Blue Rhino Introduces Home Propane Delivery Service in Five New Cities

Blue Rhino is now delivering to homes in Denver; Oklahoma City; Richmond, Virginia; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This expansion follows the brand’s successful home delivery pilot program in Atlanta and Tampa, Florida.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s better than fueling backyard fun year-round using Blue Rhino, the nation’s leading propane tank provider? How about having a fresh, cleaned, inspected, and ready-to-grill Blue Rhino tank delivered directly to your doorstep? Residents of five additional U.S. cities can now enjoy just that, thanks to the expansion of Blue Rhino’s home delivery service.

Backyard grillers can check the availability of Blue Rhino home delivery in their ZIP code by visiting www.BlueRhino.com/WeDeliver. Users can then choose to exchange their empty tank or receive a tank without exchanging. Payment is easily made after indicating the type of residence and providing instructions on where to leave the fresh tank. Deliveries will be made Monday-Saturday within 48 hours of receipt. Deliveries will not be made on Sundays or major holidays.

“At Blue Rhino, we’ve long believed that time spent around the grill is far better than time spent away from it,” said Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Ferrellgas. “Our convenient new service helps homeowners spend more quality time at home with family and friends, while also keeping them happy and full with fresh food prepared on the grill. At a time when outdoor gatherings and safe deliveries are more important than ever – and backyard chefs are grilling out more than ever – Blue Rhino is thrilled to introduce a new home delivery service in these five cities.”

Founded in 1994 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and sold today at more than 60,000 retail outlets in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, Blue Rhino is America’s #1 propane tank exchange brand and a part of Ferrellgas, L.P. Its home delivery service is available in select markets across the country. More information about the brand can be found at BlueRhino.com.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 22.8 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2020. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Contact: CommunicationsDept@Ferrellgas.com