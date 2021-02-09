Correction of record date for dividend Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 09.02.2021, 15:00 | 26 | 0 | 0 09.02.2021, 15:00 | In Industrivärden’s Year-End Report 2020 an incorrect statement of the record date, for the dividend proposed by the Board, has been stated. The record date is April, 23, 2021.

Stockholm, February 9, 2021 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 3:00 p.m. CET on February 9, 2021. Attachment Korrigering avstämningsdag_210209_eng

