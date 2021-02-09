 

Year-End Report 2020; January 1–December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 13:20  |  45   |   |   

  • Net asset value on December 31, 2020, was SEK 121.2 billion, or SEK 279 per share, an increase during the year of SEK 20 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value increased by 8%. On February 8, 2021, net asset value was SEK 297 per share.
  • The total return for 2020 was 18% for the Class A and the Class C shares, compared with 15% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).
  • Earnings per share during 2020 were SEK 19.39.
  • During 2020, shares were purchased in Volvo A for SEK 2.1 billion, in Essity B for SEK 0.9 billion, in Handelsbanken A for SEK 0.6 billion, in SCA B for SEK 0.4 billion and in Sandvik for SEK 0.3 billion. Furthermore, shares were divested in, Essity A for SEK 0.2 billion.
  • The debt-equities ratio as per December 31, 2020, was 6%.
  • Due to the prevailing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19-pandemic the Annual General Meeting 2020 decided to not pay any dividend for 2019, in accordance with the Boards’ proposal.
  • The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of SEK 6.25 per share (0.00) and an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 per share.       

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, at 1:20 p.m. CET on February 9, 2021. Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Phone: +46-8-666 64 19, Email: ssl@industrivarden.se

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Year-End Report 2020; January 1–December 31, 2020 Net asset value on December 31, 2020, was SEK 121.2 billion, or SEK 279 per share, an increase during the year of SEK 20 per share. Including reinvested dividend, net asset value increased by 8%. On February 8, 2021, net asset value was SEK 297 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
New number of votes and shares outstanding
27.01.21
Nominating Committee’s proposal for Board of Directors ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting