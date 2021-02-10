Kaman Corporation Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Kaman Corp. (NYSE:KAMN) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2020 results after the stock market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021, and host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 am ET on Friday, February 26, 2021. In addition, a supplemental presentation relating to the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be posted to the Company’s website prior to the earnings call at http://www.kaman.com/investors/presentations.

The call will be accessible by telephone within the U.S. at (844) 473-0975 and from outside the U.S. at (562) 350-0826 (using the Conference I.D.: 6195753) or via the Internet at www.kaman.com. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available two hours after the call and can be accessed at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 (using the Conference I.D.: 6195753).