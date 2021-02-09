 

Tennant Company Launches New Commercial Floor Scrubbers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021   

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of solutions to reinvent how the world cleans, today announced the launch of a suite of commercial floor scrubbers to the North American market that reduce the cost to clean with simple operation and dependable scrubbing performance. The T290 and T390 Walk-Behind Scrubbers and the T581 Micro-Rider Scrubber provide core functionality at a competitive price and expand Tennant’s current line of commercial floor scrubbers by providing more solutions to fit everyday cleaning needs. The CS5 Micro-Scrubber is a floor-cleaning solution for small spaces like convenience stores, restaurants, and health and education facilities that would typically rely on a mop and bucket.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005147/en/

Tennant's T290 Walk-Behind Scrubber (Photo: Business Wire).

Tennant's T290 Walk-Behind Scrubber (Photo: Business Wire).

“Our customers are committed to maintaining the health and safety of their facilities and enhancing their properties’ image—all while facing pressure to reduce the cost of cleaning,” said David Strohsack, Vice President of Global Marketing for Tennant Company. “We developed these new commercial scrubbers with these challenges in mind. The result is a set of core solutions that can enhance the image of our customers’ facilities, prioritize health and safety, and simplify maintenance and operation—at a competitive price.”

“These new machines reflect Tennant’s commitment to innovation and our focus on winning where we have a competitive advantage,” said Chris Killingstad, Tennant Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to our unsurpassed engineering capabilities, we’re able to use customer insights to solve real-world problems, and we’re able to do so with products that deliver the value proposition our customers look for with the Tennant level of quality they’ve come to expect.”

The Latest Commercial Scrubbers

The T290 Walk-Behind Scrubber is ideal for cleaning small and congested spaces found in retail stores and schools. This 20” scrubber is compact and easy to maneuver with pad-assist or self-propel operation. It comes with intuitive controls such as the low-tank-level indicator light, tilt-back tank and in-line solution filter for simple operation and maintenance. The durable “V”-shaped squeegee design and standard Linatex squeegee blades allow for consistent water pickup. Avoid kneeling to put the brush on, with hands-free brush replacement.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

