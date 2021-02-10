 

Launch of the second stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 09:06  |  36   |   |   

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the second stage of Erminurme residential development project in Tartu Parish. The stage includes two buildings at Erminurme Road 12 and 16 with 37 apartments, which will be completed in December 2021.
  
Erminurme residential buildings have energy class A rating. The size of the apartments ranges between 47–97 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 1,630 euros. Merko will build parking spaces around the houses, and create greenery, recreational areas and children’s playgrounds in the interior courtyards.
  
Erminurme (merko.ee/erminurme/) residential quarter is located on the border of Tartu Parish and the City of Tartu close to Estonian National Museum and Raadi Manor complex. The development project comprises in total of twelve new 2–3-storeyed residential buildings with 224 apartments. The first stage of the development project, a building with 18 apartments at Erminurme Road 10, will be completed in August 2021.

  
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.
  
Additional information: Mr. Juhan Varik, Head of South-Estonia Department of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.
  
Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee
  

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Launch of the second stage of the Erminurme residential project (Tartu, Estonia) AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the second stage of Erminurme residential development project in Tartu Parish. The stage includes two buildings at Erminurme Road 12 and 16 with 37 apartments, which will be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Construction contract in Estonia (below grade construction works of Liivalaia business and residential complex, Tallinn)
08.02.21
Construction contract in Lithuania (production building in Kaunas district)
22.01.21
Construction contract in Lithuania (car service building in Vilnius)
18.01.21
Launch of a new residential development project in Noblessner seafront quarter (Tallinn, Estonia)
11.01.21
Launch of the Nõmme 328 residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)