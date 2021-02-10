Rogers Corporation Reports Fire in S. Korea Plant

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) reports that there was a fire at its UTIS manufacturing facility in Ansan, S. Korea on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at approximately 9 p.m. local time. The site was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries; however, there is extensive damage to the manufacturing site. The source of the fire is currently under investigation.

This facility manufactures eSorba polyurethane foams used in portable electronics and display applications. These operations will be disrupted, but it is too early to determine the expected duration of the disruption.