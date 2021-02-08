TFI International Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

“TFI International had a successful 2020 that began with our listing on the New York Stock exchange and culminated with our robust fourth quarter results that featured a 26% increase in operating income and a 36% increase in adjusted diluted EPS,” said Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the ongoing global pandemic, we’ve remained true to our operating philosophy including our asset-right business plan and an emphasis on free cash flow that we put toward growth objectives while returning excess capital to our shareholders. We strategically made thirteen acquisitions during 2020 including five during the fourth quarter, and in the new year have already announced two additional strategic acquisitions, including the transformational purchase of UPS Freight. I wish to thank all of our employees for their extraordinary efforts during an unprecedented year, placing TFI International in an enviable position of strength to create additional shareholder value as we move through 2021.”

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

Financial highlights Quarters ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data) 2020 2019* 2020 2019* Total revenue 1,122.0 989.0 3,781.1 3,903.5 Revenue before fuel surcharge 1,048.1 883.7 3,484.3 3,477.6 Adjusted EBITDA1 193.5 163.4 699.6 649.0 Operating income from continuing operations 117.1 92.8 416.6 382.9 Net cash from continuing operating activities 164.9 133.3 610.9 500.5 Adjusted net income1 93.4 60.1 299.8 253.6 Adjusted EPS - diluted1 ($) 0.98 0.72 3.30 2.97 Net income from continuing operations 86.3 58.0 275.7 244.2 EPS from continuing operations - diluted ($) 0.91 0.70 3.03 2.86 Weighted average number of shares ('000s) 93,374 81,551 89,113 83,390

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

1 This is a non-IFRS measure. For a reconciliation, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section below.

FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Total revenue of $1.12 billion was up 13% and, net of fuel surcharge, revenue of $1.05 billion was up 19% compared to the prior year period.

Operating income from continuing operations grew 26% to $117.1 million from $92.8 million the prior year period, primarily driven by acquisitions, strong execution across the organization, increased quality of revenue, an asset-right approach, cost efficiencies, and Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy contributions of $6.3 million.

Net income from continuing operations grew 49% to $86.3 million from $58.0 million the prior year period, and net income from continuing operations of $0.91 (CAD $1.18) per diluted share was up relative to $0.70 (CAD $0.92) the prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-IFRS measure, was $93.4 million, or $0.98 (CAD $1.27) per diluted share, as compared to $60.1 million, or $0.72 (CAD $0.95) per diluted share, the prior year period.

Total revenue grew 16% for Package and Courier, 2% for Truckload and 59% for Logistics, and declined 10% for Less-Than-Truckload, relative to the prior year period. Operating income was higher across all segments in Q4 in comparison to the prior-year.

FULL-YEAR RESULTS

Total revenue was $3.78 billion for 2020 versus $3.90 billion in 2019. Net of fuel surcharge, revenue was $3.48 billion, flat with the prior year.

Operating income from continuing operations totalled $416.6 million, or 12.0% of revenue before fuel surcharge, an increase of 9% compared to $382.9 million and 11.0% of revenue before fuel surcharge in the prior year. The increase is mainly attributable to the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy of $52.3 million offset by a decrease in revenues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income from continuing operations was $275.7 million, or $3.03 (CAD $4.06) per diluted share, compared to $244.2 million, or $2.86 (CAD $3.80) per diluted share a year earlier. Adjusted net income from continuing operations, a non-IFRS measure, was $299.8 million, or $3.30 (CAD $4.39) per diluted share, compared to $253.6 million, or $2.97 (CAD $3.94) per diluted share the prior year period.

During 2020, total revenue grew 22% for Logistics, and declined 2% for Package and Courier, 19% for Less-Than-Truckload and 8% for Truckload relative to 2019. Operating income was up 7% for Less-Than-Truckload, 7% for Truckload and 48% for Logistics, and down 4% for Package and Courier.

SEGMENTED RESULTS

To facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses. Note that “Total revenue” is not affected by this reallocation.

Selected segmented financial information

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Package

and

Courier Less-

Than-Truckload Truckload

Logistics Corporate Eliminations Total Three months ended December 31, 2020 Revenue before fuel surcharge1 154,094 141,081 438,135 322,319 — (7,482 ) 1,048,147 % of total revenue2 15 % 14 % 42 % 29 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 35,934 37,084 101,383 35,809 (16,672 ) — 193,538 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 23.3 % 26.3 % 23.1 % 11.1 % 18.5 % Operating income (loss) 29,401 24,464 53,604 26,462 (16,809 ) — 117,122 Operating margin3 19.1 % 17.3 % 12.2 % 8.2 % 11.2 % Net capital expenditures4 2,550 6,194 21,155 70 244 — 30,213 Three months ended December 31, 2019* Revenue before fuel surcharge1 127,301 151,303 412,760 198,961 — (6,608 ) 883,717 % of total revenue2 15 % 18 % 47 % 20 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 29,295 31,269 90,447 21,933 (9,547 ) — 163,397 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 23.0 % 20.7 % 21.9 % 11.0 % 18.5 % Operating income (loss) 22,680 19,311 46,417 14,216 (9,840 ) — 92,784 Operating margin3 17.8 % 12.8 % 11.2 % 7.1 % 10.5 % Net capital expenditures4 3,321 27,945 17,783 1,002 5,158 — 55,209 YTD December 31, 2020 Revenue before fuel surcharge1 481,490 522,851 1,584,837 923,456 — (28,331 ) 3,484,303 % of total revenue2 14 % 15 % 46 % 25 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 104,019 138,361 383,155 113,885 (39,831 ) — 699,589 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 21.6 % 26.5 % 24.2 % 12.3 % 20.1 % Operating income (loss) 78,753 87,950 206,346 84,459 (40,941 ) — 416,567 Operating margin3 16.4 % 16.8 % 13.0 % 9.1 % 12.0 % Total assets less intangible assets 194,631 404,074 1,193,730 272,592 34,564 — 2,099,591 Net capital expenditures4 16,798 19,230 29,179 567 444 — 66,218 YTD December 31, 2019* Revenue before fuel surcharge1 473,666 627,219 1,657,797 745,322 — (26,428 ) 3,477,576 % of total revenue2 14 % 18 % 48 % 20 % 100 % Adjusted EBITDA 106,278 126,641 362,641 83,030 (29,569 ) — 649,021 Adjusted EBITDA margin3 22.4 % 20.2 % 21.9 % 11.1 % 18.7 % Operating income (loss) 82,228 82,230 192,172 57,447 (31,209 ) — 382,868 Operating margin3 17.4 % 13.1 % 11.6 % 7.7 % 11.0 % Total assets less intangible assets 180,811 407,358 1,206,568 159,152 49,771 — 2,003,660 Net capital expenditures4 10,967 27,536 108,039 1,995 4,261 — 152,798

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar and mark-to-market gain (loss) on deferred share units presentation in personnel expenses from finance (income) costs

1 Includes intersegment revenue.

2 Segment revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue to consolidated revenue including fuel and intersegment revenue.

3 As a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

4 Additions to rolling stock and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of rolling stock and equipment and assets held for sale excluding property.

CASH FLOW

Net cash from continuing operating activities was $610.9 million during 2020 compared to $500.5 million the prior year. The 22% increase was due to stronger operating performance, reduction of interest payments as a result of lower debt levels, and contributions from acquisitions. The Company returned $105.6 million to shareholders during the year, of which $67.6 million was through dividends and $38.0 million was through share repurchases.

On December 15, 2020, the Board of Directors of TFI International declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 (CAD $0.29) per outstanding common share payable on January 15, 2021, representing an 14% increase over the $0.20 (CAD $0.26) quarterly dividend declared in Q4 2019.

CHANGE IN PRESENTATION CURRENCY

The Company has elected to change its presentation currency from Canadian dollars (“CAD”) to United States dollars (“U.S. Dollars” or “USD”) effective December 31st, 2020. Due to the Company’s growing market presence in the U.S. with our equity listing in the U.S., financial reporting in USD provides a more relevant presentation of the Company’s financial position in comparison to its peers. The change in presentation currency is a voluntary change which is accounted for retrospectively. For comparative purposes, the historical consolidated financial statements have been restated to U.S. dollars using the procedures outlined below:

Consolidated Statements of Income, Comprehensive Income, and Cash Flows have been translated into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency rates prevailing for the relevant periods.

Assets and liabilities in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position have been translated into U.S. dollars at the closing foreign currency rates on the relevant balance sheet dates.

Equity in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position and Consolidated Statements of changes in Equity, including foreign currency translation reserve and net investment hedge, retained earnings, share capital, contributed surplus and other reserves, have been translated into U.S. dollars using historical rates.

Consolidated Earnings per share and dividend disclosures have also been translated to U.S. dollars to reflect the change in presentation currency.

The Company has also presented an opening consolidated statement of financial position as at January 1, 2019 in USD, which has been derived from the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2018. The Company’s consolidated financial statements will now be presented in U.S. dollars. All information in this press release is presented in USD unless otherwise specified.

The Company’s functional currency remains Canadian dollar. Translation gains and losses from the application of the U.S. dollar as the reporting currency while the Canadian dollar is the functional currency are included as part of the cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment. All financial information presented in U.S. dollars has been rounded to the nearest thousand.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the international Accounting Standards Board (IFRS) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of the non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in the exhibits.

TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) As at As at As at December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019* January 1,

2019* Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,297 - - Trade and other receivables 597,873 452,241 463,075 Inventoried supplies 8,761 10,659 9,350 Current taxes recoverable 7,606 13,211 9,541 Prepaid expenses 29,904 27,777 28,256 Derivative financial instruments - 30 3,980 Assets held for sale 4,331 3,561 5,551 Other assets - 19,105 - Current assets 652,772 526,584 519,753 Property and equipment 1,074,428 1,125,429 1,023,595 Right-of-use assets 337,285 334,168 - Intangible assets 1,749,773 1,505,160 1,393,854 Other assets 23,899 8,655 24,685 Deferred tax assets 11,207 8,824 4,698 Derivative financial instruments - - 2,159 Non-current assets 3,196,592 2,982,236 2,448,991 Total assets 3,849,364 3,508,820 2,968,744 Liabilities Bank indebtedness - 2,927 9,041 Trade and other payables 468,238 341,443 348,618 Current taxes payable 33,220 4,658 13,892 Provisions 17,452 18,264 18,372 Other financial liabilities 4,031 2,043 1,446 Derivative financial instruments - 649 - Long-term debt 42,997 41,305 89,679 Lease liabilities 88,522 76,326 - Current liabilities 654,460 487,615 481,048 Long-term debt 829,547 1,302,002 1,071,751 Lease liabilities 267,464 279,265 - Employee benefits 15,502 14,310 11,824 Provisions 36,803 22,522 31,375 Other financial liabilities 22,699 2,810 4,329 Derivative financial instruments - 684 - Deferred tax liabilities 232,712 240,320 212,535 Non-current liabilities 1,404,727 1,861,913 1,331,814 Total liabilities 2,059,187 2,349,528 1,812,862 Equity Share capital 1,120,049 678,915 697,232 Contributed surplus 19,783 19,549 19,082 Accumulated other comprehensive income (154,723 ) (173,398 ) (200,029 ) Retained earnings 805,068 634,226 639,597 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 1,790,177 1,159,292 1,155,882 Contingencies, letters of credit and other commitments - - - Total liabilities and equity 3,849,364 3,508,820 2,968,744

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 2019* Revenue 3,484,303 3,477,576 Fuel surcharge 296,831 425,969 Total revenue 3,781,134 3,903,545 Materials and services expenses 2,051,835 2,134,720 Personnel expenses 888,185 980,785 Other operating expenses 150,572 156,121 Depreciation of property and equipment 170,520 168,720 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 80,496 77,326 Amortization of intangible assets 48,213 49,701 Gain on sale of business (306 ) - Bargain purchase gain (4,008 ) (8,014 ) Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (7,888 ) (15,386 ) Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (1,159 ) (1,716 ) Loss (gain) on sale of land and buildings 6 (9 ) Gain on sale of assets held for sale (11,899 ) (21,571 ) Total operating expenses 3,364,567 3,520,677 Operating income 416,567 382,868 Finance (income) costs Finance income (2,776 ) (2,285 ) Finance costs 56,686 64,392 Net finance costs 53,910 62,107 Income before income tax 362,657 320,761 Income tax expense 86,982 76,536 Net income from continuing operations 275,675 244,225 Net loss from discontinued operations - (10,548 ) Net income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 275,675 233,677 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company Basic earnings per share 3.09 2.80 Diluted earnings per share 3.03 2.74 Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to owners of the Company Basic earnings per share 3.09 2.93 Diluted earnings per share 3.03 2.86 * Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar and mark-to-market gain (loss) on deferred share units presentation in personnel expenses from finance (income) costs.





TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 2019* Net income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 275,675 233,677 Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to income or loss in future years: Foreign currency translation differences 21,182 17,476 Net investment hedge, net of tax (2,010 ) 12,158 Changes in fair value of cash flow hedge, net of tax (487 ) (7,394 ) Employee benefits, net of tax (10 ) 32 Items that may never be reclassified to income Defined benefit plan remeasurement (1,623 ) (1,228 ) Items directly reclassified to retained earnings: Unrealized gain on investment in equity securities measured at fair value through OCI, net of tax - 970 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax 17,052 22,014 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to owners of the Company 292,727 255,691 * Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar





TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Accumulated Accumulated foreign Accumulated unrealized currency unrealized Total equity loss on Accumulated translation loss on attributable employee cash flow differences investment in to owners Share Contributed benefit hedge and net invest- equity Retained of the capital surplus plans gain (loss) ment hedge securities earnings Company Balance as at December 31, 2019* 678,915 19,549 (369 ) 487 (173,516 ) - 634,226 1,159,292 Net income for the year - - - - - - 275,675 275,675 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax - - (10 ) (487 ) 19,172 - (1,623 ) 17,052 Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year - - (10 ) (487 ) 19,172 - 274,052 292,727 Share-based payment transactions - 7,046 - - - - - 7,046 Stock options exercised 25,915 (4,554 ) - - - - - 21,361 Issuance of shares, net of expenses 425,350 - - - - - - 425,350 Dividends to owners of the Company - - - - - - (72,735 ) (72,735 ) Repurchase of own shares (12,025 ) - - - - - (25,996 ) (38,021 ) Net settlement of restricted share units 1,894 (2,258 ) - - - - (4,479 ) (4,843 ) Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity 441,134 234 - - - - (103,210 ) 338,158 Balance as at December 31, 2020 1,120,049 19,783 (379 ) - (154,344 ) - 805,068 1,790,177 Balance as at January 1, 2019* 697,232 19,082 (401 ) 7,881 (203,150 ) (4,359 ) 639,597 1,155,882 Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 16 - - - - - - (18,880 ) (18,880 ) Net income for the year - - - - - - 233,677 233,677 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the year, net of tax - - 32 (7,394 ) 29,634 970 (1,228 ) 22,014 Realized loss on equity securities, net of tax - - - - - 3,389 (3,389 ) - Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year - - 32 (7,394 ) 29,634 4,359 229,060 255,691 Share-based payment transactions - 6,227 - - - - - 6,227 Stock options exercised 20,580 (4,233 ) - - - - - 16,347 Dividends to owners of the Company - - - - - - (61,631 ) (61,631 ) Repurchase of own shares (39,621 ) - - - - - (152,835 ) (192,456 ) Net settlement of restricted share units 724 (1,527 ) - - - - (1,085 ) (1,888 ) Total transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity (18,317 ) 467 - - - - (215,551 ) (233,401 ) Balance as at December 31, 2019* 678,915 19,549 (369 ) 487 (173,516 ) - 634,226 1,159,292 * Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

TFI International Inc. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 2019* Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the year 275,675 233,677 Net loss from discontinued operations - (10,548 ) Net income from continuing operations 275,675 244,225 Adjustments for Depreciation of property and equipment 170,520 168,720 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 80,496 77,326 Amortization of intangible assets 48,213 49,701 Share-based payment transactions 7,046 6,227 Net finance costs 53,910 62,107 Income tax expense 86,982 76,536 Gain on sale of business (306 ) - Bargain purchase gain (4,008 ) (8,014 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (7,882 ) (15,395 ) Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (1,159 ) (1,716 ) Gain on sale of assets held for sale (11,899 ) (21,571 ) Provisions and employee benefits 6,274 (3,696 ) 703,862 634,450 Net change in non-cash operating working capital 33,661 16,337 Cash generated from operating activities 737,523 650,787 Interest paid (50,366 ) (65,075 ) Income tax paid (73,256 ) (85,216 ) Settlement of derivative contract (3,039 ) - Net cash from continuing operating activities 610,862 500,496 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities - (12,022 ) Net cash from operating activities 610,862 488,474 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (142,710 ) (261,295 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 52,116 71,754 Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale 24,480 39,146 Purchases of intangible assets (1,665 ) (3,636 ) Proceeds from sale of business 2,351 - Business combinations, net of cash acquired (327,650 ) (150,912 ) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets - 201 Purchases of investments (7,446 ) (600 ) Proceeds from sale of investments - 1,814 Proceeds from collection of promissory notes 18,892 - Others 3,151 (329 ) Net cash used in continuing investing activities (378,481 ) (303,857 ) Cash flows from financing activities Decrease in bank indebtedness (2,231 ) (6,083 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 33,175 328,045 Repayment of long-term debt (191,221 ) (103,247 ) Net decrease in revolving facility (326,201 ) (88,229 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (82,587 ) (75,072 ) Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 4,738 (1,556 ) Dividends paid (67,604 ) (60,478 ) Repurchase of own shares (38,021 ) (192,455 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common shares, net of expenses 425,350 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 21,361 16,347 Repurchase of own shares for restricted share unit settlement (4,843 ) (1,889 ) Net cash used in continuing financing activities (228,084 ) (184,617 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4,297 - Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year - - Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 4,297 - * Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Geographical information (Unaudited)

Revenue is attributed to geographical locations based on the origin of service’s location.

Total revenue Package Less- and Than- Courier Truckload Truckload Logistics Eliminations Total 2020 Canada 529,155 517,199 725,347 239,413 (26,019 ) 1,985,095 United States - 72,036 1,023,012 686,811 (4,726 ) 1,777,133 Mexico - - - 18,906 - 18,906 Total 529,155 589,235 1,748,359 945,130 (30,745 ) 3,781,134 2019* Canada 539,610 607,086 799,396 216,232 (28,352 ) 2,133,972 United States - 120,162 1,092,159 542,911 (1,349 ) 1,753,883 Mexico - - - 15,690 - 15,690 Total 539,610 727,248 1,891,555 774,833 (29,701 ) 3,903,545

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

Package and Courier

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 % 2019* % 2020 % 2019* % Total revenue 167,555 145,018 529,155 539,610 Fuel surcharge (13,461 ) (17,717 ) (47,665 ) (65,944 ) Revenue 154,094 100.0 % 127,301 100.0 % 481,490 100.0 % 473,666 100.0 % Materials and services expenses (net of fuel

surcharge) 72,115 46.8 % 55,737 43.8 % 220,741 45.8 % 203,441 43.0 % Personnel expenses 39,821 25.8 % 35,222 27.7 % 133,552 27.7 % 138,125 29.2 % Other operating expenses 6,234 4.0 % 7,015 5.5 % 23,145 4.8 % 25,973 5.5 % Depreciation of property and equipment 3,168 2.1 % 2,606 2.0 % 11,539 2.4 % 10,046 2.1 % Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,210 2.1 % 3,713 2.9 % 12,871 2.7 % 13,956 2.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 248 0.2 % 234 0.2 % 947 0.2 % 891 0.2 % (Gain) loss on sale of rolling stock and equipment (10 ) 0.0 % 47 0.0 % 43 0.0 % (135 ) -0.0 % Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets - 0.0 % (15 ) -0.0 % (10 ) -0.0 % (16 ) -0.0 % (Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings and assets

held for sale (93 ) (0.1 )% 62 0.0 % (91 ) -0.0 % (843 ) -0.2 % Operating income 29,401 19.1 % 22,680 17.8 % 78,753 16.4 % 82,228 17.4 % Adjusted EBITDA 35,934 23.3 % 29,295 23.0 % 104,019 21.6 % 106,278 22.4 %

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

Operational data Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 (unaudited) 2020 2019* Variance % 2020 2019* Variance % Revenue per pound (including fuel) $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.04 11.1 % $ 0.36 $ 0.35 $ 0.01 2.9 % Revenue per pound (excluding fuel) $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.05 16.1 % $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.02 6.5 % Revenue per shipment (including fuel) $ 6.40 $ 6.52 $ (0.12 ) -1.8 % $ 6.24 $ 6.29 $ (0.05 ) -0.8 % Tonnage (in thousands of metric tons) 192 185 7 3.8 % 658 695 (37 ) -5.3 % Shipments (in thousands) 26,185 22,244 3,941 17.7 % 84,854 85,743 (889 ) -1.0 % Average weight per shipment (in lbs.) 16.16 18.33 (2.17 ) -11.8 % 17.09 17.86 (0.77 ) -4.3 % Vehicle count, average 1,008 972 36 3.7 % 1,023 981 42 4.3 % Weekly revenue per vehicle (incl. fuel, in thousands of dollars) $ 12.79 $ 11.48 $ 1.31 11.4 % $ 9.95 $ 10.58 $ (0.63 ) -6.0 %

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar

Less-Than-Truckload

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 % 2019* % 2020 % 2019* % Total revenue 157,628 175,319 589,235 727,249 Fuel surcharge (16,547 ) (24,016 ) (66,384 ) (100,030 ) Revenue 141,081 100.0 % 151,303 100.0 % 522,851 100.0 % 627,219 100.0 % Materials and services expenses (net of fuel

surcharge) 67,140 47.6 % 75,026 49.6 % 252,334 48.3 % 315,648 50.3 % Personnel expenses 33,338 23.6 % 38,202 25.2 % 116,257 22.2 % 159,820 25.5 % Other operating expenses 3,587 2.5 % 7,788 5.1 % 16,593 3.2 % 26,720 4.3 % Depreciation of property and equipment 4,886 3.5 % 5,148 3.4 % 19,407 3.7 % 19,736 3.1 % Depreciation of right-of-use assets 5,546 3.9 % 6,159 4.1 % 22,555 4.3 % 24,825 4.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,179 1.5 % 2,129 1.4 % 8,392 1.6 % 8,359 1.3 % Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (62 ) -0.0 % (147 ) -0.1 % (519 ) -0.1 % (510 ) -0.1 % Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (6 ) -0.0 % (835 ) -0.6 % (175 ) -0.0 % (1,100 ) -0.2 % Loss (gain) on sale of land and buildings and assets

held for sale 9 0.0 % (1,478 ) -1.0 % 57 0.0 % (8,509 ) -1.4 % Operating income 24,464 17.3 % 19,311 12.8 % 87,950 16.8 % 82,230 13.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 37,084 26.3 % 31,269 20.7 % 138,361 26.5 % 126,641 20.2 %

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

Operational data Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 (unaudited) 2020 2019* Variance % 2020 2019* Variance % Adjusted operating ratio 82.7 % 88.2 % 83.2 % 88.2 % Revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel) $ 10.15 $ 9.99 0.16 1.6 % $ 9.77 $ 10.01 $ (0.24 ) -2.4 % Revenue per shipment (including fuel) $ 241.02 $ 253.35 $ (12.33 ) -4.9 % $ 240.11 $ 242.98 $ (2.87 ) -1.2 % Tonnage (in thousands of tons) 695 757 (62 ) -8.2 % 2,675 3,132 (457 ) -14.6 % Shipments (in thousands) 654 692 (38 ) -5.5 % 2,454 2,993 (539 ) -18.0 % Average weight per shipment (in lbs) 2,125 2,188 (63 ) -2.9 % 2,180 2,093 87 4.2 % Average length of haul (in miles) 811 839 (28 ) -3.3 % 818 830 (12 ) -1.4 % Vehicle count, average 902 1,016 (114 ) -11.2 % 918 1,024 (106 ) -10.4 %

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

Truckload

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 % 2019* % 2020 % 2019* % Total revenue 477,262 469,798 1,748,359 1,891,554 Fuel surcharge (39,127 ) (57,038 ) (163,522 ) (233,757 ) Revenue 438,135 100.0 % 412,760 100.0 % 1,584,837 100.0 % 1,657,797 100.0 % Materials and services expenses (net of fuel

surcharge) 188,660 43.1 % 178,936 43.4 % 654,220 41.3 % 707,028 42.6 % Personnel expenses 135,911 31.0 % 134,572 32.6 % 503,242 31.8 % 549,723 33.2 % Other operating expenses 14,323 3.3 % 12,534 3.0 % 52,337 3.3 % 53,472 3.2 % Depreciation of property and equipment 34,986 8.0 % 36,218 8.8 % 136,859 8.6 % 136,139 8.2 % Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,055 2.3 % 7,091 1.7 % 32,229 2.0 % 24,263 1.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 5,171 1.2 % 5,678 1.4 % 19,891 1.3 % 22,415 1.4 % Gain on sale of business (306 ) -0.1 % — 0.0 % (306 ) -0.0 % — 0.0 % Gain on sale of rolling stock and equipment (2,129 ) -0.5 % (3,603 ) -0.9 % (7,785 ) -0.5 % (14,698 ) -0.9 % Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (13 ) -0.0 % (126 ) -0.0 % (332 ) -0.0 % (369 ) -0.0 % Gain on sale of land and buildings and assets held for

sale (2,127 ) -0.5 % (4,957 ) -1.2 % (11,864 ) -0.7 % (12,348 ) -0.7 % Operating income 53,604 12.2 % 46,417 11.2 % 206,346 13.0 % 192,172 11.6 % Adjusted EBITDA 101,383 23.1 % 90,447 21.9 % 383,155 24.2 % 362,641 21.9 % * Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.





Operational data (unaudited) Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 2019* Variance % 2020 2019* Variance % U.S. based Conventional TL Revenue 161,476 156,678 4,798

3.1 % 632,590 646,782 (14,192 ) -2.2 % Adjusted operating ratio 91.5 % 92.4 % 92.0 % 91.5 % Total mileage (in thousands) 86,427 84,291 2,136 2.5 % 349,349 351,490 (2,141 ) -0.6 % Tractor count, average 2,932 2,929 3 0.1 % 2,949 2,960 (11 ) -0.4 % Trailer count, average 11,005 11,007 (2 ) -0.0 % 10,938 11,008 (70 ) -0.6 % Tractor age 2.2 1.8 0.4 22.2 % 2.2 1.8 0.4 22.2 % Trailer age 6.6 6.5 0.1 1.5 % 6.6 6.5 0.1 1.5 % Number of owner operators, average 560 424 136 32.1 % 509 400 109 27.3 % Canadian based Conventional TL Revenue 58,497 56,668 1,829 3.2 % 206,418 226,816 (20,398 ) -9.0 % Adjusted operating ratio 85.2 % 85.9 % 86.3 % 85.6 % Total mileage (in thousands) 23,095 24,236 (1,141 ) -4.7 % 89,212 98,943 (9,731 ) -9.8 % Tractor count, average 623 641 (18 ) -2.8 % 606 684 (78 ) -11.4 % Trailer count, average 2,809 2,826 (17 ) -0.6 % 2,796 2,884 (88 ) -3.1 % Tractor age 2.5 2.3 0.2 8.7 % 2.5 2.3 0.2 8.7 % Trailer age 5.9 5.4 0.5 9.3 % 5.9 5.4 0.5 9.3 % Number of owner operators, average 314 317 (3 ) -0.9 % 302 333 (31 ) -9.3 % Specialized TL Revenue 219,093 200,452 18,641 9.3 % 749,655 791,087 (41,432 ) -5.2 % Adjusted operating ratio 86.8 % 89.3 % 84.6 % 88.3 % Tractor count, average 2,314 2,189 125 5.7 % 2,096 2,099 (3 ) -0.1 % Trailer count, average 6,619 6,142 477 7.8 % 6,251 6,121 130 2.1 % Tractor age 4.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 % 4.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 % Trailer age 12.9 11.7 1.2 10.3 % 12.9 11.7 1.2 10.3 % Number of owner operators, average 1,132 1,224 (92 ) -7.5 % 1,115 1,191 (76 ) -6.4 %

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

Logistics

(unaudited) Three months ended December 31 Years ended December 31 (in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2020 % 2019* % 2020 % 2019* % Total revenue 327,689 206,268 945,130 774,833 Fuel surcharge (5,370 ) (7,307 ) (21,674 ) (29,511 ) Revenue 322,319 100.0 % 198,961 100.0 % 923,456 100.0 % 745,322 100.0 % Materials and services expenses (net of fuel

surcharge) 241,798 75.0 % 140,019 70.4 % 668,225 72.4 % 524,098 70.3 % Personnel expenses 24,381 7.6 % 25,427 12.8 % 93,579 10.1 % 96,593 13.0 % Other operating expenses 19,983 6.2 % 11,745 5.9 % 48,012 5.2 % 41,865 5.6 % Depreciation of property and equipment 596 0.2 % 640 0.3 % 2,336 0.3 % 2,147 0.3 % Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,138 1.0 % 2,520 1.3 % 13,204 1.4 % 14,148 1.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 5,608 1.7 % 4,557 2.3 % 17,889 1.9 % 17,302 2.3 % Bargain purchase gain — — — 0.0 % (4,008 ) -0.4 % (8,014 ) -1.1 % (Gain) loss on sale of rolling stock and equipment 368 0.1 % (5 ) -0.0 % 373 0.0 % (43 ) -0.0 % Gain on derecognition of right-of-use assets (20 ) -0.0 % (158 ) -0.1 % (618 ) -0.1 % (221 ) -0.0 % Loss on sale of land and buildings and assets

held for sale 5 0.0 % — 0.0 % 5 0.0 % — 0.0 % Operating income 26,462 8.2 % 14,216 7.1 % 84,459 9.1 % 57,447 7.7 % Adjusted EBITDA 35,809 11.1 % 21,933 11.0 % 113,885 12.3 % 83,030 11.1 %

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes references to certain non-IFRS financial measures as described below. These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation, in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The terms and definitions of IFRS and non-IFRS measures used in this press release and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided below.

Adjusted net income: Net income or loss excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, net change in the fair value and accretion expense of contingent considerations, net change in the fair value of derivatives, net foreign exchange gain or loss, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, gain or loss on sale of land and buildings, assets held for sale and sale of business, and loss from discontinued operations, net of tax and U.S. Tax Reform. In presenting an adjusted net income and adjusted EPS, the Company’s intent is to help provide an understanding of what would have been the net income and earnings per share in a context of significant business combinations and excluding specific impacts and to reflect earnings from a strictly operating perspective. The amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions comprises amortization expense of customer relationships, trademarks and non-compete agreements accounted for in business combinations and the income tax effects related to this amortization. Management also believes, in excluding amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, it provides more information on the amortization of intangible asset expense portion, net of tax, that will not have to be replaced to preserve the Company’s ability to generate similar future cash flows. The Company excludes these items because they affect the comparability of its financial results and could potentially distort the analysis of trends in its business performance. Excluding these items does not imply they are necessarily non-recurring.

Adjusted net income reconciliation:

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S.dollars, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 2020 2019* 2020 2019* Net income 86,328 56,680 275,675 233,677 Amortization of intangible assets related to business acquisitions, net of

tax 10,221 9,263 35,286 35,756 Net change in fair value and accretion expense of contingent

considerations, net of tax 104 40 165 146 Net change in fair value of derivatives, net of tax (373 ) — (373 ) — Net foreign exchange (gain) loss, net of tax 227 (328 ) (895 ) 161 Gain on sale of business, net of tax (230 ) — (230 ) — Bargain purchase gain — — (4,008 ) (8,014 ) Gain on sale of land and buildings and assets held for sale, net of tax (1,848 ) (6,872 ) (10,308 ) (18,691 ) Net loss from discontinued operations — 1,302 — 10,548 U.S. Tax Reform (1,072 ) — 4,451 — Adjusted net income 93,357 60,085 299,763 253,583 Adjusted EPS – basic 1.00 0.74 3.36 3.04 Adjusted EPS – diluted 0.98 0.72 3.30 2.97

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

Adjusted earnings per share (adjusted “EPS”) - basic: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares.

Adjusted EPS - diluted: Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted common shares.

Adjusted EBITDA: Net income or loss from continuing operations before finance income and costs, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings, assets held for sale and sale of business.

Segmented adjusted EBITDA refers to operating income (loss) from continuing operations before depreciation, amortization, impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of business, land and buildings, and assets held for sale. Management believes adjusted EBITDA to be a useful supplemental measure. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to assist in determining the ability of the Company to assess its performance.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 2020 2019* 2020 2019* Net income from continuing operations 86,328 57,955 275,675 244,225 Net finance costs 15,382 15,552 53,910 62,107 Income tax expense 15,412 19,277 86,982 76,536 Depreciation of property and equipment 43,753 44,721 170,520 168,720 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 21,618 19,508 80,496 77,326 Amortization of intangible assets 13,557 12,757 48,213 49,701 Gain on sale of business (306 ) — (306 ) — Bargain purchase gain — — (4,008 ) (8,014 ) (Gain) loss on sale of land and buildings 5 (8 ) 6 (9 ) Gain on sale of assets held for sale (2,211 ) (6,365 ) (11,899 ) (21,571 ) Adjusted EBITDA 193,538 163,397 699,589 649,021

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

Segmented adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations reconciliation:

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 2020 2019* 2020 2019* Package and Courier Operating income 29,401 22,680 78,753 82,228 Depreciation and amortization 6,626 6,553 25,357 24,893 Gain on sale of land and buildings (1 ) — — — (Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale (92 ) 62 (91 ) (843 ) Adjusted EBITDA 35,934 29,295 104,019 106,278 Less-Than-Truckload Operating income 24,464 19,311 87,950 82,230 Depreciation and amortization 12,611 13,436 50,354 52,920 Loss on sale of land and buildings 1 — 1 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets held for sale 8 (1,478 ) 56 (8,509 ) Adjusted EBITDA 37,084 31,269 138,361 126,641 Truckload Operating income 53,604 46,417 206,346 192,172 Depreciation and amortization 50,212 48,987 188,979 182,817 Gain on sale of business (306 ) — (306 ) — Gain on sale of land and buildings — (8 ) — (9 ) Gain on sale of assets held for sale (2,127 ) (4,949 ) (11,864 ) (12,339 ) Adjusted EBITDA 101,383 90,447 383,155 362,641 Logistics Operating income 26,462 14,216 84,459 57,447 Depreciation and amortization 9,342 7,717 33,429 33,597 Bargain purchase gain — — (4,008 ) (8,014 ) Loss on sale of land and buildings 5 — 5 — Adjusted EBITDA 35,809 21,933 113,885 83,030 Corporate Operating loss (16,809 ) (9,840 ) (40,941 ) (31,209 ) Depreciation and amortization 137 293 1,110 1,520 Loss on sale of assets held for sale — — — 120 Adjusted EBITDA (16,672 ) (9,547 ) (39,831 ) (29,569 )

* Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

Operating margin from continuing operations is calculated as operating income (loss) from continuing operations as a percentage of revenue before fuel surcharge.

Adjusted operating ratio: Operating expenses from continuing operations before impairment of intangible assets, bargain purchase gain, and gain or loss on sale of land and buildings, assets held for sale and sale of business (“Adjusted operating expenses”), net of fuel surcharge revenue, divided by revenue before fuel surcharge. Although the adjusted operating ratio is not a recognized financial measure defined by IFRS, it is a widely recognized measure in the transportation industry, which the Company believes provides a comparable benchmark for evaluating the Company’s performance. Also, to facilitate the comparison of business level activity and operating costs between periods, the Company compares the revenue before fuel surcharge (“revenue”) and reallocates the fuel surcharge revenue to materials and services expenses within operating expenses.

Consolidated adjusted operating ratio from continuing operations reconciliation:

(unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three months ended

December 31 Years ended

December 31 2020 2019* 2020 2019* Operating expenses 1,004,884 896,248 3,364,567 3,520,677 Gain on sale of business 306 — 306 — Bargain purchase gain — — 4,008 8,014 Gain (loss) on sale of land and building (5 ) 8 (6 ) 9 Gain on sale of assets held for sale 2,211 6,365 11,899 21,571 Adjusted operating expenses 1,007,396 902,621 3,380,774 3,550,271 Fuel surcharge revenue (73,859 ) (105,315 ) (296,831 ) (425,969 ) Adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge revenue 933,537 797,306 3,083,943 3,124,302 Revenue before fuel surcharge 1,048,147 883,717 3,484,303 3,477,576 Adjusted operating ratio 89.1 % 90.2 % 88.5 % 89.8 % *Recasted for change in presentation currency from Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar.

Less-Than-Truckload and Truckload reportable segments adjusted operating ratio reconciliation and Truckload operating segments reconciliations: