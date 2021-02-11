Joint stock company Kelmės Pieninė transfers its business of production and sales of fresh dairy products within Vilvi Group

To this day, AB Kelmės Pieninė, belonging to Vilvi Group, has been conducting different businesses: producing and selling fresh dairy products, and producing and selling dry milk products. UAB Kelmės Pienas, taking over the production of fresh dairy products (cottage cheese, yoghurt, sour cream, cream, butter and skimmed milk) as continuous economic activity and complex, was established in order to separate these two activities and make them more efficient. Joint stock company Kelmės Pieninė will transfer the agreements, property and related rights and obligations to the extent that they are related namely to producing fresh dairy products. The transfer is expected to be completed by 28 February 2021.

Following the transfer, joint stock company Kelmės Pieninė will continue its main business of producing dry milk products.

The decision to split the Business has been adopted in order to reorganise the activity and structure of the companies within Vilvi Group, ensuring their efficiency, optimisation and diversification.

