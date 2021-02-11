Tyson Foods Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

1 Certain items for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 have been revised as described in Part I, Item 1. Notes to Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 2, 2021.

2 The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Adjusted operating income and adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measure.

First Quarter Highlights

GAAP EPS of $1.28, down 7% from prior year; Adjusted EPS of $1.94, up 28% from prior year

GAAP operating income of $705 million, down 7% from prior year; Adjusted operating income of $1,025 million, up 24% from prior year

Total Company GAAP operating margin of 6.7%; Adjusted operating margin of 9.5%

Liquidity of $4.2 billion at January 2, 2021

Results impacted by approximately $120 million of direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19

Repaid $750 million of our $1.5 billion outstanding term loan in February 2021

“We delivered strong operating earnings performance, exceeding $1 billion in operating income for the quarter,” said Dean Banks, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “This performance was driven by higher earnings in our Prepared Foods, Beef, and Chicken segments and demonstrates our effectiveness in addressing customer and consumer needs, while continuing to manage the ongoing effects of the global pandemic. I am exceptionally proud of our global team for their contributions to this strong result.”

“As we navigate continued market volatility, our multi-protein portfolio creates the fuel for disciplined investments in higher margin, higher growth opportunities ahead. We will continuously seek to remove unnecessary costs from the business and invest in the right areas. Looking forward, I’m confident that our team is executing on the right priorities to meet our commitments and drive shareholder value creation.”

“We’re optimistic about the continued success of Tyson Foods, and we are positioned for long-term, sustainable growth. We have an incredible opportunity through our leadership in sustainability and social responsibility to drive a more sustainable future for our company and our planet.”

SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions)

Sales (for the first quarter ended January 2, 2021, and December 28, 2019) First Quarter Volume Avg. Price 2021 2020 1 Change Change 3 Beef $ 3,987 $ 3,838 5.6 % (1.7 ) % Pork 1,439 1,379 (3.0 ) % 7.4 % Chicken 2,831 3,292 (7.0 ) % 2.7 % Prepared Foods 2,113 2,140 (8.8 ) % 7.5 % International/Other 469 498 (6.8 ) % 1.0 % Intersegment Sales (379 ) (332 ) n/a n/a Total $ 10,460 $ 10,815 (4.4 ) % 4.2 %





Operating Income (Loss) (for the first quarter ended January 2, 2021, and December 28, 2019) First Quarter Operating Margin 2021 2020 1 2021 2020 1 Beef $ 528 $ 342 13.2 % 8.9 % Pork 116 191 8.1 % 13.9 % Chicken (216 ) 57 (7.6 ) % 1.7 % Prepared Foods 266 158 12.6 % 7.4 % International/Other 11 10 n/a n/a Total $ 705 $ 758 6.7 % 7.0 %





Adjusted Segment Results (in millions)

Adjusted2 Operating Income (Non-GAAP) (for the first quarter ended January 2, 2021, and December 28, 2019) First Quarter Adjusted Operating

Margin (Non-GAAP)3 2021 2020 2021 2020 Beef $ 528 $ 363 13.2 % 9.5 % Pork 116 193 8.1 % 14.0 % Chicken 104 78 3.3 % 2.4 % Prepared Foods 266 180 12.6 % 8.4 % International/Other 11 12 n/a n/a Total $ 1,025 $ 826 9.5 % 7.6 %

3 Average Price Change and Adjusted Operating Margin for the Chicken Segment and Total Company for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 exclude a $320 million legal contingency accrual recognized as a reduction to Sales.



COVID-19 Expenses

We incurred direct incremental expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19 totaling approximately $120 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. These direct incremental expenses primarily included team member costs associated with worker health and availability including direct costs for personal protection equipment, production facility sanitization, COVID-19 testing, donations, product downgrades, rendered product and certain professional fees, partially offset by CARES Act credits. Other indirect costs associated with COVID-19 are not reflected in this amount, including costs associated with raw materials, distribution and transportation, plant underutilization and reconfiguration, premiums paid to cattle producers and pricing discounts.



Summary of Segment Results

Beef - Sales volume increased primarily due to strong domestic and export demand as well as the prior year impact of a fire which caused the temporary closure of a production facility for the majority of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Average sales price decreased primarily due to increased availability of market-ready live cattle. Operating income increased due to strong demand as we continued to optimize revenues relative to live cattle supply, partially offset by production inefficiencies and direct incremental expenses related to COVID-19. Additionally, operating income in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was impacted by a cattle supplier's misappropriation of Company funds, which resulted in a $55 million gain related to the recovery of cattle inventory as compared to a $68 million loss recognized in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Outlook

For the remainder of fiscal 2021, USDA indicates domestic protein production (beef, pork, chicken and turkey) to be flat as compared to fiscal 2020 levels. The following is a summary of the outlook for each of our segments, as well as an outlook for revenues, capital expenditures, net interest expense, liquidity and tax rate for fiscal 2021. On an adjusted basis, we anticipate Prepared Foods results will improve in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020, and the Pork segment will remain strong, although not at fiscal 2020 levels. At current grain prices, we believe Chicken results will likely be lower in fiscal 2021 as compared to fiscal 2020, and because of stronger than expected performance in beef and current market conditions, we expect the Beef segment to deliver fiscal 2021 results that are similar or marginally lower as compared to fiscal 2020.4

COVID-19 – We continue to proactively manage the Company and its operations through this global pandemic. Given the nature of our business, demand for food and protein may shift amongst sales channels and experience disruptions, but over time we expect worldwide demand to continue to increase. We are experiencing multiple challenges related to the pandemic. These challenges are anticipated to increase our operating costs and negatively impact our volumes in fiscal 2021. We cannot currently predict the ultimate impact that COVID-19 will have on our short- and long-term demand, as it will depend on, among other things, the severity and duration of the COVID-19 crisis. Our liquidity is expected to be adequate to continue to run our operations and meet our obligations as they become due. For fiscal 2021, we estimate that we will incur approximately $440 million of direct incremental expenses associated with the impact of COVID-19; however, some of these incremental expenses may become permanent over time.

4 The Company is not able to reconcile its full-year fiscal 2021 adjusted results to its fiscal 2021 projected GAAP results because certain information necessary to calculate such measure on a GAAP basis is unavailable or dependent on the timing of future events outside of our control. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature of the amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of this measure without unreasonable effort. Adjusted measures should not be considered a substitute for operating margin or any other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on the Company’s GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 1 Sales $ 10,460 $ 10,815 Cost of Sales 9,283 9,375 Gross Profit 1,177 1,440 Selling, General and Administrative 472 682 Operating Income 705 758 Other (Income) Expense: Interest income (2 ) (3 ) Interest expense 110 120 Other, net (19 ) (16 ) Total Other (Income) Expense 89 101 Income before Income Taxes 616 657 Income Tax Expense 144 148 Net Income 472 509 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 5 4 Net Income Attributable to Tyson $ 467 $ 505 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Class A Basic 293 293 Class B Basic 70 70 Diluted 365 367 Net Income Per Share Attributable to Tyson: Class A Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.42 Class B Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.27 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 1.38 Dividends Declared Per Share: Class A $ 0.470 $ 0.465 Class B $ 0.423 $ 0.419 Sales Growth (3.3 ) % Margins: (Percent of Sales) Gross Profit 11.3 % 13.3 % Operating Income 6.7 % 7.0 % Net Income Attributable to Tyson 4.5 % 4.7 % Effective Tax Rate 23.4 % 22.5 %





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

January 2, 2021 October 3, 2020 1 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,406 $ 1,420 Accounts receivable, net 1,900 1,952 Inventories 3,915 3,859 Other current assets 323 367 Total Current Assets 8,544 7,598 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,664 7,596 Goodwill 10,913 10,899 Intangible Assets, net 6,719 6,774 Other Assets 1,618 1,589 Total Assets $ 35,458 $ 34,456 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Current debt $ 566 $ 548 Accounts payable 1,997 1,876 Other current liabilities 2,286 1,810 Total Current Liabilities 4,849 4,234 Long-Term Debt 10,791 10,791 Deferred Income Taxes 2,331 2,317 Other Liabilities 1,706 1,728 Total Tyson Shareholders’ Equity 15,638 15,254 Noncontrolling Interests 143 132 Total Shareholders’ Equity 15,781 15,386 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 35,458 $ 34,456





TYSON FOODS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 1 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 472 $ 509 Depreciation and amortization 298 288 Deferred income taxes 17 (13 ) Other, net 18 27 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 580 83 Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,385 894 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (289 ) (312 ) Purchases of marketable securities (14 ) (35 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 15 19 Proceeds from sale of business — 29 Other, net 29 (82 ) Cash Used for Investing Activities (259 ) (381 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 29 38 Payments on debt (29 ) (31 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 180 Payments on revolving credit facility — (250 ) Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper — 4,675 Repayments of commercial paper — (4,855 ) Purchases of Tyson Class A common stock (17 ) (132 ) Dividends (159 ) (150 ) Stock options exercised 4 20 Other, net (1 ) (2 ) Cash Used for Financing Activities (173 ) (507 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 16 7 Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 969 13 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Year 1,466 484 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period 2,435 497 Less: Restricted Cash at End of Period 29 — Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 2,406 $ 497





TYSON FOODS, INC.

EBITDA Reconciliations

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 1 October 3, 2020 1 January 2, 2021 Net income $ 472 $ 509 $ 2,071 $ 2,034 Less: Interest income (2 ) (3 ) (10 ) (9 ) Add: Interest expense 110 120 485 475 Add: Income tax expense 144 148 593 589 Add: Depreciation 229 217 900 912 Add: Amortization5 66 68 278 276 EBITDA $ 1,019 $ 1,059 $ 4,317 $ 4,277 Adjustments to EBITDA: Add: Legal contingency accrual $ 320 $ — $ — $ 320 Add: Restructuring and related charges — 52 75 $ 23 Add/(Less): Beef production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds (6 ) 16 1 (21 ) Less: Gain from pension plan terminations — — (116 ) (116 ) Less: Impact of additional week in fiscal 2020 — — (96 ) (96 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,333 $ 1,127 $ 4,181 $ 4,387 Total gross debt $ 11,339 $ 11,357 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,420 ) (2,406 ) Less: Short-term investments — — Total net debt $ 9,919 $ 8,951 Ratio Calculations: Gross debt/EBITDA 2.6x 2.7x Net debt/EBITDA 2.3x 2.1x Gross debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.7x 2.6x Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA 2.4x 2.0x

5 Excludes the amortization of debt issuance and debt discount expense of $3 million for the three months ended January 2, 2021 and December 28, 2019 and $14 million for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020 and the twelve months ended January 2, 2021 as it is included in interest expense.

EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Net debt to EBITDA (Adjusted EBITDA) represents the ratio of our debt, net of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, net debt to EBITDA and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA are presented as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is a tool intended to assist our management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision-making by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our core operations on an ongoing basis.

We believe the presentation of these financial measures helps management and investors to assess our operating performance from period to period, including our ability to generate earnings sufficient to service our debt, enhances understanding of our financial performance and highlights operational trends. These measures are widely used by investors and rating agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies; however, the measurements of EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) and net debt to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA) may not be comparable to those of other companies, which may limit their usefulness as comparative measures. EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) and net debt to EBITDA (and to Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures required by or calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of operating cash flow or liquidity. EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) is a useful tool for assessing, but is not a reliable indicator of, our ability to generate cash to service our debt obligations because certain of the items added to net income to determine EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA) involve outlays of cash. As a result, actual cash available to service our debt obligations will be different from EBITDA (and Adjusted EBITDA). Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

EPS Reconciliations

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

First Quarter Pretax Impact EPS Impact 2021 2020 2021 2020 1 Reported net income per share attributable to Tyson (GAAP EPS) $ 1.28 $ 1.38 Add: Legal contingency accrual $ 320 $ — 0.67 — (Less)/Add: Beef production facility fire insurance proceeds, net of costs $ (6 ) $ 16 (0.01 ) 0.03 Add: Restructuring and related charges $ — $ 52 — 0.11 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) $ 1.94 $ 1.52

Adjusted net income per share attributable to Tyson (Adjusted EPS) is presented as a supplementary measure of our financial performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use Adjusted EPS as an internal performance measurement and as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe Adjusted EPS is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance and is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EPS. Further, we believe that Adjusted EPS is a useful measure because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted EPS should not be considered a substitute for net income per share attributable to Tyson or any other measure of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

TYSON FOODS, INC.

Operating Income Reconciliation

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (for the first quarter ended January 2, 2021) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International/

Other Total Reported operating income (loss) $ 528 $ 116 $ (216 ) $ 266 $ 11 $ 705 Add: Legal contingency accrual — — 320 — — 320 Adjusted operating income $ 528 $ 116 $ 104 $ 266 $ 11 $ 1,025





Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)1 (for the first quarter ended December 28, 2019) Beef Pork Chicken Prepared

Foods International/

Other Total Reported operating income $ 342 $ 191 $ 57 $ 158 $ 10 $ 758 Add: Restructuring and related charges 5 2 21 22 2 52 Add: Beef production facility fire costs, net of insurance proceeds 16 — — — — 16 Adjusted operating income $ 363 $ 193 $ 78 $ 180 $ 12 $ 826

Adjusted operating income is presented as a supplementary measure of our operating performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measurement and as one criterion for evaluating our performance relative to that of our peers. We believe adjusted operating income is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our operating performance and is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report adjusted operating income. Further, we believe that adjusted operating income is a useful measure because it improves comparability of results of operations from period to period. Adjusted operating income should not be considered as a substitute for operating income or any other measure of operating performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Investors should rely primarily on our GAAP results and use non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally in making investment decisions. Our calculation of adjusted operating income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had 139,000 team members at October 3, 2020. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this report constitutes forward-looking statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, current views and estimates of our outlook for fiscal 2021, other future economic circumstances, industry conditions in domestic and international markets, our performance and financial results (e.g., debt levels, return on invested capital, value-added product growth, capital expenditures, tax rates, access to foreign markets and dividend policy). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and experiences to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the factors that may cause actual results and experiences to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are the following: (i) the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic and associated responses has had, and is expected to continue to have, an adverse impact on our business and operations; (ii) our ability to make effective acquisitions or joint ventures and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses into existing operations; (iii) the effectiveness of our financial fitness program; (iv) the implementation of an enterprise resource planning system; (v) access to foreign markets together with foreign economic conditions, including currency fluctuations, import/export restrictions and foreign politics; (vi) cyber incidents, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems; (vii) risks associated with our failure to consummate favorable acquisition transactions or integrate certain acquisitions' operations; (viii) the Tyson Limited Partnership’s ability to exercise significant control over the Company; (ix) fluctuations in the cost and availability of inputs and raw materials, such as live cattle, live swine, feed grains (including corn and soybean meal) and energy; (x) market conditions for finished products, including competition from other global and domestic food processors, supply and pricing of competing products and alternative proteins and demand for alternative proteins; (xi) outbreak of a livestock disease (such as African swine fever (ASF), avian influenza (AI) or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE)), which could have an adverse effect on livestock we own, the availability of livestock we purchase, consumer perception of certain protein products or our ability to access certain domestic and foreign markets; (xii) changes in consumer preference and diets and our ability to identify and react to consumer trends; (xiii) effectiveness of advertising and marketing programs; (xiv) significant marketing plan changes by large customers or loss of one or more large customers; (xv) our ability to leverage brand value propositions; (xvi) changes in availability and relative costs of labor and contract farmers and our ability to maintain good relationships with team members, labor unions, contract farmers and independent producers providing us livestock; (xvii) issues related to food safety, including costs resulting from product recalls, regulatory compliance and any related claims or litigation; (xviii) compliance with and changes to regulations and laws (both domestic and foreign), including changes in accounting standards, tax laws, environmental laws, agricultural laws and occupational, health and safety laws; (xix) adverse results from litigation; (xx) risks associated with leverage, including cost increases due to rising interest rates or changes in debt ratings or outlook; (xxi) impairment in the carrying value of our goodwill or indefinite life intangible assets; (xxii) our participation in multiemployer pension plans; (xxiii) volatility in capital markets or interest rates; (xxiv) risks associated with our commodity purchasing activities; (xxv) the effect of, or changes in, general economic conditions; (xxvi) impacts on our operations caused by factors and forces beyond our control, such as natural disasters, fire, bioterrorism, pandemics or extreme weather; (xxvii) failure to maximize or assert our intellectual property rights; (xxviii) effects related to changes in tax rates, valuation of deferred tax assets and liabilities, or tax laws and their interpretation; (xxix) the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting, including identification of additional material weaknesses; and (xxx) the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

