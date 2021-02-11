BioDelivery Sciences CFO Terry Coelho Promoted to Executive Vice President

“Terry has been a key contributor to the Company’s strong performance during her tenure at BDSI, even more so through the uncertainties of the past year with the pandemic, and she has a proven record of success,” said Jeff Bailey, CEO of BDSI. “Her leadership across all aspects of the business, including strategy, talent development and operations, along with her expanded responsibilities, is greatly valued and will be an increasingly important asset to the Company as we advance into our next growth stage.”

Terry joined BDSI as CFO in January 2019. Under Terry’s stewardship and teamwork, the Company has achieved profitability and strengthened its balance sheet. She has also led a number of key initiatives, including streamlining and improving processes and systems, as well as improving planning, reporting and controls, to name just a few. With more than 30 years of experience as a multinational finance leader and executive across various industries, Terry has demonstrated excellence in leading major change initiatives, turnarounds, and startups. She has held various senior finance and general management positions at companies including Balchem Corporation, Diversey, Inc., Novartis and Mars Inc.

Terry holds an MBA in Finance from IBMEC in Brazil and a BA in both Economics and International Relations, summa cum laude, from The American University School of International Service in Washington, DC. She has led women’s employee resource groups (ERGs) and is a founding Steering Committee Member of the CFO Leadership Council – Charlotte chapter.

ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.

Contact:

Terry Coelho

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

BDSI_IR@bdsi.com

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors

(646) 597-6989

bob@lifesciadvisors.com