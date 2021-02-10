Mercer Appoints Pat Tomlinson as President, US & Canada and Stephanie Penner as US East Market CEO

“Both Pat and Stephanie are tremendous leaders in our business,” said Ms. Ferland. “As we navigate through and emerge from the COVID crisis, we are confident they will further help us provide exceptional service and solutions to our clients while strategically growing our business throughout the US. We’re thrilled to welcome them to their new roles.”

Mercer , a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, has named Pat Tomlinson as President, US & Canada, reporting to Martine Ferland, President and CEO. Mercer has appointed Stephanie Penner to succeed Mr. Tomlinson’s previous role as US East Market CEO. They will both continue to be based in New York.

Mr. Tomlinson has more than 20 years in the HR consulting and services industry. He joined Mercer from Aon Hewitt in 2014 to lead the Career business in North America, where he led a strategic turnaround and executed on several acquisitions that shifted Mercer’s business toward the future. Mr. Tomlinson earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Ms. Penner has worked with clients across a broad range of industries for more than 20 years to develop workforce strategies that align with their broader business objectives and values. Most recently, she was Mercer’s Tri-state office leader where she was responsible for building and strengthening local client relationships, driving revenue growth and expanding market presence across the region. Ms. Penner earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Mercer

