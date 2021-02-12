 

Photon Energy N.V. Closes 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Accelerating Project Development

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.02.2021, 11:12  |  37   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 12.02.2021 / 11:12

Photon Energy N.V. Closes 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Accelerating Project Development

- EBITDA improved by 3.2% despite a 6.3% decrease in revenues

- PV power plants with a combined capacity of 23 MWp built and added to the Company's proprietary portfolio in Hungary; two utility-scale power plants with a combined capacity of 14.6 MWp brought to the commissioning stage in Australia

- Project pipeline exceeding 200 MWp in Hungary, Romania and Poland

Amsterdam - 12 February 2021 - Photon Energy N.V. (WSE&PSE: PEN, FSX: A1T9KW) ('Photon Energy Group' or the 'Company') today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the fiscal year ending on 31 December 2020.

2020 Highlights

In 2020, the pandemic had little impact on the Company's EPC and O&M business segments. PV power plants with a combined capacity of 23.0 MWp were built for the Company's proprietary portfolio and successfully refinanced long-term, while a capacity of 34.0 MWp increased the O&M contract base. In the town of Leeton, Australia, two utility-scale power plants with a combined capacity of 14.6 MWp were brought to the commissioning stage, and the construction of a hybrid solar and battery storage system was completed on Lord Howe Island. Significant progress was also made in project development efforts in Hungary, Romania and Poland, where the Company increased its development pipeline for PV projects to a combined capacity of over 200 MWp.

2020 was also a crucial year for the Company in terms of its presence on capital markets as the Company's share listings were successfully transferred from alternative markets to the main (regulated) markets of the Warsaw and Prague Stock Exchanges as well as to the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company anticipates that the listings will help stimulate trading liquidity and diversify its investor base by providing investment opportunities to institutional and retail investors across Europe.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Photon Energy N.V.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Photon Energy N.V. Closes 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Accelerating Project Development DGAP-Media / 12.02.2021 / 11:12 Photon Energy N.V. Closes 2020 with Improved EBITDA and Accelerating Project Development - EBITDA improved by 3.2% despite a 6.3% decrease in revenues - PV power plants with a combined capacity of 23 MWp built and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares considers additional tap issue up to EUR 10 million of its bond ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares prüft eine zusätzliche Erhöhung der im Februar 2020 begebenen ...
DGAP-News: Linde Starts Up New ASUs to Supply Wanhua Chemical Group in China
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG prüft künftige Lizenzstrategie und veröffentlicht vorläufige ...
DGAP-News: Makara Mining veröffentlicht Projektupdate zu Schlüsselressource Rude Creek am Yukon
DGAP-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE informiert nach Prognoseaussetzung über vorläufige Umsatz- und ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: Digital multiple-use system VYTAL on track for growth: Food Chain GmbH ...
DGAP-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG und der Provinzial Konzern einigen sich auf die Gründung eines Joint ...
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG CONTINUES FURTHER SUCCESSFUL DISPOSAL ACTIVITY AFTER DISPOSALS IN 2020 ABOVE BOOK ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:12 Uhr
Photon Energy N. V. schließt 2020 mit gesteigertem EBITDA und wachsender Projektpipeline
25.01.21
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für weitere 14.1 MWp in Ungarn
25.01.21
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy Secures Long-term Financing for Additional 14.1 MWp in Hungary
25.01.21
Photon Energy refinanziert zehn ungarische Solar-Projekte
21.01.21
Photon Energy beteiligt sich an polnischem Unternehmen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
24
Photon Energy N.V.
19.01.21
3
Photon Energy: Start in Frankfurt