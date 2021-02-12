 

Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 Article About TAAT and Beyond Tobacco

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that it has received new media coverage with a well-known finance publication, after a feature in Forbes on February 3, 2021. In a February 11, 2021 blog article published on Seeking Alpha, recent patterns in the consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) industry were discussed, in which analogues to popular product types (e.g., meat, alcohol) have gained market share seemingly due to the element of choice they provide to consumers. The blog article notes that the Company’s flagship product TAAT appears to fit into this pattern as an alternative to tobacco cigarettes for smokers aged 21+, which is already proving popular in the tobacco category with continually growing retail sales in Ohio. TAAT, which is offered in Original, Smooth, and Menthol, contains no nicotine or tobacco, and is made with Beyond Tobacco, a proprietary base material which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique to taste and smell similarly to actual tobacco.

The Seeking Alpha article can be accessed by clicking this link: https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/44135336-aaron-wolko/5554425-taats- ...

Founded in 2004, Seeking Alpha is a finance media portal with a staff of more than 60 editors. Seeking Alpha offers an immersive ecosystem of news, insights, and analytics through its website, video content, email marketing, and podcasts. With over 2.2 billion page views per year (69% growth year-over-year) Seeking Alpha visitors spend an average of 15 minutes on the website during each visit, which is four times the average visit duration of Economist, Barron’s, and the Wall Street Journal1.

In the February 11, 2021 Seeking Alpha blog post it was stated that non-alcoholic beer, another “reinvented” consumer product category, had grown to become a USD $18 billion market in 2020 based on a similar value proposition to TAAT. Moreover, the article highlighted that successful new players in the CPG space who are offering analogue products (e.g., Beyond Meat) were able to attain desirable market share without defeating its competitors altogether. With many opportunities for TAAT to complement tobacco cigarettes in the purchasing patterns of smokers aged 21+, the blog article indicated that the viability of TAAT is not necessarily dependent on displacing its competition.

