Amicus/Penn Gene Therapy Platform: Further validates the potential of this platform to design constructs that enhance proteins across multiple lysosomal disorders.
  • Additional preclinical studies, IND enabling studies, and GMP manufacturing process development are underway.

Hung Do, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Amicus Therapeutics, stated, “These very important preclinical results validate our capabilities to develop engineered proteins via a gene therapy that can result in superior substrate reduction compared with a wildtype transgene. This is the second program in our collaboration with Penn that has demonstrated the potential advantages of optimizing the target protein in these disorders, and may be applicable to other lysosomal disorders as we continue to combine our understanding of the molecular basis of these diseases and expertise in protein engineering, together with Penn’s vector engineering expertise, to develop novel gene therapies.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amicus Therapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Fabry Disease Gene Therapy Data at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021 Amicus Optimized Transgene Show Greater Substrate Reduction than Wild Type Construct Across All Tissues and Doses Further Validates Combining Amicus-Engineered Transgenes with Penn’s AAV Gene Therapy Technologies to Develop Next Generation Gene …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:30 Uhr
Amicus Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Clinical Data for CLN3 Batten Disease Gene Therapy at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021
21.01.21
Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021
11.01.21
Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2020 Revenue and Provides 2021 Outlook

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
19
Amicus Therapeutics Inc