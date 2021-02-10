Hanwei Energy Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (TSX: HE) (“Hanwei” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020. All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

With the recent announcements of various COVID-19 vaccine approvals in Canada and around the world, oil prices have recently increased. Commodity prices and the economic environment remains volatile and challenging which has adversely affected the Company's operational results and financial position. The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and the ultimate duration and magnitude of the impact on the economy and the financial effect on the Company is not known at this time.

Financial and Operating Update

The Company has two reportable segments for its continuing operations: its FRP pipe manufacturing and its oil and gas production. The pipe segment produces and sells fiberglass reinforced plastic (“FRP”) pipe for the oil and gas industry and other infrastructure applications. The oil and gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020: