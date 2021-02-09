 

DGAP-DD Medios AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.02.2021, 18:01  |  33   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.02.2021 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Gärtner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Medios AG

b) LEI
391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of stock options against cash settlement
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.73 EUR 2917320 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.7300 EUR 2917320.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-02-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.02.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64532  09.02.2021 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Medios AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 09.02.2021 / 18:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
EQS-News: Relief gibt Rücktritt von Thomaz Burckhardt als Mitglied des Verwaltungsrates bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der UMT United Mobility Technology AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung und bestellt ein ...
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group gewinnt führende Multibanking-App Finanzguru als neuen Plattform-Kunden
DGAP-News: Evotec and Related Sciences enter integrated drug discovery and development partnership
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH resolves to issue its third corporate bond
EQS-Adhoc: Metall Zug Group: New office building for VZ Depository Bank at Tech Cluster Zug
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Announces Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Production Agreement
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Medios AG deutsch
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Medios AG english
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Medios AG deutsch
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
01.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
26.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
26.01.21
BERENBERG belässt Medios auf 'Buy'
25.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
25.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)
22.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Medios AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.01.21
601
Medios AG- Neuer hochinteressanter Pharmastar am Himmel
21.05.20
10
DGAP-News: Medios AG bestätigt nach dem ersten Quartal die Prognose für 2020 - Aufnahme in den Prime