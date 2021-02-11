 

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, Appoints Greg Beattie as Chief Operating Officer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced the appointment of Greg Beattie as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective February 15, 2021.

Mr. Beattie brings more than 30 years of contract research experience to the Company, including more than two decades in operational leadership roles at Charles River Laboratories, where he drove growth and profitability across multiple business units. During his career at Charles River Laboratories, Mr. Beattie held Corporate Vice President positions leading business units within all three of Charles River Laboratories’ segments of operations (Discovery and Safety Assessment, Research Models and Services and Manufacturing Support). In these roles, Mr. Beattie was responsible for driving operational performance for divisions with revenue in excess of $100 million.   Among his most significant accomplishments was leadership of the design, construction and staffing of one of the largest preclinical facilities in the world in Reno, Nevada. Mr Beattie also led a new business venture (Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab), and integrated an expanding Biologics Testing Solutions business.

Mr. Beattie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from McGill University and a Master of Science degree in Experimental Health Sciences from Université du Quebéc, and graduated from the Kellog Management Institute program at Northwestern University. Mr. Beattie held certification as Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology (DABT) between 1999 and 2019.

“We continue to attract high-caliber leaders to our team and look forward to welcoming Greg as another talented member of Inotiv,” said Robert Leasure, Jr., the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is an accomplished executive with a proven industry track record, and brings extensive experience in strategic planning, process improvement, enterprise-wide system implementation, leadership development and team building.”  

Mr. Beattie commented, “I am very excited to join Inotiv at this pivotal point in its growth trajectory and I look forward to helping the team drive value-creation for our stakeholders. Inotiv has a reputation for outstanding talent, a strong client-service orientation and a winning culture, which should provide an excellent foundation to continue to build upon.”

