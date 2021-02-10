 

Mercer Appoints Pat Tomlinson as President, US & Canada and Stephanie Penner as US East Market CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 16:13  |  33   |   |   

Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, has named Pat Tomlinson as President, US & Canada, reporting to Martine Ferland, President and CEO. Mercer has appointed Stephanie Penner to succeed Mr. Tomlinson’s previous role as US East Market CEO. They will both continue to be based in New York.

“Both Pat and Stephanie are tremendous leaders in our business,” said Ms. Ferland. “As we navigate through and emerge from the COVID crisis, we are confident they will further help us provide exceptional service and solutions to our clients while strategically growing our business throughout the US. We’re thrilled to welcome them to their new roles.”

Mr. Tomlinson has more than 20 years in the HR consulting and services industry. He joined Mercer from Aon Hewitt in 2014 to lead the Career business in North America, where he led a strategic turnaround and executed on several acquisitions that shifted Mercer’s business toward the future. Mr. Tomlinson earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Ms. Penner has worked with clients across a broad range of industries for more than 20 years to develop workforce strategies that align with their broader business objectives and values. Most recently, she was Mercer’s Tri-state office leader where she was responsible for building and strengthening local client relationships, driving revenue growth and expanding market presence across the region. Ms. Penner earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue of $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercer Appoints Pat Tomlinson as President, US & Canada and Stephanie Penner as US East Market CEO Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, has named Pat Tomlinson as President, US & Canada, reporting to Martine Ferland, President and CEO. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Benoît Garel Appointed Managing Director of Europcar Mobility Group Australia/New Zealand
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Win with empathy: Collective responsibility, diversity and flexibility top priorities for US organizations in 2021, according to new Mercer study
28.01.21
Marsh & McLennan Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
20.01.21
Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
19.01.21
HERO, Mercer release 2020 Progress Report for HERO Health and Well-Being Best Practices Scorecard in Collaboration with Mercer
14.01.21
Marsh & McLennan Announces Carbon Reduction Commitments