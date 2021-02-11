Mohawk Industries Reports Q4 Results

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2020, net earnings and EPS were $516 million and $7.22, respectively. Net earnings excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges were $631 million and EPS was $8.83. For the 2020 twelve-month period, net sales were $9.6 billion, a decrease of 4.2% versus prior year as reported or 3.9% on a constant currency and days basis. For the twelve-month period ending December 31, 2019, net sales were approximately $10 billion, net earnings were $744 million and EPS was $10.30; excluding restructuring, acquisition, other charges and benefits, net earnings and EPS were $725 million and $10.04, respectively.

CALHOUN, Ga., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) today announced a 2020 fourth quarter net profit of $248 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49. Adjusted net earnings were $252 million, and EPS was $3.54, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.6 billion, an increase of 9.0% as reported and 5.5% on a constant currency and days basis. For the fourth quarter of 2019, net sales were $2.4 billion, net earnings were $265 million and EPS was $3.68, which included a one-time tax benefit. Adjusted net earnings were $162 million, and EPS was $2.25, excluding restructuring, acquisition and other charges in addition to the one-time tax benefit.

Commenting on Mohawk Industries’ fourth quarter performance, Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations as we posted our highest ever quarterly sales. All of our markets saw strengthening residential purchases, with laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl outperforming other flooring categories. Commercial activity remains weak and impacted sales and margins in the businesses where we have significant participation. Our results improved with higher volumes, restructuring initiatives and leverage on costs, while being adversely affected by lower runs and inventory, higher absenteeism and labor shortages in some operations. We are also seeing greater inflationary pressures in many product categories, and we are increasing prices to recover. We are mitigating the spread of Covid among our employees and customers by utilizing best practices across the business, including testing and tracking employees with potential contacts.

“Through the fourth quarter we have achieved about $50 million of the projected $100 to $110 million in anticipated savings from our restructuring initiatives. We continue to assess some projects based on changing market conditions. Our free cash flow for the period was about $250 million after capital investments of approximately $160 million, and for the year our record free cash flow exceeded $1.3 billion. After paying off our short-term debt and prefunding our longer-term maturities in the second quarter, our net debt leverage is at a historical low. Our strong financial position gives us flexibility to pursue additional opportunities, including internal investments, acquisitions and stock purchases. Since the third quarter, we have acquired approximately one million shares of our stock for $130 million as part of our stock repurchase plan.

“For the quarter, our Flooring Rest of the World Segment’s sales increased 20% as reported and 13% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment’s operating income grew over 60% with a margin of 17.5% as reported and 18.2%, excluding restructuring costs due to higher volumes and better productivity as well as favorable material costs. Sales and margins were strong in most categories and geographies with most of our plants operating near capacity. Raw material costs began to rise in many of our product categories, and we are taking pricing actions to respond to the increases. Laminate, the segment’s largest flooring category, delivered significant growth across most of our markets. Our margins increased as higher volumes drove greater absorption, while increased productivity and better throughputs enhanced our results. Our LVT sales increased substantially, led by accelerated growth of our rigid collections. Both our LVT margins and profitability improved due to increased volume, lower production costs and SG&A absorption. We are introducing new collections with enhanced visuals and exclusive water-tight joints that better prevent water damage. Our sheet vinyl business rebounded as our retailers re-opened their shops and our export markets picked up. Our greenfield Russian sheet vinyl plant’s volume has grown to a level that its margins are in line with our other businesses. Our wood panels business performed well in the period, with sales limited by our capacity and low inventories. We are expanding our capacity and increasing efficiency in melamine products to further improve our margins. In insulation, volume was good, with margins impacted by significant material inflation due to supply constraints. Our sales in Australia and New Zealand were strong, and margins improved with higher volume and lower material cost given their longer supply chain. We enhanced our market position with more aggressive sales initiatives and by providing more consistent service under difficult circumstances.

“For the quarter, our Global Ceramic Segment’s sales increased 7% as reported and 6% on a constant currency and days basis. The segment had an operating margin of 8.7% as reported and 9.5%, excluding restructuring cost. Operating income increased by over 50% as reported versus prior year and by 65%, excluding restructuring charges, primarily due to improved productivity, increased volume and lower shutdown cost, partially offset by unfavorable price and mix. Our U.S. business delivered strong residential sales growth while commercial sales remain challenged as businesses defer investments. Our service centers are experiencing improved customer traffic due to higher home sales and remodeling activity. We have announced price increases across most collections to pass through higher transportation costs. Our plant productivity and costs improved during the period due to higher volumes and continued process improvements. We expect to complete our planned plant consolidations by the end of the first quarter. Sales of our quartz products are growing significantly, and we are increasing our mix with higher stylized products. Our Brazilian and Mexican businesses delivered record quarterly sales and expanded margins even with inflationary headwinds and capacity constraints. In both markets, margins improved due to higher productivity, and we have implemented price increases to cover rising inflation. We are investing to further upgrade our Brazilian manufacturing assets this year. Our European sales and profitability improved with residential sales stronger and lower commercial sales negatively impacting our mix and margins. Our service levels improved with the plants operating at higher rates; though inventories remained low due to higher demand. Our Russian ceramic business delivered strong results, even with inflation and currency headwinds. Sales rose significantly in all channels and were led by new residential construction. We are successfully ramping up our premium sanitaryware manufacturing to expand our product offering in our owned and franchised stores.

“During the quarter, our Flooring North America Segment’s sales increased 3% as reported and were flat on a constant days basis. The segment had an operating margin of 8.6% as reported and 9.5%, excluding restructuring cost. Operating income increased by over 25% excluding restructuring charges, primarily due to productivity, increased volume and lower material costs, partially offset by unfavorable price and mix. The segment had strong growth in the residential channel, offset by lower commercial which improved from its low base in the prior periods. Our service levels improved as we increased production, though high demand required allocating shipments of some products. Due to higher demand and Covid disruptions in our plants, our inventories did not grow as we anticipated. We are taking pricing actions in most products due to rising material, labor and transportation costs. We have executed a large part of our restructuring initiatives, which is benefiting our results with some of the savings flowing through inventory in future periods. Demand for our residential carpet grew as comfort and noise reduction have become more important to consumers. Our laminate business is growing substantially in all channels as our unique visuals and waterproof technology have become desirable alternatives to natural wood and LVT. Our laminate plants are running at capacity to meet the exceptional demand, and by the end of the year a new line should be operational with additional capabilities. We have repurposed a plant to manufacture a waterproof wood flooring with dramatically improved scratch, dent and wear resistance. Sales of our LVT and sheet vinyl increased substantially, and we are introducing updated residential and commercial LVT collections with our water tight technology that will improve our mix and margins. Engineers from our European business are working in our U.S. LVT operations to implement demonstrated improvements to increase output, reduce material cost and enhance product visuals and performance.

“Our fourth quarter sales and operating performance were much stronger than we anticipated. We ran our plants around the world at high levels during the period, but fell short of the inventory build we anticipated. Our operations are taking actions to optimize throughput and reach our desired service levels. Given present trends, the momentum of our residential businesses should remain strong, while the commercial channel should slowly improve from its trough. We will benefit from structural improvements in our costs and innovative new products that will enhance our mix. Most of the Covid restrictions around the world have not directly impacted the sales or installation of our products. Continued government subsidies and low interest rates should support economic recoveries, new home construction and residential remodeling. We are seeing increasing inflation in most of our product categories and are raising prices in response. Assuming current conditions continue, we anticipate our first quarter adjusted EPS to be $2.69 to $2.79, excluding restructuring charges.

“The strength of our organization was demonstrated by our management of last year’s historic decline in sales and the subsequent spike in demand while protecting our employees and customers. Our strategies and initiatives remain flexible to adapt to economic changes. With improving sales and cash flows and a strong balance sheet, we are well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities.

ABOUT MOHAWK INDUSTRIES

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, IVC, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States.

Certain of the statements in the immediately preceding paragraphs, particularly anticipating future performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters and those that include the words “could,” “should,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” and “estimates,” or similar expressions constitute “forward-looking statements.” For those statements, Mohawk claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will be accurate because they are based on many assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. The following important factors could cause future results to differ: changes in economic or industry conditions; competition; inflation and deflation in raw material prices and other input costs; inflation and deflation in consumer markets; energy costs and supply; timing and level of capital expenditures; timing and implementation of price increases for the Company’s products; impairment charges; integration of acquisitions; international operations; introduction of new products; rationalization of operations; taxes and tax reform, product and other claims; litigation; the risks and uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks identified in Mohawk’s SEC reports and public announcements.

Conference call Friday, February 12, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

The telephone number is 1-800-603-9255 for US/Canada and 1-706-634-2294 for International/Local. Conference ID # 7346226. A replay will be available until March 12, 2021, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 for US/local calls and 1-404-537-3406 for International/Local calls and entering Conference ID # 7346226.

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net sales $ 2,641,764 2,424,512 9,552,197 9,970,672 Cost of sales 1,903,680 1,801,705 7,121,507 7,294,629 Gross profit 738,084 622,807 2,430,690 2,676,043 Selling, general and administrative expenses 455,351 467,993 1,794,688 1,848,819 Operating income 282,733 154,814 636,002 827,224 Interest expense 15,897 10,962 52,379 41,272 Other (income) expense, net (6,742 ) (9,522 ) (751 ) 36,407 Earnings before income taxes 273,578 153,374 584,374 749,545 Income tax expense 25,180 (111,299 ) 68,647 4,974 Net earnings including noncontrolling interests 248,398 264,673 515,727 744,571 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 176 6 132 360 Net earnings attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 248,222 264,667 515,595 744,211 Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Basic earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 3.50 3.69 7.24 10.34 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 70,951 71,640 71,214 71,986 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mohawk Industries, Inc. $ 3.49 3.68 7.22 10.30 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 71,209 71,954 71,401 72,264 Other Financial Information (Amounts in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 407,844 440,675 1,769,839 1,418,761 Less: Capital expenditures 160,142 139,849 425,557 545,462 Free cash flow $ 247,702 300,826 1,344,282 873,299 Depreciation and amortization $ 156,555 153,759 607,507 576,452 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 768,625 134,785 Short-term investments 571,741 42,500 Receivables, net 1,709,493 1,526,619 Inventories 1,913,020 2,282,328 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 400,775 443,225 Total current assets 5,363,654 4,429,457 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,591,229 4,698,917 Right of use operating lease assets 323,138 323,003 Goodwill 2,650,831 2,570,027 Intangible assets, net 951,607 928,879 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 447,292 436,397 Total assets $ 14,327,751 13,386,680 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 377,255 1,051,498 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,895,951 1,559,140 Current operating lease liabilities 98,042 101,945 Total current liabilities 2,371,248 2,712,583 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,356,887 1,518,388 Non-current operating lease liabilities 234,726 228,155 Deferred income taxes and other long-term liabilities 823,732 801,106 Total liabilities 5,786,593 5,260,232 Total stockholders' equity 8,541,158 8,126,448 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,327,751 13,386,680 Segment Information Three Months Ended As of or for the Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net sales: Global Ceramic $ 919,668 858,337 3,432,756 3,631,142 Flooring NA 963,365 936,387 3,594,075 3,843,714 Flooring ROW 758,731 629,788 2,525,366 2,495,816 Consolidated net sales $ 2,641,764 2,424,512 9,552,197 9,970,672 Operating income (loss): Global Ceramic $ 79,565 52,068 167,731 335,639 Flooring NA 82,407 29,556 147,442 177,566 Flooring ROW 132,505 81,595 366,934 353,666 Corporate and intersegment eliminations (11,744 ) (8,405 ) (46,105 ) (39,647 ) Consolidated operating income (a) $ 282,733 154,814 636,002 827,224 Assets: Global Ceramic $ 5,250,069 5,419,896 Flooring NA 3,594,976 3,823,654 Flooring ROW 4,194,447 3,925,246 Corporate and intersegment eliminations 1,288,259 217,884 Consolidated assets $ 14,327,751 13,386,680 (a) During the second quarter of 2020, the Company revised the methodology it uses to estimate and allocate corporate general and administrative expenses to its operating segments to better align usage of corporate resources allocated to the Company segments. The updated allocation methodology had no impact on the Company’s consolidated statements of operations. This change was applied retrospectively, and segment operating income for all comparative periods has been updated to reflect this change.











