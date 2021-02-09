Fnac Darty Presentation of a new strategic plan on February 23, 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 09.02.2021, 17:45 | 47 | 0 |
PRESENTATION OF A NEW STRATEGIC PLAN ON FEBRUARY 23, 2021
Following the success of the Confiance + strategic plan launched in December 2017, the Group will present its new strategic plan during its 2020 full-year results presentation on February 23 at 5.45 pm (CET).
Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer, and Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Chief Financial Officer, will host a remote conference call on the same day at 6.30 pm (CET) for investors and analysts, just after the 2020 full-year results presentation.
Details to follow in an invitation.
CONTACTS
|ANALYSTS/INVESTORS
|Stéphanie Laval
|
stephanie.laval@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 55 21 52 53
|Marina Louvard
|
marina.louvard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)1 72 28 17 08
|PRESS
|Audrey Bouchard
|
audrey.bouchard@fnacdarty.com
+33 (0)6 17 25 03 77
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0