 

FOX Business Network Signs Lydia Hu as Correspondent

FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed Spectrum News NY1 investigative reporter Lydia Hu as a New York-based correspondent, the network announced today. She will begin her new role on Monday, February 15th.

Since January 2018, Ms. Hu has worked as a general assignment reporter and enterprise storyteller for NY1 in New York. Most recently, she covered the plight of New York City hospitals throughout the coronavirus pandemic, documenting the struggles faced by frontline healthcare workers. Previously, she anchored local Around the Boroughs segments for the network and served as a business anchor for the channel’s personal finance platform Money on 1. In 2019, Ms. Hu was the recipient of a New York Emmy Award for her work on NY1’s original documentary, The New York City Opioid Battle.

Prior to joining NY1, Ms. Hu served as an investigative reporter and weekend evening anchor at FOX affiliate WRBC-TV in Birmingham, Alabama, where she received the Best in Broadcasting 2017 award from the Alabama Broadcasters Association for her reporting on a viral image of a local disabled toddler. She got her start in the industry as an intern in the investigative unit at New York NBC affiliate WNBC-TV.

Ms. Hu transitioned to a career in journalism following five years as a practicing lawyer in Baltimore, Maryland. She earned a Juris Doctor magna cum laude from the University of Baltimore School of Law after obtaining her undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. Additionally, she received a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, graduating with honors.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

