 

Neuronetics Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions to Support Future Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Elevated roles announced for executive team members Steve Furlong, Greg Harper and Kara Thornton

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced three executive leadership team promotions to support the Company’s strategic growth plans.

Effective immediately, Steve Furlong was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Greg Harper to Vice President, Research & Development and Clinical; and Kara Thornton to Vice President, Human Resources. All roles report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Keith Sullivan.

“We are fortunate to have these leaders providing strategic guidance and championing our mission day in and day out,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “The executive leadership team and I share the same vision for the future of Neuronetics and I look forward to collaborating with these individuals in their elevated roles to drive the company forward. My sincerest congratulations to Steve, Greg and Kara on their achievements and well-deserved promotions.”

With more than 30 years of experience, Mr. Furlong has served as the Company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since July 2019. Prior to joining Neuronetics, Mr. Furlong served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Metabolon and built his career working in the financial realm of several life sciences and medical technology companies, including Verscend Technologies, Rapid Micro Biosystems and Hologic. He received his B.A. in Political Science from The Pennsylvania State University and his Master of Finance degree from Bentley University.

Mr. Harper has more than 30 years of product development experience with global design and production teams, and has served as the Company’s Vice President, Product Development and Operations since September 2016. Prior to joining Neuronetics, he led Global Computed Tomography and Research & Development as a Vice President for Philips Healthcare and held leadership and executive positions in the Aerospace, Healthcare, and Appliance/Lighting businesses of GE. Mr. Harper holds a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering degree from Valparaiso University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.

Ms. Thornton has more than 20 years of human resources experience in the life sciences field. She has served as the Company’s Senior Director, Head of Human Resources since July 2019. Prior to joining Neuronetics, Ms. Thornton served as Head of Human Resources at Sun Pharma, where she supported the commercial and enabling businesses across five therapeutic areas. Prior to that, she held positions at several life sciences companies, including DSM, Johnson and Johnson, Bayer and Daiichi Sankyo. She holds a B.A. degree from Cabrini University in Communications and History.

These organizational updates will allow Neuronetics to continue its momentum, transforming lives and expanding awareness of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy system for those with Major Depressive Disorder.

About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

Media Contact:
Meagan Dominick
Vault Communications
610-455-2779
mdominick@vaultcommunications.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Neuronetics Announces Strategic Leadership Promotions to Support Future Growth Elevated roles announced for executive team members Steve Furlong, Greg Harper and Kara ThorntonMALVERN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Neuronetics to Participate at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference
02.02.21
Neuronetics Announces Closing of Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
29.01.21
Neuronetics Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
28.01.21
Neuronetics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
19.01.21
NeuroStar Advanced Therapy’s Depression Outcomes Registry Hits 10,000 Patient Milestone
12.01.21
Neuronetics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results