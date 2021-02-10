 

Closure of the Company's Offer under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2020/2021

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

LEI CODE 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68

CLOSURE OF THE COMPANY’S OFFER UNDER THE ALBION VCTS PROSPECTUS TOP UP OFFERS 2020/2021 ("ALBION VCT OFFERS")

The Board of Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached its £9 million limit (inclusive of the £3 million over-allotment facility exercised) under its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 5 January 2021 ("Offer"), which as of today is fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

Allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing are expected to take place on 26 February 2021, for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 9 April 2021 for applications in respect of the 2021/2022 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 3 business days following allotment.

The offers in respect of the three companies still participating in the Albion VCT Offers remain open and valid applications for shares in the Company received subsequent to the Offer closing will be dealt with in accordance with prospective investors' instructions on their application forms.

Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
10 February 2021




